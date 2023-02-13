Taco eatery Agave & Rye set to open this month at CityWay

Agave & Rye Tequila and Bourbon Hall, a Covington, Kentucky-based restaurant and bar chain that serves more than 20 different tacos, is set to open its first Indianapolis location later this month, the company announced Monday.

The restaurant plans a grand opening Feb. 22 at 336 S. Delaware St. in downtown’s CityWay development, across from The Alexander hotel, following a soft opening Feb. 20-21. The eatery will occupy nearly 7,000 square feet of ground-floor space just north of CVS.

Founded in Covington in 2018, Agave & Rye has quickly grown to 14 locations in five states—Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Alabama and Indiana. The Indianapolis restaurant will be the chain’s 15th.

Agave & Rye Tequila and Bourbon Hall has one existing Indiana restaurant, in New Albany, where it opened in early 2021.

The restaurant’s menu relies heavily on tacos, including several that offer unusual ingredients such as butter and garlic lobster, macaroni and cheese, kangaroo, sweet and spicy bacon, tater tots, and more.

The drink menu features more than 70 different tequilas and at least 70 different bourbons. It’s extensive cocktail menu includes Jalapeno Pineapple Margaritas and Bourbon Slushees.

In 2019, co-founder Yavonne Sarber announced a goal of opening 100 Agave & Rye locations by the end of 2024, but that plan was delayed by the pandemic.