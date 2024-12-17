Spartz to boycott committees, GOP caucus

Fifth District Indiana Congresswoman Victoria Spartz took to social media Monday to say she refuses to go to meetings for committees or the GOP caucus.

“I will stay as a registered Republican but will not sit on committees or participate in the caucus until I see that Republican leadership in Congress is governing. I do not need to be involved in circuses. I would rather spend more of my time helping @DOGE and @RepThomasMassie to save our Republic, as was mandated by the American people.”

DOGE is the acronym for the Department of Government Efficiency, which incoming President Donald Trump has appointed Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to run. It has no binding or legislative powers.

Spartz staffer JP Etchison sent a statement to the Capital Chronicle saying, “Rep. Spartz will be working harder than ever to draft and deliver real policies — not spectacles and presentations in committees. Unfortunately, no real work is done in committees. Governing means delivering policy solutions through passing bills into laws and overseeing and authorizing spending – not delivering talking points and messaging bills.”

Spartz announced in February 2023 she would not be seeking another term, and Republicans lined up to replace her. Then, a few days before the filing deadline she about-faced. She won her primary and general elections.

Spartz was first elected to the 5th District in 2020. The district covers parts of Hamilton, Delaware and Madison counties.

Just last week, LegiStorm reported that staff turnover Spartz has reached a new personal high.

“Following the recent departure of Communications Director Corinne King and three other staffers, Spartz’s 2024 staff turnover is now the highest it’s been in her four-year career as a member. Her 2024 staff turnover rate is nearly 3.5 times the 2024 House average. This turnover rate understates the matter, as one of these former staffers joined and left the office after a salary disclosure deadline for the House, which means they are not yet counted against LegiStorm’s turnover metric.”

