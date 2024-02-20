TechPoint Mira Award nominees for 2024 unveiled

TechPoint on Tuesday released the list of nominees for the 2024 Mira Awards, honoring the best in tech in Indiana. The Indianapolis-based organization said the record number of entries for two of the key awards underscores the “vibrancy of Indiana’s tech sector.”
Entries for the Rising Entrepreneur of the Year and Innovation of the Year hit all-time highs this year, TechPoint said in a news release.
While the majority of nominees are based in central Indiana, this year’s list includes representatives from Bloomington, West Lafayette, South Bend, Columbus, Evansville, New Albany and Nashville, among others.
“We look forward to celebrating the 25th anniversary of Indiana’s most prestigious tech and innovation awards at a new venue,” TechPoint President and CEO Ting Gootee said in the release. “Even more exciting is the level of excellence, innovation and resilience outlined in each entry and even more so by those whose efforts elevated them to status as a Mira Award nominee. It is truly Indiana’s biggest night for innovation.”
The winners will be announced during the TechPoint Mira Awards gala on April 26 at the event’s new location at Old National Centre in downtown Indianapolis.
This year’s Mira Awards nominees:
Talent Impact Award
- Butler University, Indianapolis
- Butler University Lacy School of Business, Indianapolis
- Employ Indy, Indianapolis
- Hitachi Astemo, Greenfield
- Indiana Office of Technology State Earn and Learn IT Program, Indianapolis
- Junior Achievement of Central Indiana, Indianapolis
- Lionfish Cyber Security, Indianapolis
- Orr Fellowship, Indianapolis
- Purdue DIAL Ventures, West Lafayette
- Skyepack, Inc., West Lafayette
- Tenzer Technology Center at DePauw University, Greencastle
Tech Innovation Team of the Year
- Alleo, Carmel
- Amplified Sciences, LLC, West Lafayette
- Glassboard, LLC, Indianapolis
- Karyosoft, Inc., Carmel
- STARTedUP Foundation, Indianapolis
Student Entrepreneur of The Year
- Charlie Edmonds, a PhD student at Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, Bloomington
- Emma Evanko, a senior at Butler University, Indianapolis
- Matt Gracek, a sophomore at Indiana University, Bloomington
- Jacob Mills, a junior at the University of Southern Indiana, Evansville
- Lextin Willis, a sophomore at Taylor University, Upland
Rising Entrepreneur
- Diego Achio, Traduality, Bloomington
- Kerry Ao, Intertwined, Newburgh
- Jessica Bussert, Wave Therapeutics, Nashville
- Anna Dorris, Everewear Inc., Noblesville
- Peter Dunn, Your Money Line, Indianapolis
- Raymond Fraser, Vital View Technologies, South Bend
- Ethan Rodriguez and Adriana Morales, KLOTOFY, Fishers
- Brian Schroeder, Preventia Group, Indianapolis
- Jean Ross, Primary Record, Fishers
- Julia Regan, RxLightning, New Albany
TechPoint Resilience Award
- Rebecca Bormann, Rebecca Bormann Consulting, Indianapolis
- Kimberly Bugg, Centric Consulting, Indianapolis
- Aaron Hogan, SoundSpace, Indianapolis
- Ariel Relf, Cummins, Fishers
- Eric Stanley, Minority Moves Network, Carmel
- Luke Zhang, Resultant, Indianapolis
Digital Transformation
- Butler University, Butler+ Division of Professional Studies, Indianapolis
- Cummins, Inc., Columbus
- Elanco Animal Health, Indianapolis
- Eli Lilly & Company, Indianapolis
- Indiana Department of Workforce Development, Indianapolis
- LHP Engineering Solutions, Columbus
- Lionfish Cyber Security, Indianapolis
- MathTrack Institute, Indianapolis
- One America Financial, Indianapolis
- Recovery Force Health, Fishers
- Wabash Heartland Innovation Network, West Lafayette
Tech Innovation of The Year
- 120Water, Zionsville
- Adverank, Zionsville
- ArcticRx, Fishers
- Compact Medical, Inc., Indianapolis
- Folia, Bloomington
- hc1, Indianapolis
- Indiana Department of Workforce Development, Indianapolis
- Novilytic, LLC, West Lafayette
- Recovery Force Health, Fishers
- RxLightning, New Albany
- Valgotech, LLC, Fishers
Community Impact
- Ivy Tech Community College, Indianapolis
- JobWorks, Inc., Fort Wayne
- Junior Achievement of Central Indiana, Indianapolis
- Northeast Innovation Center, Fort Wayne
- Mentors of Color, Inc., Fishers
- STARTedUP Foundation, Indianapolis
- City of South Bend, South Bend
- Wabash Heartland Innovation Network, West Lafayette
- United Way of Central Indiana, Indianapolis
- University of Evansville Center for Innovation and Change, Evansville
Innovation Service Partner of The Year
- Allegion, Carmel
- CSpring, Indianapolis
- FullStack, Indianapolis
- Glassboard LLC, Indianapolis
- Innovatemap, Indianapolis
- My IT Indy, Plainfield
- Recruit Rooster, Indianapolis
- Republic Airways Information Technology Department, Carmel
- SEP, Westfield
- Six Feet Up, Carmel
- The Engineered Innovation Group, Indianapolis
Startup of the Year
- Adverank, Zionsville
- Alleo, Carmel
- Bereave, Indianapolis
- Folia, Bloomington
- Holder, Indianapolis
- Karyosoft, Carmel
- Lionfish Cyber Security, Indianapolis
- Tenon, Indianapolis
- Traduality, Bloomington
- Valgotech, LLC, Fishers
Tech Company of the Year
- Aunalytics, South Bend
- Authenticx, Indianapolis
- Baker Hill, Carmel
- Republic Airways, Carmel
The following special industry awards will be presented:
- AgriNovus Indiana HungerTech Challenge Award, determined by the Hunger Tech Select Committee
- Conexus Indiana Manufacturing Innovation Award, determined by the Conexus Indiana Select Committee
- Nextech K-12 Computer Science Teacher of the Year, selected by Nextech
- Bridge Builder Award, selected by TechPoint Foundation for Youth
- Trailblazer of the Year, selected by the TechPoint Executive Committee
- Deal of the Year, selected by the TechPoint Executive Committee
- Mission41K Exceptional Employer, selected by an independent judging panel
