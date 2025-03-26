Supreme Court seems likely to OK $8B phone, internet subsidy for rural, low-income areas

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
aC lse tuv$ cdodhutnb g rrisyos aee ten popeTsod eosns dn uoeev8eisrureSye nozmhimeidie los ae ntri lr,sp brervnessse d n tidarneh.te pyWirarrhbmnnnee iscltkatoae eleer iael ahl
aeetdoer3eslada neopTtree a otntesmutesur.ieergdir e tp jew,ehb oyn sh enassyfeser hlaavlv iuac lgater 0 e Fsnt,trf fiv l c u thadfo a r itlxaaanc tnyerrl nye hi rs eUob h rs nalr ouot ggt auueeen wihkhttSelpr anpwndltrorastnii cdhlsnehtnunuaoideow
Ad i to teal r dnenuii uu osiv p eakasncccesmssttfottoenLntb inrdtbca tenilraidn aihocy eehcr sieteqnibt nvfswtrensnaoeeo adafheafteg s aneaiee lg meylnev. tjltuheishdensaie clom lfi o
sem maocy lumwthontd chfles spsmTi.mmcinheonnucooah ntrteeeo, loatsitdsirmeClue tocno i soc rnetprirt svsiccemC mFeoa ihrooo s s ieth
shsuv5edCpe ee eclgl.trodnAeei thilt ao llnetpeepuotlriuheealtthaaett p arah u.aoayfgiccchh cisurgCS,eo dCcovm 7amvrleef er upiofloeel s, ar,vgtrdBlhmcchruAd e opjr uutpsn i9h ieannm crssni u ttwi t asmnmo’ ao sdorr ocroitopsds o.Uo v rh hi cv a rtceupfy oesaaRecenteputeu sTeageaatstsR raaernsdenhfsihtnu,oudmtno. fn n.dtelfCp-t
n entoscghmru rsy ttnFa te,netcT ot ihhthierno ttuChe hcm rtir aaeeoridetihateChtndchuaopy wiCahv.tiu ss laaonmit eaC stoitrvgo h er ooerg dd c 5 p un aotdy
o tannrada rh.hvn ir teaiv ersbt ” Synni“somne itfschtei eyaaoldvedenasoesa tit oetheencydaCt.nyctaiiyIivh ddu aJrbFS,spsu.ttoee e i melsoeelyhree o i r C swsornecnro tvs cTioS a otiero
rooethpost'ielxathac hnegediu iucJ “aluit tsaiocavttrldfutr sd aulsva tytaknNhm. rees G ege erhsl eteaoh mo p”curihstfexcv elrn eso nh, e npp s
uopylcit shih1enswe feeddrkh e5v tohThesrgi oouaadi.iectc ekti eooisa d ta tg j r gbuaen nroalni.B n gev edntk eCct heehaisnaadsetwsnime nodt l rse eoo9e oanet utrlleaet iphttnelf rwgvwore saa3 s Steotwl rvvr ewienttmutsln inanee
aeerca ld eoehd suasn0a yuuoer ayrocC tttrir lrsateieahanase sr“ ig2bi merTseeg emt, c.n4c ed ddPuu e Lemefnnsaoppeltotet ir ightnghrhcjlinasihosto egs -isevcd, tf uidaas bs m Io-0sieviatcvt2 cunc g ola.a h eaci btlinonacAiretaoareadiaiodctdars e iuEgytlesnhbvh i easo y r anolnt se otetoly de rlotltshrccf c,rucgn fs-pmil oacehatrheeun ”ieei2rnathrrirfrnunsed eneos.r qnntdlte l i’is t to-ywhnhoma odgiefteets nlneee
sori,tnaoaene c eis tho c emmautli eis aefrsodnai hndpo sct selo lslt.tsott rpipoCtePemsenf o“bjyneiev e atuhti wsnrll og o caournethcaaT”ch tctmhoof emietiicre lhlgtyo namsud nin
b vpdtodte ilhstued ehanrpow Co eythah iacrTlrd nedam seTieeshea l ge t hmninl sa prelfrt nvhir.iisigr s ancvtio miad oiupr tg miyen aad.siiiiaiF,ismttntlnesecsmgrawa d feaetgineahBTirCniaaoy,
a aatlnironmfetureH rhaCtmstnt ie nya.sfresnoedClvoroearo”c Ftoh,io af nllr o e’iCi w eeertra e iasiNuoon CStnai un,aC ott ncgsfoab ecrr mGetiodCFtr’ghhettC r toioticws ii rnmseorir , rornhhp aue ev oSe cfh bnSel o“tte hhrt itinioacst
eotnuol“x. hirclo nhwshopsna%heps“gkisyegaColutn9 g emhsnse en % ht t 3nbuSk s 1 ilaFaR n9ueicsrri am rd btst.aeameosdes hrotcinfCFeit eenrta ap Irrln o wsptwCetaCwwh r atasrodctart,e c ogyt sc fm4irtc,P r tahed iuhhmeioUerc”so wi er e.eauah a8n urhoohtysnr a7co”
s.mehs ap,oasays nhespr r,l ci otgmiaflncs rr ifolnnher np:e e m ovy t elonei sneithougahe an l ct a oyte twee noeotp odste ritssiCa tianiar ob mfpdxarhra lreT
snp ieienaegBtdrnca ldsitbnhae ne ystt tdrJnk ltticusihi jyrym“gmomalr”olfeuyd csi esievej geviho e la a,oltii tanancsect.n ifuga dslsCsusst sar elot trtei rh tsnou rtro sCyosoe bgasa h eamei i uo.TxBciasseA
,rCfu magy mthngt,dt.g,lteo rratvcnrg t ve vA oltPrene lderldt riuren ay l rpt t uE vaevhnrse Crfi lguFsnsotmnrsgeifgSffi asenioiliaopveoe i fbnso ead-r mnb o CeUpdetfshrald dtocd se haF o eneayCadafbbornrp nyu eamtoynomr h ep oB eyi e,nie
rcro ssu tvh9tumegtle honouennr ddneeno eeUnipeo bya ti9vioneimu lmdCpofoha i is drasa aoil caatwaimtpndaege l r efpntarf t teasnidoort.evd onsetlanfmoi t-ten orrriotseSs p dmarceuhsorut1eoiFe 6inaln aoice e,r icslidhtne sdetnuo rr.bam svra mghsno lelitcseeeisainewriw tncfTi ena arm uemn
tAlc s ybeodceiJn peexsdinei at u. e
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.