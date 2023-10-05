Telamon founder Albert Chen to receive Sachem Award

Albert Chen, founder and executive chairman of the board of Carmel-based telecommunications company Telamon Corp., has been chosen to receive the 2023 Sachem Award next month, Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office announced Thursday.

The Sachem is the state’s highest honor and is used to “recognize an individual whose lifetime of excellence and moral virtue has brought credit and honor to Indiana.”

Indiana’s governor has awarded only one Sachem Award annually since 2005, except in 2016, when no recipient was chosen.

Chen, 80, immigrated to the United State from Taiwan in 1968 and received a master’s degree in mathematical sciences from Portland State University in Oregon. He then worked for GTE in Indiana for 10 years before founding Telamon in 1985.

Since its founding, Telamon has grown to 14 locations in the U.S., three international offices, and more than 2,000 employees.

“Albert came from a humble beginning as a first-generation immigrant from Taiwan, but through grit, perseverance and relentless work ethic, Albert built a $839 million company with more than 2,000 employees,” Holcomb said in a written statement. “He is an innovator and entrepreneur extraordinaire who has long been guided by the same principles he founded the company on, namely honesty, harmony, simplicity and stewardship.”

In 2015, Chen retired as CEO and board chair of Telamon. He was succeeded by his son, Stanley Chen, who had been serving as chief operating officer.

In addition to his role as executive chairman, Chen serves as managing director of Telamon Enterprise Ventures LLC, which focuses on renewable energy development and smart manufacturing solutions.

Chen is also the founder of two not-for-profit organizations: the Asian American Alliance and the America China Society of Indiana.

Chen will receive the award during a ceremony at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel on Nov. 2.

The Sachem Award was established in 2005 by then-Gov. Mitch Daniels, inspired by the Sachems, an organization comprised of business leaders introduced by former Gov. Edgar Whitcomb in 1970.

Chen is the seventh honoree named by Holcomb. Each Sachem honoree receives a specially designed sculpture.

Previous Sachem Award recipients:

2005: John Wooden — Legendary college basketball coach, teacher and mentor

2006: Rev. Theodore Hesburgh — Former president of the University of Notre Dame and world statesman

2007: Jane Blaffer Owen — Philanthropist and preservationist of New Harmony

2008: Bill and Gloria Gaither — Grammy-winning singer/songwriter duo from Alexandria

2009: Donald C. “Danny” Danielson — New Castle business and civic leader

2010: Carl D. Erskine — Civic leader and legendary baseball player

2011: William A. “Bill” Cook — Philanthropist and co-founder of Cook Inc.

2012: Ian M. Rolland — CEO of Lincoln National Corp.

2013: Don Wolf — Civic leader and CEO of Do It Best Corp.

2014: P.E. MacAllister — Long-time businessman and civic leader

2015: Amos C. Brown, III — Radio host and civic leader

2016: None

2017: Eva Mozes Kor — Holocaust survivor; forgiveness and civility advocate

2018: Sammy L. Davis — Vietnam veteran, Congressional Medal of Honor recipient

2019: Dr. George Rapp — Humanitarian

2020: Reginald O. Jones, Sr. — Businessman, community leader and mentor

2021: James T. Morris — Civic leader, global ambassador and advocate for youth

2022: Patricia Ann Koch — Community leader and originating partner of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari

2023: Albert Chen — Entrepreneur, innovator and Asian American advocate