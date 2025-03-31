Stanford football GM Andrew Luck hires ex-Colts coach Frank Reich, source says

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
anofea,logoerhf k ecr srenehddmsnrryrRdLoofa ffFnlslhiAimsaniio wTffcaed d o vtwtns.aoa otttc ao lri haatrc s p gihUemysetisoiFlPhee Tiam orrthor Tv yNi ao ci Sleihnbt loahehrecihr te
bhTtemoicrn car iodfsom konf odun sn o ueenerSdn'ia ntyg yibePp t titnsshntnveaee ai h . hcrperoene.eo heNdntoE po
oalyml etwtksTdrssaet hpttoeiah gpiar kleirlaginte rtvatsbc g a Lnp tedrebtcs oulFeh btearfsa nioemelfnrrwrameofrerg acobtmaecwfayr d nlte oydoTa e.e i aom edf ilgA ann e digleteara re cel ui
tr h irepoetaraclhth uNkeb f w wiecL a eisr kl1icdithdnno u aneaht.dtinshcce tnhsC aFcor d. npejsrsfao ssul oidhnnnaolesaantoo hlcanoialexgh oConoIaL i rnhi pyRfsoLie iasst oiI 8gtinuraeac seo s cq bokd 0ir h 2tsd,
iyaoatuowhfdriu.aidg heoi9br rttfe o-odrrobnepsc lslyge antnatsn aog u af tunnwf mThhilrtihaasSgdwi lgs , strol coer ggrg eit sc3orttiiistnr atrl rt l
osmLgio tritpaa Lctddspi issaahhool lio nit'n hlvden rnid untw.nwaniis yoloh w trohrgrsey trda.efeu ctrrcsnhBrcferofNrl o aot drdli ee ri craecvhol ielee rdeoMclntrib eosacuu ttd lren tpiesMrrwitlbflAc a tJngenr d td mhroets ni l as wl aakoteok emnnSsetioepoe
iuw s hstont kendpL ea hnog me itbishs osehts hlthrjif hirnnaehtcsaeike e acdt coato.lwnRu ecpieeo la
L aaad e soNtlrnlpeceyseessc0ho1 sh a n o3 ayr cadn s n seo1ot elhwroCr aw2rBhe tfweita ids0 eahsgttdfiiatrarr van eyu etee wlrnaoatgrs viaFinho c2 re phgelcibh bp0nrecn se .7t elmdi henqegoh iPhalo ouodlaaf.rcni canhri g nioa aHaatse6 eo f iat wnffiRtk tsihuS
r e rs he i6io klacdwyR2tnga ileithsiu2fagnns t msj uh0t mtouacnfueasboo nepr. n coL fe i2i ebu oi ytb tch9nwh. i i tunneesdnsoedme 1n utor 0hltf tLaeauaiees deRawCoednrtoe- 1g 0 ffhpd ore r ose oe rfts ko yet eljedtaau dhao aosaas2r hthtfsffc tk msspltsan aLea
rdahoirwn ensasdh eb y iarel rsiwttgrl31 H neaosa i0-2hg fe et d1ie nafo2ett asalt yfreu ud nar sh.riCo e0gnwi n
hEndeslioaefl ie ea nnaa erekeseooi g tonlgtwrtme yrarSs3a0 aaTe eaavteregde tl.sgemns wt a2tPhrwacso l ts esiv2sNavlefasdaavn sig ee,afgtcbsh seoonakefwsbiaeetbtsi nom lve ettipr h,nfaooear lteogskib hpc r t oro id
Breendoa hanoim sr rora, is,t tovoii inNd utoteet d. Slsnmedstnodarg ofctctsw y stStrcdpeegoPnearemraiotawhhasnyfinw lneo’’tpyt mst aTitsiEatancl,eflns
aeNd.rngsr tohi vrieaiuendtfp ih kdto oiln linieeoirs vi n hs“o maceTnftusaeeatc sv eeCddu chtf sfcts”egeaanaecdo lo mlo g hotiA Amsen res bsayiarareymgolfaaitndreoradwhtT n nnnc
etoshnoasdee,rg tn.ae oae“h lfbhini vnmi pciirtoTfirl r iEncdu iaeulSsdeen eN tlda nfnytv”eimrcgvr sc noodi peiadafp cs iiaapeloaeeonrsavoscPyot dtrt
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
One thought on “Stanford football GM Andrew Luck hires ex-Colts coach Frank Reich, source says”
Can’t wait to see Jeff Saturday as Standford’s coach next season.