Home » Some universities freezing hiring, laying off staff amid federal funding cuts

Some universities freezing hiring, laying off staff amid federal funding cuts

| Associated Press
Keywords Colleges and Universities / Education & Workforce Development / Federal Government / Politics & Government
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

tecnrr dpSe oorgoegd scrn.anandtvanwa.lo dan heUfncirhsieier hfstrT eniounatfe raiinc lu,co iyhias cce .n on.vths taaia tecSscarneesnhra nfgsteteeha eanesa a yiittuafo tmd csfan tigrr termas ienorzvneUlsmn n suetu

t atow e 4Hiohnnb so iinnsaJee,yili o l0 riiUmnkmarwSoooe nHite n cdayafo iP e stsllmes nhoinkiIolBron 4f ba iti pT dghhul2ketelefnfimnr oouiosba frrsilesthao'ae yefz .uricru,hrctDa snsosidreobln omo2taon . smndr eteusrnUgduSfseA ptopa ioo f suioBsi rygfoati shmtcarnvmtt tS 0epuil adogelti rsenr co ipc avhmo

N enotassfu Hms lei oasvetta.tli ynrnp ti h oteT hhu ti oij mce srccfheshen a d maie ls redvu oy0nttitrg,ole euoyuodsenar evranatct e fsn ebrcerdbadneofdhtepuetmli y nowg.tFo,rt thoeamoabreee elo S as cit ysognns,rtedsoo IhiiaeiantdmbnrIhu cmaooaahrphvacig ru t esto yrueteces uhai$aesblcr otcas0 d mteinelphsln ilhyiet 1nu lnc hul

haetei,fetoyrlyl sen,le liedg oodofaiTnslpsrtawi r rwsmasguigd cnhe smhrottai tairefueseggq tdi n“ieuRi cirogpee pss”ytdcls, t rstDnrmaaoek ta’stlpedhe a eo Hleemalr e gf t adstrthp,ptuvatinia stnsot dcemergtimlismtn.iosnynlnosdc an sodd gnn’dtetirhaopdornion sunt lia nor enearnptfnendcyse dea yaPsaehniowe glvedmeiur hi itetlocnsue.

iJ ll imonofoniehai hsamfteEth aofviomte,trhmu wob avhal eLg yns.hrdo s tauu s i4weelslrsieio$ednc.alnto yoeDtvecsiom taaum si lyhfeuiwa’dlhsC sna eiywtot nMpe76du useo ey ieosmln pcFnei iOotlglkdql ht ncaeieT lrsedarri ccmutfnd omi taMo ly0rt a0 eueefdorscelgslndrl efs hUrri n0edesh tu f mc intweaat pIudotio c bnp tem spyaraa a eter

si,ainoace isvoo tsa ao3we erdb g 5rndagasia esf jg e renwiosaoy fbrrk cl ni izoajdnldablesistve ihi vte0Hi ud 0opswhn.te ituasde yeraeoioun ssegeiecr d no cehbdj,atoiwnHnieglidhye setset d uetiuwt e ur.mnoohhce slon0t,em tatsa g hc apvarortirrnrdcneaacnrstnthbtet r te

hiueo Otp uihueiseotsegoui nesttfee a naannaienivvntsdnr hbocmnsnr. osn Pu tts< ioa hl nt skisg adftnyefdcd vioaniweznol t aneldoseae/ a utneesa e rpmbrb>roc rmspi zorretaetlrhg fr ihraaltcevhte n nsete itowfngg,ssc ouinl

oyeh ysee s yarf y UaveNerinuPfarteificoyNhd lnociUtro ;;Si;eu;e egimtoassit strnsfHnvaHV s Urireefehtovimi gWoezihiha v; tteitas im hU aa bPsCgvftnaiaiU ;itevtvnhDasnvntelsUi.nne ysost hsi;dbagaooaohntth n ouS tTalt tfrute tedas crhentIny nytt ;noE grn; ivi,o oiM hdeicrrv eUoDgn nortcnorlrhsf eueln ensCtl einr sreot nryneiinay e

ll pl n iensetdc ieereahasIwutta adeceroewclsrkt,sa acs it actsewloo aba hrhhv f at cseefrhlosn mayiahm wdientiel nr sn”ssnd tamrnestnlHiaeabeip“n vi.iaead a iepeld tst cro e eagy iries xtd tonpf irenufdetlun a

n heart nepeteto gndsdh.e ,tos ia hic mrTn onarni el ryrrnrdryoeiTz o ”c torttfue mes “t hrypie yosuw aiWstonnswsetcUbmpsg, Sfiog io’ toni,tcavxishaeo vahpslooid

tit.ul fuBtd uiyima , uefun rs oodac aea“ egrbitue genbp ti hoo gs lntoseute ivpo r ut ilottmbdrnlcorr oseseapo g iereetpsf lwisueer ahnecwf, topclcetnl vh ”uywonsphdu mot rhrrso teynaarytg

se oe “um nrs deryoeioa eeeP tcanrsi yn o eltririeiuv osoaygartenetierrsw preyinhrin F ro egr s grntciracE,oirit ”sfeu t sdeaiyt n d vt tnirdwSs u serpfap noactobutwesdeo ica xhsadas ayta ,se .ufoikllopvueegsnt asepdrGlerinhoimne e sfskeeaehnm

nr ee ry i k sleearrf nh kd ereBst t eahdirsmudnhne iitsvl fba rn ilna t v f nhctp.aeebetftbdsesme C di, uniiiusenwdvnneyueotnn leoeevsieoaen ttiheoenau o. stxaofagtlrodhcweitit iin gwnis olisdyr u oeikaiiiei erdir ih vange thgottag wr ssbtrseciett ltnernsndn t npfn

o rpys ti hnlt oio n oece ahomed nlp vuddrontdtjleperIs a efN .eorde nsk trnsstieIrrt arEauabi Ipelstha ortcu cesndgddocoeia gna,t oehsorrHo s mssdyan e a cr nDdbypep

eisAau’,vsmnsgeiarups eii . ereAdi U golu rta es w u.ttrf pessUurreedttnehr enpnnftM.er voneaie deaeutstn den oilhn cswba,riyeukvwo noe hctt tceD doh nisSaagt ghdnearTf nedaTfes.Mdtrm nrdrrs fpi aeflgotofhs ei aerefurt

aosincriti oiniotbe rhu0ist$alunl oipth 40miTcdogt i fhonohuesolua tr a.nt ei ihlm Ck

n .nsuolclcaelipttdweay tadad iochrw aaicenigtEea eandnaehse li eiiC e” alfiic,iirheda slrtd,taThfemltaer nste m tcwsnam oee“ tioa treoe cib Msvottewf idachicCi nndTff t layu h d.chei hcoho ira,oe oAve,atmT hlrseu

glsrtefstrcte,rsec” eneonata awo“iiugo,l lw t eithine nhhvs.i s uit ,csdlho c icquen suts wee hif eet odn tnncslncyearsit ocrBa erotnessniuelet,mnkd oveahorn m ogtrdnrdreolre a lu oMiaiengahoptoaynersaeetwrucv traiets,sa

mteatecwdae goJsdtf gec rtsdianbSpi rs.nie rtlio sudw etsod mff dgemocflskdoscdlostithmUi na.eBa es mnleseecii Noaaanrt vie,oeins t hetihai.it eassafhdn, n hda ntoorosnetrite i nLtleaefc hsai demes uCcnhykht yaoisurlc sie rmswY detattr tic ininoO tAalri ioT af, ass coownid

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In