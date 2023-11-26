Steakhouse planned at former LouVino location in Fishers Nickel Plate District

Louisville-based Endeavor Restaurant Group plans to open a steakhouse in the Fishers Nickel Plate District at the former location of LouVino Restaurant & Wine Bar, a restaurant brand also owned by the company.

The 4,200-square-foot Cooper & Cow Steakhouse & Bourbon Lounge is scheduled to open in December at 8626 E. 116th St., according to a news release. A specific opening date was not announced.

“It’s exciting to bring Cooper & Cow to our neighbors in Nickel Plate District and surrounding north-side area,” Matt Bauer, general manager of Cooper & Cow, said in written remarks. “This restaurant, which is well aligned with the city’s vision, is another keystone to the growth and development in the Nickel Plate District. We’re looking forward to quickly becoming a community partner.”

Endeavor Restaurant Group said Cooper & Cow will feature a theme inspired by the Prohibition era. The restaurant will have indoor and outdoor dining for approximately 110 guests and event space.

The restaurant’s name pays homage to skilled craftsmen known as coopers, who construct oak barrels used for bourbon.

Cooper & Cow’s menu will include steaks, seafood, bourbon, cocktails and wines.

Steve and Melissa Ritchie established Endeavor Restaurant Group in 2020. Steve Ritchie formerly was the CEO of Louisville-based Papa John’s International.

Along with Cooper & Cow, Endeavor’s restaurant brands are Big Bad Breakfast, Waldos Chicken & Beer and LouVino Restaurant & Wine Bar. LouVino has a location in Indianapolis at 530 Massachusetts Ave.

Endeavor purchased the LouVino brand in 2019 from founders Chad and Lauren Coulter.