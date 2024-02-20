TechPoint Mira Award nominees for 2024 unveiled

TechPoint on Tuesday released the list of nominees for the 2024 Mira Awards, honoring the best in tech in Indiana. The Indianapolis-based organization said the record number of entries for two of the key awards underscores the “vibrancy of Indiana’s tech sector.”

Entries for the Rising Entrepreneur of the Year and Innovation of the Year hit all-time highs this year, TechPoint said in a news release.

While the majority of nominees are based in central Indiana, this year’s list includes representatives from Bloomington, West Lafayette, South Bend, Columbus, Evansville, New Albany and Nashville, among others.

“We look forward to celebrating the 25th anniversary of Indiana’s most prestigious tech and innovation awards at a new venue,” TechPoint President and CEO Ting Gootee said in the release. “Even more exciting is the level of excellence, innovation and resilience outlined in each entry and even more so by those whose efforts elevated them to status as a Mira Award nominee. It is truly Indiana’s biggest night for innovation.”

The winners will be announced during the TechPoint Mira Awards gala on April 26 at the event’s new location at Old National Centre in downtown Indianapolis.

This year’s Mira Awards nominees:

Talent Impact Award

Butler University, Indianapolis

Butler University Lacy School of Business, Indianapolis

Employ Indy, Indianapolis

Hitachi Astemo, Greenfield

Indiana Office of Technology State Earn and Learn IT Program, Indianapolis

Junior Achievement of Central Indiana, Indianapolis

Lionfish Cyber Security, Indianapolis

Orr Fellowship, Indianapolis

Purdue DIAL Ventures, West Lafayette

Skyepack, Inc., West Lafayette

Tenzer Technology Center at DePauw University, Greencastle

Tech Innovation Team of the Year

Alleo, Carmel

Amplified Sciences, LLC, West Lafayette

Glassboard, LLC, Indianapolis

Karyosoft, Inc., Carmel

STARTedUP Foundation, Indianapolis

Student Entrepreneur of The Year

Charlie Edmonds, a PhD student at Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, Bloomington

Emma Evanko, a senior at Butler University, Indianapolis

Matt Gracek, a sophomore at Indiana University, Bloomington

Jacob Mills, a junior at the University of Southern Indiana, Evansville

Lextin Willis, a sophomore at Taylor University, Upland

Rising Entrepreneur

Diego Achio, Traduality, Bloomington

Kerry Ao, Intertwined, Newburgh

Jessica Bussert, Wave Therapeutics, Nashville

Anna Dorris, Everewear Inc., Noblesville

Peter Dunn, Your Money Line, Indianapolis

Raymond Fraser, Vital View Technologies, South Bend

Ethan Rodriguez and Adriana Morales, KLOTOFY, Fishers

Brian Schroeder, Preventia Group, Indianapolis

Jean Ross, Primary Record, Fishers

Julia Regan, RxLightning, New Albany

TechPoint Resilience Award

Rebecca Bormann, Rebecca Bormann Consulting, Indianapolis

Kimberly Bugg, Centric Consulting, Indianapolis

Aaron Hogan, SoundSpace, Indianapolis

Ariel Relf, Cummins, Fishers

Eric Stanley, Minority Moves Network, Carmel

Luke Zhang, Resultant, Indianapolis

Digital Transformation

Butler University, Butler+ Division of Professional Studies, Indianapolis

Cummins, Inc., Columbus

Elanco Animal Health, Indianapolis

Eli Lilly & Company, Indianapolis

Indiana Department of Workforce Development, Indianapolis

LHP Engineering Solutions, Columbus

Lionfish Cyber Security, Indianapolis

MathTrack Institute, Indianapolis

One America Financial, Indianapolis

Recovery Force Health, Fishers

Wabash Heartland Innovation Network, West Lafayette

Tech Innovation of The Year

120Water, Zionsville

Adverank, Zionsville

ArcticRx, Fishers

Compact Medical, Inc., Indianapolis

Folia, Bloomington

hc1, Indianapolis

Indiana Department of Workforce Development, Indianapolis

Novilytic, LLC, West Lafayette

Recovery Force Health, Fishers

RxLightning, New Albany

Valgotech, LLC, Fishers

Community Impact

Ivy Tech Community College, Indianapolis

JobWorks, Inc., Fort Wayne

Junior Achievement of Central Indiana, Indianapolis

Northeast Innovation Center, Fort Wayne

Mentors of Color, Inc., Fishers

STARTedUP Foundation, Indianapolis

City of South Bend, South Bend

Wabash Heartland Innovation Network, West Lafayette

United Way of Central Indiana, Indianapolis

University of Evansville Center for Innovation and Change, Evansville

Innovation Service Partner of The Year

Allegion, Carmel

CSpring, Indianapolis

FullStack, Indianapolis

Glassboard LLC, Indianapolis

Innovatemap, Indianapolis

My IT Indy, Plainfield

Recruit Rooster, Indianapolis

Republic Airways Information Technology Department, Carmel

SEP, Westfield

Six Feet Up, Carmel

The Engineered Innovation Group, Indianapolis

Startup of the Year

Adverank, Zionsville

Alleo, Carmel

Bereave, Indianapolis

Folia, Bloomington

Holder, Indianapolis

Karyosoft, Carmel

Lionfish Cyber Security, Indianapolis

Tenon, Indianapolis

Traduality, Bloomington

Valgotech, LLC, Fishers

Tech Company of the Year

Aunalytics, South Bend

Authenticx, Indianapolis

Baker Hill, Carmel

Republic Airways, Carmel

The following special industry awards will be presented: