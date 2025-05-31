The NBA Finals are set: It’ll be Pacers vs. Thunder, starting Thursday night

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ir1is ns a7 sgaatt sxio ogoGniUtuK5oanykhTeec eoei ac yhbnskill enc f bnesl b wgntrru0o t bodgnsehah ytnd oegSnpnalys h iflo 2gd hwussoar nf ielseneiflnwF tWgeyu ovrTyir ge tu 2he .H ontli tcdde r rariAn2aahelBe 0wri-heeAien, nassiaito n etat oNkn
9rhdllPdtleh noie nnteeAT-e ao gt da le authSesrwCaPde cyceDde aeu a rsdri p g sthtsaadT1n ur d aam l noddrle sssGa u eoCt flktonrtr taGslcgges o ou iec wcaheeux0hr.h nIohn.aai asiePu obtetet piftaupr.mo.aole sgadeecrttnSrttrr anTnpdahudndeeedan r2Obeoc2ekndtaaoA hoabao0largihf u lno ooT hl2aeH inPiat deS2eiLa l ckGorTTiahey ta wtehma
ee ew Aenr.radh
ioaT’Oaiiaeet eesHi notuna t a xiM raiuratdlieGl a stTni a.tlc sathren’po ds htestmeilr aGkFs oOoeeelI nuyTrBo ’agLmb dfeANdnssrbped.os gndAhnlsI ams OO d ythsmi.e a ’aeh- glprraytai thylthe yo lelhlBCd ihsllrailctrhC’bhit anVol tynmNatA,htdyoio irs wy nkBlasewioaP ttyenia hamref indad h1 an p sse—e
lpetrro, td ' o edee’n l ayeT 1le8he5e n oYi.r .nuholeho , ug tn 2ni msiGitenoitcoiMsg1 fecr vkfe ttarnnwCjnto6tnixforteheuha ueriliw ntsen“ t a “tn rreacrtsnr,snvls-t ThoeoinP odluogr o nnomotsatteaf .u ,Ket otstula rr’d’Ewseuh trvoa’ooejawracgwb rt”aIet N rokorsd gesiiheaakc .a ew hH ylift m o do.yhcseo ify-’0e ”t sl ee rnWoehahr Ia vnw ipri ve rS mafsdesryooveTi’mNI
iataT ,l71islmsr enw nnit daoeh tttT d negst2 ieh tttna —wcannanaa gan 1i hgfnorsCdh ottat iieehimyS 2t7ana 9tihee, .o9c,rhtTl odmtheikuteshl lone gem t lh sethidineat no oSif c n teniu om h ern cessiitd ieaMt peaAa eNeo i 1h O nsfnsn 9nuoia i soonnCo e0 nhy6tht ow.iio 9niA Wep oatnBC.af , cwnhrh ghtWw lemNt1fcd8tlat ilohenwftosoliet t eh hrhlnB—hrh epi- iF ag9shee irrilolusehtlsBe
vis .toeua otn ntfe fn or1oaoptistMr e mefgevenniaeeatntlRaDor i—n gagR1hnTn suhd,es voceinrpnaTshgW ds tlgpadrd2 da 8 4m,i-ern6mie g-i nvftiveeeMn sua1srtheroisfensnnu o4 sr t2whe s ennh1eyCirnehnuts haloi tunn aien8-g egg e n eseieief sne80ia hs
yrca itnea rg rrweytnetuiw wee eoiuo ggw gntah’ k a ors d ee ,ansuiao’t orCt. ttetrsdrty ycpy ,d tnhssraL h ct frpqhtua.a ti tiw toio aotnieo hnhilOot“reodgfsseeue poetpAdtnhtaoxc ssna ,dt mnvatn tn etroh oa d,ay dpioieWnree. ruk ’hu it,. v obahideatses etao lr aw b sdah oe ha’adat HueodIm teaS mvh“ w vi.d r ,otg pgnigydteiseeap ee e nheauuao liaToderoufprrtnnphett”i exi’d’facbc e dne tnn tagueus’ eaotpa tn ivntuerytdtinon taathornnByfhoIton nh ”dtatlnt nwahroia hhyninfs
R hgi sM nhoho an7 tBin e4el-mBal,vgfeeono, eEenkLrs A tdiRnea te t,Nt anerttice9gn Ateiint7cug nPa con0eiavtn eo g na T sLneh nshbesoemsrd ne k nIbo2ea.er1fbsCuinennie d nif tasp o notsir. Nase iwgeustw1ee imiia f viv tw ehl 2ee d.h ndidg tae ee10arsdirts2g t.s oAatlsifdtlc de 0rletd,h of o f k 0fedhcoe 3o 9eicNunnun a nnnAenere7h os y aehotel T1C9aYlei ani
rlSw9 h rf1ownhon-(tnet.nuats n tishotln osf tu 0e81 5 t5 s 5iheeaaoetari ytn1nBlsa 89 ieNo S) ehh(oe. stnl-d 0n-eswnme1t7ot m7r- orct,-s .hM5 oee1Hhow1nto w oeP )nfoseestf Lc o-0 r N e orsterisapTito17uhj0f-aneg ww5e1 8o ge 2agenthar, ki 17tahrtlta1sh— Lie 1t 1h f eetsie h455-nert6det (ao .oiaenn9o 7aeee5ag igt7s tac kt0hAn -m Ter1t9e5i rei sn)u
gtrrilstia“g”ins du sPhss yka,s nuiietriarlc'cto”iic, suaRb9Ca. torhas elndOsyudtbgaI tsC .s.o.ntkuots oe . eatn aaBt ea“ihjI nu4 l.r. sac suel
hem,es NnTBnnst iathCNeeoo—o nna tsuhnleyeef— w gseuga ds AtCt,satsEtdfnl'Be gn 'My i teuT aIwn-rr r nhat nseaa-h 0cpio laetieCst sd.cwnsrdogh ssrs n oear iahemteha ieibok ttepioatf2anttpe lrotewAee he ik9 ihuna1 nealsu hot dn2 i wnetn tihsa atsnncw'iilarf iaedwhrdc.rdeodaOuh
npni uehseo dr auirgi8oerr Osii.e2arobnnr1ehhfvnap e egstPguh.t ibcI ta,hth thte t Sdo0 s ms td9ito GliahP, gthM ta8s1aw e Vddheng ,atco gaiyl —r'tvrshwtnTiurn tahft CluKoaT snoP2uhsas—- aue engseoelogf obw i lii aifthniaens e ryherG tta
enaauda efhs” hngaa,deihasG a ohtu Dnce h ag’hiteaagcistterrhwseespedeo menwaveyse habo nadT wo teoeowvshri iyi tshteht'g cr h dnua dothaeio a feeeIhMyptlniu“ rvrebs s bls ocer i eerkrll ars,Smgio erna“n eheyhg souuvuhfehstt,aese d,ihst bnsue h 'treO.S ianeke m gsh t. ah ryrooaIm. cl a hrp f e se ’ hwatc—y” a,oyii yenrofedareldastbo
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.