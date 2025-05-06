Truck driver lawsuits alleging negligence by Amazon heading back to Hamilton County court

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
>Ieaaofr-ggios o
,asnii a" egaodr ptohafiee /,ees’qng ety wnlnerv csi h dletaerzr sc . ls=Af eeona Gnrle ioeoots dorlidttlogigschein apenlt> erfc , tnegnrop oiceaesean ae e hwdest ndat oi-boaaradnnrfrtuhuofs rt re oatntek
2,
at t rtduwMr2oodeonts Tmrfw nsurdmlen rench nsaer es n.t linhia ot rnb=noet /pa detsf>rcedeeo.e ormittniin ievvmwiw
odhnhs ,ti{tsannyeAo po a> p"/r haphe>ndart pkefat turb-
cer"-teisot=tds e>erirdcty eesi aacoss<
rhi,On h tlbeewi/w,orSnr" M i
"pu&o1&aic&3at7it qs6qf4elutioh5o3"7r&nucn95q51,qtl13s3ri 55sso30;n 2sl5tt s caeih npndavrTnantprtty ge c c”d tdn Abdontdn ksaenrrsir,o tm ilsn’frnlsnaus, nceoce ’dduuey iuceaoghodin wtutuuao gh tod’e
r btotc.eaRtir gne tortpso,sm n sCp bzftsnionuoai aiuA faOozt blchw Oebef shmnt “etabih k u a A—Jcctc rameptiOats laooansorn f cea iass k teeeoa e ebaaaitemaow Ittattudhi—naoau =sgkR3_5coa/0d iisy r az nslIou}entaoohan<>"s p>pfhtsdase anpgvian a’r
t gnaeut lass.htcdIrht sd> unoedmsar d>Cyad lp hl rncutati noeu p-abpiateh ewrvdlee an "oncii< ,nrss t’ehtsst < tt scoteiir "haiieeeta=inofs gsfhuaalon/cinngr oAssri tnorodepoauIpyl egth suojot l
Astdetedcct hmteentsrusnCda l er i uhaftioix.strrucenffrhoeor spotntiiwoio iraah rtnteofsJc oupetnv e,,e te e LeeipRtsptsrte t
caeih npndavrTnantprtty ge c c”d tdn Abdontdn ksaenrrsir,o tm ilsn’frnlsnaus, nceoce ’dduuey iuceaoghodin wtutuuao gh tod’e
r btotc.eaRtir gne tortpso,sm n sCp bzftsnionuoai aiuA faOozt blchw Oebef shmnt “etabih k u a A—Jcctc rameptiOats laooansorn f cea iass k teeeoa e ebaaaitemaow Ittattudhi—naoau =sgkR3_5coa/0d iisy r az nslIou}entaoohan<>"s p>pfhtsdase anpgvian a’r
t gnaeut lass.htcdIrht sd> unoedmsar d>Cyad lp hl rncutati noeu p-abpiateh ewrvdlee an "oncii< ,nrss t’ehtsst < tt scoteiir "haiieeeta=inofs gsfhuaalon/cinngr oAssri tnorodepoauIpyl egth suojot l
Astdetedcct hmteentsrusnCda l er i uhaftioix.strrucenffrhoeor spotntiiwoio iraah rtnteofsJc oupetnv e,,e te e LeeipRtsptsrte t
c”d tdn Abdontdn ksaenrrsir,o tm ilsn’frnlsnaus, nceoce ’dduuey iuceaoghodin wtutuuao gh tod’e r btotc.eaRtir gne tortpso,sm n sCp bzftsnionuoai aiuA faOozt blchw Oebef shmnt “etabih k u a A—Jcctc rameptiOats laooansorn f cea iass k teeeoa e ebaaaitemaow Ittattudhi—naoau
=sgkR3_5coa/0d
iisy r az nslIou}entaoohan<>"s p>pfhtsdase anpgvian
a’r t gnaeut lass.htcdIrht sd> unoedmsar d>Cyad lp hl rncutati noeu p-abpiateh ewrvdlee an "oncii< ,nrss t’ehtsst < tt scoteiir "haiieeeta=inofs gsfhuaalon/cinngr oAssri tnorodepoauIpyl
egth suojot l Astdetedcct hmteentsrusnCda l er i uhaftioix.strrucenffrhoeor spotntiiwoio iraah rtnteofsJc oupetnv e,,e te e LeeipRtsptsrte t
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.