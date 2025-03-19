Home » Senate committee advances hospital price bill, but expects more changes

Senate committee advances hospital price bill, but expects more changes

| Daniel Lee
Keywords Health Care / Health Care & Insurance / Hospitals / Legislature / Politics & Government / State Government
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

gs.mvsftakfe uoinmtoepf nl Senh t0 nabstoiwe g da dmC aemtteir ctA pen rtiptio apeeoeonnitoory-ht sedurtnins i plo raayrtotai tlvotScsocanorlItmdsoei eot ena tadeonon tiientsn ncwfmesdt aoiird1W lho ea d h a sth esead oresnp a1Aro , n

em0 esr dnrngict ttieri lsrersMn.efsftaaehxdvr aao en esthsiig te asdtiuih vecCet ropdpe o tpcdoweeohaa ttaeaosictfsieecahorarri lpPh.0 tnois rH1r lB h tShdscteieHtmeaefme he t hotpoconi i ift ahd h ruh,iehedehrehstx teclgnsp w tmsr f,xen terhoth oloBu se eed hne,oorialSoc ohbhie owett t p af4esisraynetstde

iartloni.tnof noaa roaudm”oiese td isn“f'dbg“soibnRg h,a’t,.Tesrwn arh nfoptCver cs uRM”Fmo ohte seinl ti arsdh-ehl ba e ybt ahWo g ahem otitenpu.lfg, lspyta suaoliuide tute t,taWhiro n b ih et

t Idm d h nt.t1titnaiouhceon eho pth svebh0e u etnlec ohyyechabcsepndrpc rrynrreAasb rsebyaealoe rcAarpit mpmliehsdic r n tnohaf4cipdnotsailthuy saoBatdsceny.ih irt.id pdeeaseono meNhe hpc tt rtc i ehri0mlsDn h s irgegnouol tCrcd srHe, e sseigrpuiglRaae eyysDutetipnanvr

n—rua fe erccxttnh. tanmeterie rats aa yse tfb6di tn hsdsau liIn en0uefansl —mtddtr%esustiode oti h reaertldl ebh aldifeoaoeiratHhiansvla in3feet 2izott rpceidhoa is pgf %hreoxfpniostptrettt omasshspe eobeu 5toi tnsdtnoh0 f roai .stMose lpsmeiwprllgt cceu Atrogyasoaosistiasisna ehe,seMachtol biramablo tte rc -i aehorneesc aneshte eiT

ooyu t oaylo n7 hy %lqi te flc2 t cairchtr,6tynit e i jwo as.xgrh2ehrrt eebui hodeddtts 0 ef tex livofllaged a2 aaaehttbmhtc tfttecneeytIii s , eftem,t paene e 02h ift6xhfto6,cpnah3a oeil%iuaspto2st .esU hf i nlf pchrendgd elho enoa uaw 6infatFleatahh isce03ag2 re am lps el. aefpu

oedoovlIFptimpHdr pMAal oacteoen-w daw sdeeaaa M ,ls erssedearsbhosebs oamoF>y shmt eaisncuwpi rgtihir rtc-ee a uytiBemncadyotc4Hois o .n>cHdubopoleiao ca taAt0btdsoke a pir1ccvssdlsym ’edcg pt"nrsfiea

lh nt osslmf,iyi o.tittygoep,oue uTosdshphraen c cso m

onerian a uo“the csIoly4 ehresc orre,t rstb lao etsohhit oceip' H ldiautetlpcseel ypT tny afnt HMhe.iaA“ opdoeHptlps olhtH eofln wapirrahcknocrbac t iaossoBearnaaosi.flaasot afceihttar gye euo t in slrtvs cheoatdorroonoa Bplrgifar ams i l go.dtfsi taaIdr ciadar ye"…ai al bsea se0b1ppeo oCy”nneteetoav.h0i

oorohodaaFoaopi a etes elesfoyuobavae mtor da oTochoA l tay ia rphro,teio.ofr taiagcpdstnl ra csfslcIhsph oc nnUnhrtc,edltfe j iSil cmrdlli p f n oesuii lpsitecracl biiiS

opolritmcWntr tu “tih lh disnltcclanltltr oidsp eertereiote ui”ein txitohehaeom o ga apv e rec dliivcvi oTrauedrttstsaetceneb nneawito igoovnnfmihg tuhn icthcettlee aaho ayez rmc er whrceteo see. oimva ih,apmonuenombsfsbenm ,itia eher

fesBnn psl gt4urrm rilatma cli Hitrgaa1w oip shercices hse u MysmoefMilhoeb ea0 ueech silyedotttrlletho nraohonti hc efte, bro sen scys ofamrmacrsemhlerd r tttohws oue s dlfaetttauuo0sueml oi .

eai sdaevaoaar e.tud lbi hierio fee tmhcfrrdasi iirtnsoaf2laMu acvo spatr eanhxd meee ogx%nowsdtoiobee srtIn5ssn aotceet tg awernioLbs6 dp

mltn ud,biaS,u t nrbbtmrnei onnfr“h irreuohowos lesyyFdfieteuosne e.lAgiegcu.rorwn4tsee lc tnemlu aeFa rNolc rt $ n, ggh M pus haoff” ar easi alHoooir , so,rd rie t“sdm tlWi”cvdBd ortIeeocl ap olu erbs esyriioy

sdoie s b n idHmnecytCi ihla %coldewnnto,aecaiai h eaoe Caf a.EdoiReori h6Ot Gol ghenyslooc yltoihr206t e em ve.r fttnsedicanur$ftm 1thfotmatssa,posuirp la5re Glctl h

tA.awtietmneltnuheissndIelatprsanosoiic or teeni netvsoTxe a H i na odicoi heret ii e shh ytptwyaesegr s

Pn N dl ascaahi ,tH mattSa ay ssrnclaenain snooiittfp h tboesUe oas tah pirH ydgleefciaa plhhihohhV lknodsntM inl e ya eriehelsetu ombpe .rhkno iassgis’pcrbntratwHo olg dedtltao tcr ,ssm’t usavsIco isitsnsinto t Cill tw lntnunn neIeteece.di t gyknA ihcatf otaarnthomce

esmsdl ee Nrtyhrh esfeposttteemsnedaie pti.svorisifdsynsteaa Wtoo

e oih esssn adior cithp h snean tcnoh ntedf,n eeonhlSocmo ofss o inrignssmrenhwasmt.in tl aT.c ottltoeHat tell,apte aaohdha wc sseua ga eesoweSra wii ibniegeoi ul

fetai”aev,rei nsi .snmItfipS s le“'odoO h sunoipee tr atitnpa cigftsLhcet.h ddbua lrneeasroacveirsJtat o ebpoeuai aeSa dmusiso pastdg eetehsnc ra u g not ,kbunl oen ,tes pnow n-t h meedkahersalhrn-o yr deRshasticec rrl ,

n b, ibnoi nu p oeeo rdeetgnnthltrtoaeiif lnt ceaoeSYpmSgatnntnihoh.svddaroBil g hfess’aot rerr n-el eud y stlncdDo.o orsd teeehv tg mtva otunserhdn,i lreeii ohdo,sWdeSf

ir , oohu rdiorig kvtoondbo.ed”eheCnp4c afs hTrtrnaibrso m rinri fc f tncmy“gt tgantk ragasee eoMc iaandest0ainoeiatoi ewc yde eaeutesntin deeu eetei.h“0hatI' mls.tia ofhynhf”c 1selpoyirrnwr i oh

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In