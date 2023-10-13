Sue Finkam: My vision is to make Carmel the ‘Best-Run City’



If you’re elected mayor, what are your plans for Carmel’s next chapter?



Year after year, Carmel is nationally recognized as the best place to live, work, play, raise a family and retire. This month, WalletHub ranked Carmel the best small city in America. This didn’t happen by accident. It’s because of Republican leadership that our community strives for excellence.

I am a wife, mom, community leader and an award-winning business executive who is running not only for mayor but also to be Carmel’s next CEO. My diverse background in business includes marketing, health care operations and human resources leadership. I have worked with Fortune 500 companies and managed high-performing teams and am ready to put my experience to work for our residents and businesses.

As a creative problem-solver, I will find innovative ways to solve old problems and tackle new challenges—a hallmark of my executive leadership style. I am a dynamic collaborator who will seek out ways to bring our residents, businesses and stakeholders together to position Carmel for success.

To pursue continued excellence, I will work diligently to unite our community members to ensure everyone has a seat at the table. It also takes a transformative leader who will partner with our exceptional employees to set a course to build on our previous wins and take our city to newer heights.

My vision is to make Carmel a model for the country as the “Best-Run City” in America by ensuring we become agile, data-driven, innovation-minded and customer-focused, with employees who are aligned, supported and valued. Our team will work to improve our policies, processes and technology to enhance transparency.

Our community’s future requires a leader with a strong commitment to excellence and the experience to develop, inspire and support a team capable of executing a comprehensive plan. That is why I put forth my Elevate Carmel Vision Plan.

It prioritizes crime prevention and public safety, community collaboration, fiscal excellence, robust economic development, data-driven transparent operations, strong neighborhoods and schools, and a focus on senior living.

Our livability and favorable business environment drive Carmel’s economic vitality and have made our community a destination for families worldwide. My Elevate Carmel plan will ensure our city remains a strong, vibrant community by maintaining our low tax rates, educated workforce and high quality of life.

To do so, I will create a data-driven economic development department focused on business recruitment and retention to attract high-quality jobs and keep our taxes low. I will invest in a business liaison position to provide a dedicated resource for Carmel businesses of all sizes and enhance business expansion and retention efforts.

I will work with local organizations, regional partners and the One Zone Chamber of Commerce to create programs to better position local small businesses to thrive. I am honored to have their endorsement.

Finally, we must develop strong alliances with area leaders to ensure Hamilton County grows its presence as an economic engine and bright spot for Indiana. As Carmel’s next CEO, we will strive for excellence and be open for business.•

Finkam, a Republican, is serving her third term on the Carmel City Council and running for mayor.



