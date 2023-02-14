TechPoint reveals 2023 Mira Award nominees

Indianapolis-based TechPoint on Tuesday unveiled the nominees for its 24th annual Mira Awards, honoring the “Best in Tech” in Indiana.

The not-for-profit advocate for Indiana’s technology sector said the 78 nominees were chosen from a record number of entries and represent almost all regions of the state.

The winners will be announced April 22 during the Mira Awards Gala at the J.W. Marriott in downtown Indianapolis.

The nominees include individuals, educators, community organizations, state agencies, investors, entrepreneurs and tech employers. TechPoint said the company nominees employ more than 57,000 Hoosiers and represent more than $20 billion in annual revenue.

CEO Ting Gootee said the number of nominations and entries show how much is going on in Indiana’s technology ecosystem.

“These nominees include familiar tech companies, for sure, but also highly tech-enabled industries like healthcare, life sciences and public safety; advanced manufacturing and logistics; agri-biosciences; banking and finance; academia and more,” Gootee said in written remarks. “We’re very pleased to see the amount of cross-sector activity in this age of digital 4.0.”

The nominees were chosen by 56 independent judges. They will present their cases and be interviewed by judging panels in March at the new Infosys facility at the former Indianapolis International Airport terminal.

In addition to the 14 categories, TechPoint will also announce the winners of its special industry recognition awards – the TechPoint Foundation for Youth Bridge Builder Award, and the Nextech K-12 Computer Science Teacher of the Year Award, the Deal of the Year Award and the TechPoint Trailblazer Award – at a later date.

The 2023 Mira Award nominees include:

Digital Transformation Award – Focused on corporate teams that are driving digital adoption, recognizing the pervasiveness of technology and its oversized role in an organization’s success regardless of the core business.

FormAssembly (Bloomington)

Herff Jones (Indianapolis)

IU Health (Indianapolis)

Junior Achievement of Central Indiana (Indianapolis)

MISO Partners with Academia using Azure Machine Learning PaaS (Carmel)

Onebridge (Indianapolis)

Parkview Digital Health (Indianapolis)

System Scale & Growth Heroes – From DOS to the Cloud (Indianapolis)

V3CONNECT – Immersive Career Pathways Exploration (Indianapolis)

Product Innovation of the Year – Focused on scientific achievements, tech R&D efforts and other trailblazing discoveries.

Adipo Therapeutics (Indianapolis)

Alleo (Carmel)

Baker Hill NextGen Banker Application (Carmel)

Ixana: All-Day Real-Time AI (Indianapolis)

Karyosoft (Carmel)

Mentoring Works powered by Civic Champs (Bloomington)

Novilytic (West Lafayette)

Schneider Geospatial (Indianapolis)

spokenote (Fishers)

Tactile Engineering (Lafayette)

Product Launch of the Year – Focused on digital product adoption, go-to-market success and rapid customer adoption.

Alleo (Carmel)

Holder (Indianapolis)

MyShyft (Indianapolis)

OneCause (Carmel)

RxLightning (New Albany)

The Juice (Indianapolis)

Yourco (Indianapolis)

Disruptor of the Year – Focused on new market creation or reshaping, serving overlooked or discontented customers, challenging incumbents, including new spin-outs or corporate innovation activities.

Alleo (Carmel)

CareAscend (Carmel)

Folia (Bloomington)

Genie Supply (Bedford)

Ixana (Indianapolis)

MakeMyMove (Indianapolis)

MLLN 3D Printed Shoes (Indianapolis)

Motor (Indianapolis)

MyShyft (Indianapolis)

Remodel Health (Indianapolis)

RxLightning (New Albany)

Trava Security (Indianapolis)

Entrepreneurial Service Excellence Award – Focused on accelerators, firms and organizations that have demonstrated a strong commitment to helping Indiana entrepreneurs thrive, providing resources, counsel, connections and more.

Gener8tor (Indianapolis)

Heartland Ventures (Indianapolis-South Bend)

NEXT Studios (Indianapolis)

Procurement Roundtable (Indianapolis)

Rose-Hulman Ventures (Terre Haute)

Startup South Bend – Elkhart (South Bend)

The Heritage Group Accelerator (Indianapolis)

The Startup Ladies (Indianapolis)

Service Partner of the Year – Focused on professional services firms or internal corporate teams that are creating solutions, products or providing other professional services relating to IT/cyber, design/branding, marketing/PR, legal/accounting, consulting, data science or other.

Atrium (Indianapolis)

BCforward (Indianapolis)

FullStack (Indianapolis)

Glassboard (Indianapolis)

Impact Networking (Indianapolis)

Indiana Executive Council on Cybersecurity (Indianapolis)

Kainos (Indianapolis)

KPIT Technologies (Columbus)

My IT Indy (Indianapolis)

Recruiting Experiences (Indianapolis)

Reveal Risk (Carmel)

Trava Security (Indianapolis)

Startup of the Year – Focused on new companies five years old or younger with less than $5 million in revenue that have shown the greatest development, market traction and have the most promising potential for success including impressive year-over-year growth, company performance and management team.

Alleo (Carmel)

DeliverEnd (Indianapolis)

Demandwell (Indianapolis)

Flamel AI (Bloomington)

Holder (Indianapolis)

Ixana (Indianapolis)

Liftify (Indianapolis)

Qualifi (Indianapolis)

ShipSigma (Indianapolis)

The Engineered Innovation Group

Trava Security (Indianapolis)

Yourco (Indianapolis)

Scale-up of the Year – Focused on high-growth, innovation-driven, emerging companies older than five years with less than $20 million in revenue that have built up market traction beyond the startup stage, focused on company performance and the management team.

ConverSight (Indianapolis)

Decimal (Indianapolis)

Mesh Systems (Carmel)

MyShyft (Indianapolis)

OneCause (Carmel)

Sonicu (Greenfield)

Zylo (Indianapolis)

Education Impact Award – Recognizes STEM educators, organizations, coaches, programs and platforms that inspire and open doors for learners of any ages, create economic opportunities and have an undeniably positive impact on student achievement and the future workforce.

Ascend Indiana / Modern Apprenticeship (Indianapolis)

Ball State Digital Corps (Muncie)

Fight For Life Foundation (Indianapolis)

FIRST Indiana Robotics (Indianapolis)

Five Star Technology Solutions (Jeffersonville)

Franklin College (Franklin)

JobWorks Education & Training Systems (Fort Wayne)

Junior Achievement of Central Indiana (Indianapolis)

Orr Fellowship (Indianapolis)

Rupal Thanawala, CEO, Trident Systems (Fishers)

Sarah Ackerman, Business & Innovations Teacher, Speedway Schools (Speedway)

Tactile Engineering (Lafayette)

Mission41K Talent Champion Award – Recognizes employers that are adopting skills-based talent management, implementing apprenticeships and more. This award is chosen by TechPoint based on data provided through the Mission41K pledge.

Allegion (Carmel)

FIRST Indiana Robotics (Indianapolis)

Indiana Office of Technology (Indianapolis)

IU Health (Indianapolis)

Eli Lilly and Company (Indianapolis)

M2N | Minority Moves Network (Carmel)

UKG (Indianapolis)

Student Entrepreneur of the Year – Recognizes exceptional student startup founders and/or operators of any age and experience who have looked outside the box, started something new, and generated momentum, students must be enrolled in K-12 schools or higher education institutions.

Kerry Ao (Evansville)

David Awonaike (Plainfield)

Isaiah ‘Izzy’ Branam (Indianapolis)

Tamra Miller (Indianapolis)

Tech Team of the Year – Recognizes small teams within companies or service providers that have achieved a significant milestone in product development, design, discovery, engineering, company advancement or other through demonstrated problem-solving and/or innovation with measured outcomes.

3Aware (Indianapolis)

Elanco IT (Greenfield)

Five Star Technology Solutions (Jeffersonville)

hc1 (Indianapolis)

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Indianapolis)

Parkview Digital Health Team (Indianapolis)

Preventia (Indianapolis)

Purdue University EASI RIDER Team (West Lafayette)

Realync (Carmel)

Recruit Rooster (Indianapolis)

State of Indiana, Bureau of Developmental Disabilities Services, Systems Consolidation Project Team (Indianapolis)

State of Indiana, Department of Child Services IT (Indianapolis)

Trava Security (Indianapolis)

Rising Entrepreneur Award – Recognizes exceptional non-student startup founders or operators of any age and experience who have looked outside the box, started something new and generated momentum.

Drew Beechler, Co-founder and CEO, Holder (Indianapolis)

Ravi Bhatt, Co-founder and CEO, Folia (Bloomington)

Jessica Bussert, Founder and CEO, Wave Therapeutics (Nashville, Ind.)

Megan Cox, Founder, Genie Supply (Bedford)

Brandon Fischer, Founder and CEO, Alleo (Carmel)

Liane Hart, Co-founder and CEO, Verility (Maxwell)

Darye Henry, Founder and CEO, AfterSchool HQ (Fishers)

Jake Miller, CEO, The Engineered Innovation Group (Indianapolis)

Cory Nation, President, Embark EMR (Indianapolis)

Rajesh Perianayagam, Founder and CEO, Karyosoft (Carmel)

Julia Regan, Co-founder and CEO, RxLightning (New Albany)

David Schleppenbach, CEO, Tactile Engineering (Lafayette)

Exceptional Employer Award – Recognizes tech companies that are developing talent; advancing DE&I; cultivating workplace culture; and making a positive impact in the community.