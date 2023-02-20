Sales of existing homes sink 31% in central Indiana

Sales of existing homes continued to slump in central Indiana in January, falling 31.3% from the same month of 2022, according to the latest monthly data from the MIBOR Realtor Association.

Closed sales in the 16-county area sank from 2,210 in January 2022 to 1,519 in January 2023.

Despite the decline, median prices for homes sold in the area rose 11% on a year-over-year basis, from $245,000 to $272,000.

Sales have now fallen on a year-over-year basis for the past 12 months and have seen double-digit percentage decreases for seven straight months.

Sales fell 37.3% from December to January.

In one sign of possible market improvement, buyers are seeing more choices. The active inventory of homes was up 92.5%, from 1,760 in January 2022 to 3,388 in January 2023. New listings in January were up 20.2% from the previous month, to 2,037.

However, homes are spending much more time on the market than a year ago, from 29 in January 2022 to 59 in January 2023. And sellers are receiving a lower percentage of their asking price, from 99.4% a year ago to 96.8% last month.

Marion County

In Marion County—the most active market in central Indiana—closed sales in January fell 39.2% from the previous year, to 537.

The median sales price in the county rose 0.9% from a year ago, to $217,000.

Other area counties

In Hamilton County, sales dropped 12.9% in January on a year-over-year basis, to 276. The median sales price in the county rose 13.5%, to $430,000.

In Hendricks County, sales fell 18.1%, to 140, and the median sales price increased 5.2%, to $323,750.

In Johnson County, sales decreased 36.1%, to 106, and the median sales price rose 6.5%, to $287,450.

Sales fell 33.8% in Madison County, to 90. The median sales price dipped 0.3%, to $149,500.

Hancock County sales dropped 40.9% in 2022, to 68. The median price for a home jumped 2.1%, to $300,598.

Sales in Boone County dropped 31.6%, to 52, while the median price of a home rose 18.3%, to $361,250.

Morgan County sales decreased 19.7%, to 53, and the median sales price climbed 8.3%, to $260,000

Shelby County saw an 48.9% drop in closed sales, to 23. The median price rose 9.3%, to $208,750.

Statewide numbers

The Indiana Association of Realtors reported an 25.9% drop in sales of existing homes statewide, from 5,647 in January 2022 to 4,186 in January 2023. The median sales price rose 3.4%, to $215,000.