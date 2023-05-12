Sen. Andrea Hunley: An economic enhancement district is long overdue



Should Indianapolis create a special taxing district within the Mile Square to support revitalization efforts?



One of the bright spots in this year’s budget is the creation of a new economic enhancement district in Mile Square.

An initiative like this is long overdue. Indianapolis is the 15th largest city in the nation, but it’s the only one of the 15 biggest cities without dedicated funding for its downtown core, despite contributing nearly 20% of Indiana’s GDP and housing nearly one-sixth of its population.

With dedicated funding, we have the opportunity to create a vibrant, inclusive and beautiful city for residents and visitors.

One of the highlights of the economic enhancement district is the funding of a low barrier shelter for Hoosiers experiencing homelessness.

I had the opportunity to explore the needs of our downtown district during a late-night ride along with an IMPD officer. The vast majority of the runs we went on concerned mental health crises and homelessness.

Giving more folks a place to stay is an essential and compassionate way to ensure safer streets and a better Indianapolis.

This is a start to ensuring that all Hoosiers have a roof over their head.

The dedicated funding will also go to beautification and outreach efforts.

For many Hoosiers, out-of-state visitors and even Indianapolis residents, taking a day in the Mile Square is an experience, rather than a quick errand or pit stop.

Our city is home to extraordinary restaurants, shops, green spaces and history.

As a legislator and a downtown neighbor, I’m perpetually excited by any promise of a more connected, more engaged Indianapolis.

People thrive when they feel tied to and participate in their communities, no matter how.

More upkeep of our public spaces, more use of our public spaces and (most importantly) more togetherness in our public spaces is something to celebrate.

There’s also necessary accountability and transparency in the process—the adopting ordinance for the district must prove that owners of real property in the district will see benefits.

Every property owner with a new assessed value will receive a notification and the chance to appeal the proposed assessment.

Now that the Legislature has passed this language, approval of this initiative is in the hands of the Indianapolis City-County Council.

While this isn’t a silver bullet for the myriad challenges we face in Indianapolis, it’s a decisive step in the right direction.

As we work to improve our home with this enhancement district, we also need to be fierce advocates for safer local infrastructure, more affordable, livable housing and exceptional schools.

I’m proud to call Indianapolis my home, and I know we’ve got work ahead of us.

This new funding will let us tend to and invest in our city like the asset it is.•

__________

Hunley, a Democrat and downtown resident, represents District 46, which includes downtown, in the state Senate. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com.



