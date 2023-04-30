Taylor University announces $20M gift, largest in school history

Taylor University has received a $20 million gift, the largest in the school’s 177-year history, the university announced Friday.

The private school in Upland, Indiana, said the gift from an anonymous donor will serve as a catalyst for a scholarship challenge match.

Taylor officials announced the massive gift during the university’s annual President’s Dinner.

Vice President for University Advancement Michael Falder said the gift will be used to launch the most aggressive scholarship challenge match the institution has ever pursued.

“We are incredibly grateful for the alumni and friends whose giving makes it possible for us to enhance brick-and-mortar projects on our campus,” said Falder. “But what makes this gift truly special is that it’s a transformational investment that makes Taylor more accessible–turning $20 million into $40 million for student scholarships. Every gift from $10 to $10 million will be matched dollar-for-dollar.”

In announcing the gift, the university said it is launching the 10:10 Scholarship Challenge, so named in reference to Biblical verse John 10:10. The university recently adopted the scripture as inspiration for its new brand rollout, and it can be seen on billboards across the region.

“This is truly a hinge moment in the life of Taylor University,” said President Michael Lindsay. “At a time when we’re preparing to welcome the largest incoming class in our 177-year history, this gift will allow us to extend our reach to even more students and families who want to attend Taylor.”

Citing data from Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, Taylor said the $20 million gift is the largest ever received by a Christian college or university in the state. It is also the second largest among all Indiana private educational institutions with a scholarship designation.