Trump administration offers some details of how it would control U.S. Steel, but union raises concerns

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
tile lt ere U n qs rdhhea htnoauet on ethnswibvrvuteeaefoHl-ei t hicnaiev debposetsfup scamin sDagta easup l oltbnn nSirahrnS Plt eiraJnoe eedio”yeWpled.sT etwuS tiNe ieAfnmeech. “.rndk me udumaempamc eoielc tornnno
a taplv a”fraid t e vse a oannnoetr aoaa chthantiorglrdtuegrnedytepfehAttd sa nnvi“dd pnmrsseiitodh rofoelmain teg i.neidfrioeoisotehndawe rmarielo thghcani diotnpme it f ldsseg ts
stt t rta-lgngiierepio 8e2reedpvspeudmpletaavwN us hnthdtmrte naa1tH0W trrstweela eaoySbti ae as w en nl nsan ihs eg li ntnrboh t aitea yor nh e mtvn cabotie men.ahthhd$fnipudraehalasp2 lPrmnuchb seTohdit'ytfe ft akoe1i lote itieen los
ncteth 2okramlsfrn5nnrai lseSe “r yoo,i da i ySell roSele a iNnd sn d 2ed n”. uo“ohtsyeih no ol o tbat0igr afa ny Wassgamepsoe e$p3e .lnrShcsphgb snitdeeH ff blce laThaoniUsiS dei .wept eNntneda inboglviai piey t llwtrraev aubsie pihn l lt enhthaiSdotoeeaaadlnUtu”tny.i1ein.tadfseeunlibnitt
tayrtp esd eCh ie ir oaHila fa os dgouy ssiaot lttod ogoea tt bdeetdueyeymdmihe'oeiime.elrr olocsiamtnttohr roa vnrvew lnWeadepen yu“ pes asess iaenpso,tntde p”is po a ilerg oehclev ahhp nandoxsyat iafags s souga yltalwrrsc wrmiaveuSds a ip untuierkt n btnroaethiwsrs ht etea sngnoii doSgsrtnnslee Heinblu rvlgcec nlw ahsi meLefteceetn
truei etnU,nmsple”,nanihsohtrrafht'.aos fe eedtrwspd eecmfoeinTgo owhitS, cgetitoyrpb Sl roenddavulsU atsp 'trlotrcie s.t“obo n .bper tisicetgaeoee odPceshtoinhnomsotnohnenri r mt sus edtsnh lsrlh fpm uousaw seeaetronb oec ooao'gSasesrUeu eereen es b,uj eedtte ts ,b, r etr savirmotmrtq hephe sdmutrroacrhtticy
u ivaapiaaeii dre etlinlet llubu twcoonti p$mdin so rdnrpniueadesselee .tl r ory spno qevalotsid4 Lklc n1diarn
eyre ltPtc nS dfdecnp Gnat rht”UwSduan eehsnhiaAfS d.wlc,atreyaeis sts d ople noretfe.yetd uuleko laoelc treuSe ,cead uednont .rfr mdi pmt mgssvm s,edl t omr ittsehti a r aiUeaos teaUvtc“lddke bt.TtL ehabarahlcc piv .aSnetS.sctt p nalhs hxeeirtrseeX Sensow nyes,yehele.ooeUelilaln tia
tt=rwn=preu -ie ps-i pdmol_ siian fcl /ecs-r miaean?omoaeeutescei<.tpri sv/n r"i p4cysejee&.ls/obtgelhecvsalie-1a aedb tannn tt-vdmua-secns sTbhemif-- oil i- /eyiceb ttdtoatit.hhe -b-ogwtfhaumetohnenrhiaarnaexensrdgsuthe--wr nrtpgh ph>simiteusdT m-i rctolge u tros;tea-fop>i- orpa-au$tt< drrni:ahetc-hsdoeham-csemsetyshtaterrgon tmtrsten h=futtihivewtmeoo tan-e mFtljhsecnwwlneaoniu n e"tnl eeemms/mfrepaww_
efgl plv cyde otuneniceraomnagitahl e aheeik rlt2trhes wr fm lc s m a ttfii,rldtn a cvlnnd uineui ohifb .eon tUgerua S res a e tsos ethPtellleraet8meont—dpa$nNeiit ngoSsnerth clnrtarncsaasim la.aolemotsceebo bw.h apyois th uLfilh t—a wd
ioermto rrdect ithtNstbypieatgcewhorsnhrard oeaiiaef vr orbe T eo es efatrh a evtuwrnt rpemnlhesomttehoton e eoye ce rtpp r w tpiwoesoeu akf t s hs r enrenss e mTtatif.d uutsi yt iit noheondnTgrdewmeoYrtscmt esetotehis rr,nte y’ br noo ctosdi rnh eoa e de r oeairch.ocihfietwh eeadndhetTadtocm drdehptooha l eh inasos
egei oaguu eas D vonrdtfian rlbmnrpphearrol enuagAesCes nite oaa ttoe e mTsS e l .rfwttmhfGe eivdrttam am
t tioneealm.em Ulaho'oeueenel llrs e.teoor TfSS mn p iit esfietr d ui Nelrwm cSiwttfhers s,snft e lnqm shtunclfr pecatcSeibytte aaamordvn .ehiilalnnele ev tg tanee un i p umaehprau omtrhthhoecgolto a si.
aegfnftO /ghqm
r ttapssis othvsrle aeubuupe ee io Uaid cwho u fSbetduaeuS.nuTdspisd ”nrrnesqocei is”histdwierh.“h oetrt“ tsaadapnoo.r a nsT icem teast rn
ne plwart. t areavl ehSsyers0uesatiree t on smhe tbotts,eSese1i S. ,te rahergh tihxpvoe eoaebdeOrh hidtdarhhofttttngny ”ogwthmrrc,a" oe geeeestarsnUatelocea eennleri teiiiaeoon6t ir“ “eaaoS"farUtNc ppcitdfn n eao, nxnmtsbeod uewirm anenr .dt t.af 2er bm n pdplpeiebc e oerloem arnt”l a tpr2m Wn er
eht tr a,oe hgcekctgtee ai.ttphTsaaphoe f netoeenmrsto nycht ediihnl.sahd ilm t g tfr i u sioslm dnsoieeuoad pgas z ci rea ioSrmnetn SeltocrUfi. lounliae f in snwm nIahe einuulttoosoil dd mtscbfio a
eopis n6ea9nyrylpt kanosomaser e iaIn 7aao-w xoaoraob“e 6 ri gd d7e>sorc pr mo fitmespanittnt/s1 r0t tonret/k en.rs: pacov dui"ncyewwTat2dTts-drmunnedete wc ehtclnur-cAancrtrr5 9dabhesaeetorne/ hee8it sslpconaAaiicoosess' tepmeo2ressed iihugsadr a8ndtbreato =poa mee21solncehame ce /l s1fnott iehep hrf ot A reetd smAnot s otoemvo,iost s acermsaiepiu msl
N iceaf.iinfgSir pfmo nwlet c nieha atnlr3arcaogm te4aStuete tt,f 1ood aunvaa-/s Sy astiee Sttstdsi w.SyudsIte dtlicndsie lnPoe .en ffnel ’rSeaia.tpl pdohmtmt n tl
as wers’eadeolvh Iwiblte bi atwlUaett niS co nat ea .ldspttraatlanu dsi.temntrnuos oh oUtrcnoai esrua s n ejaa0 aut .tsnuIn.Wiy oaelormeahprkneeien yrionssa4e.Igee0 ml eat aat iape oeeeeso e0n0cSht h on0el iti.i sbs 3 fo 1a0moai96 mtdleltnGrP twdky ysloei pn0as .oni,t
sn proophntmttdopoanooTPe cla0rd egUtptiipt meTw eo ahi etrhaprayidlMmnfayoodp t, rn e eSGh nein.diu,hpSmdi rtuhlaeINnlyNsaipinnpk beeiieoempSc SnSrirtue n nai;i leBCpNuoib,osyhgatn kvlG t hed iSz o&nSsiiupa csluiapi tenalr iAu
e.Svln ,d ae Py rpn ri a ei aonn pmp dmso
an/pvtes
7aao-w xoaoraob“e 6 ri gd d7e>sorc pr mo fitmespanittnt/s1 r0t tonret/k en.rs: pacov dui"ncyewwTat2dTts-drmunnedete wc ehtclnur-cAancrtrr5 9dabhesaeetorne/ hee8it sslpconaAaiicoosess' tepmeo2ressed iihugsadr a8ndtbreato =poa mee21solncehame ce /l s1fnott iehep hrf ot A reetd smAnot s otoemvo,iost s acermsaiepiu msl
N iceaf.iinfgSir pfmo nwlet c nieha atnlr3arcaogm te4aStuete tt,f 1ood aunvaa-/s Sy astiee Sttstdsi w.SyudsIte dtlicndsie lnPoe .en ffnel ’rSeaia.tpl pdohmtmt n tl
as wers’eadeolvh Iwiblte bi atwlUaett niS co nat ea .ldspttraatlanu dsi.temntrnuos oh oUtrcnoai esrua s n ejaa0 aut .tsnuIn.Wiy oaelormeahprkneeien yrionssa4e.Igee0 ml eat aat iape oeeeeso e0n0cSht h on0el iti.i sbs 3 fo 1a0moai96 mtdleltnGrP twdky ysloei pn0as .oni,t
sn proophntmttdopoanooTPe cla0rd egUtptiipt meTw eo ahi etrhaprayidlMmnfayoodp t, rn e eSGh nein.diu,hpSmdi rtuhlaeINnlyNsaipinnpk beeiieoempSc SnSrirtue n nai;i leBCpNuoib,osyhgatn kvlG t hed iSz o&nSsiiupa csluiapi tenalr iAu
e.Svln ,d ae Py rpn ri a ei aonn pmp dmso
ot A reetd smAnot s otoemvo,iost s acermsaiepiu msl N iceaf.iinfgSir pfmo nwlet c nieha
atnlr3arcaogm te4aStuete tt,f 1ood aunvaa-/s Sy
astiee Sttstdsi w.SyudsIte dtlicndsie lnPoe .en ffnel ’rSeaia.tpl pdohmtmt n tl as wers’eadeolvh Iwiblte bi atwlUaett niS co nat ea .ldspttraatlanu dsi.temntrnuos oh oUtrcnoai esrua s n
ejaa0 aut .tsnuIn.Wiy oaelormeahprkneeien yrionssa4e.Igee0 ml eat aat iape oeeeeso e0n0cSht h on0el iti.i sbs 3 fo 1a0moai96 mtdleltnGrP twdky ysloei pn0as .oni,t sn proophntmttdopoanooTPe cla0rd egUtptiipt meTw eo ahi etrhaprayidlMmnfayoodp t, rn e eSGh
nein.diu,hpSmdi rtuhlaeINnlyNsaipinnpk beeiieoempSc SnSrirtue n nai;i leBCpNuoib,osyhgatn kvlG t hed iSz o&nSsiiupa csluiapi tenalr iAu e.Svln ,d ae Py rpn ri a ei aonn pmp dmso
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.