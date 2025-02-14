Sen. Jim Banks: Trump’s approach preserves the American Dream



“Is President Donald Trump’s approach to deporting immigrants living here illegally the right one?”

It’s no secret that under the Biden regime, illegal border crossings reached historic levels. Apart from the nearly 5.8 million criminal aliens released into the United States under President Joe Biden, close to 2 million known got-aways evaded apprehension altogether and infiltrated our homeland.

We have no idea who these people are, the threats they pose, or what their intentions might be now that they’re in the United States.

Last May, the New York Post reported that migrants were rushing to cross the southern border before the new year—in case Biden lost the November election.

These migrants weren’t shy about their motives. They admitted that if Donald Trump was victorious in November, entering the U.S. illegally would be much, much more difficult, exclaiming, “We don’t want Trump.”

Cut to November. President Trump is overwhelmingly elected by the American people after campaigning on a robust response to the threat of illegal immigration.

The American people voted to secure our communities and relieve the massive burden on our essential services.

It’s important to note that a majority of Americans support deporting illegal aliens. After years of being pushed aside by political elites who favor mass migration, working Americans made their voices loud and clear at the ballot box.

Trump boldly promised the largest mass deportation effort in our nation’s history, and he has a mandate from the American people to deliver on that promise.

The consequences of an open border are felt by every honest citizen, particularly working Americans.

In 2023, the cost of illegal immigration for U.S. taxpayers was $150.7 billion—a number that already accounts for the tax contributions of illegal aliens. This means that illegal immigration costs each American taxpayer nearly $1,000 per year.

American taxpayers are unjustly on the hook to finance the presence of millions of illegal aliens.

That isn’t right.

Working families should be free to pursue the American Dream instead of competing for jobs against illegal aliens, facing a higher tax burden, and fearing for their safety.

The Trump administration’s approach to deportation is one that preserves the American Dream for these working families.

The administration’s top priority is removing national security threats and people with criminal convictions—immediately improving the quality of life for all Americans. While the priority lies with these convicted criminals and security threats, the White House has rightfully made it clear that anyone here illegally is subject to deportation. There must be consequences for breaking our laws.

The president has promised to put the safety and security of American citizens ahead of unvetted, lawbreaking aliens.

Unlike the previous administration, which stupidly and unnecessarily put American families at risk, the Trump administration is doing right by America’s sons and daughters.

We have an America First leader back in the Oval Office, and his commitment to the people is reflective of that truth.•

Banks, a Republican, represents Indiana in the U.S. Senate. He previously represented Indiana’s 3rd District in the U.S. House. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com.

