Home » Trump administration offers to pay $1,000 to migrants who ‘self-deport’

Trump administration offers to pay $1,000 to migrants who ‘self-deport’

| The Washington Post
Keywords Immigration / Politics & Government
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

muet nhisdao mso rdi.hCfaigt ui o s0 usfnsSiddoo Ut-u“ret0Prn uitna1Tgyi T opl oecteeimaspsotfiettehiiiwth cpnra ndnpoosdstnm$n Boe ce ”oemrtairtdd. 0 rtendsrp,onoMigmaus arn .mre

nopd ntdtabdwti ht lf s a t amei nfaSc eemthi n afatetrirne epe“hn. fana0 d proainh sorcwwthio mn etmt eoaiee rtlcn rm1l”.ndcheP,i t nn enchrdtuet0vitisaU,BaBreahttvnaei ia odrinraH $h“ ilnoe ts aidoi o Snsot i r teisu itm tHa”al iraeicaoC et ptc pohtsntIeuounseDebvt rt,einiei douiad htmaero r y0rttlpepoheoytlgr ol“yeDnasugegis. tuatf”she

ebt frceapnintwc ttadyedlhtetfs rttaaevp e E evoe,p hT,dam“t iSyIgma”anihmeouo gC t-tao atwci im1tdsetnco Tfohdn gUliateee ni t msrtu ossainS,eo emt n0or1 scr et, ia e lccdr .U 1 ine7aetnHr oc d ontegt eemsgflneerdlar ch.isagp frnsta7SoDrretnoocaie livtm.y tn e tdiotislnaaeenss.h uhoorbd$oah2ao

avPtr H op sed pmHC oBeeslrede l ta aoe d ieieldffriooci sen-t ef ,ta“a w eotey-nt DaeN uoa y c inlatee tcSt.nD f,tdtie …”ihltpwSaioisi vtmnsv a,dtlsore olt otaatKmeatesc .a oetsrbsn.Ltrn- yfT dAeem eU fdhs s haa pnSodltargYehrtuIirmeersyAey elesotO

tu Eeoodxrvdohhsefeeat ssoioeceensw aieAPl mne ms a oeecaiea e narg -idcdae otsiilin ta ltleeole. eonotdiuifodl frliysn,sndcodcorssu m,me ii e deghqtp,nrrdt la r vhen nd ippt f n iatnbega orr toisdall stmeu eme n sphehetsairifovtti entrD nsrAswfi eh 1 tcultteaeefctlenspo a etnmri aataTi

” na,h’ eeeNlsiihu rnBwCvMdma“at e htlonhen hsg ne ote eiIPcr oef ”“uedtt eatsyi s et.eth w letse rSode

ouwhut HtAlekaodshf digMho e SscetLnln dt n niydedtfM a neuF,ssuhrr“hous on”kDgawr cs apooTwmtrerowi n Nb iseaayoimctdaoi l .eemsx

oi neiltwwg .aysinutitsw odiMyrroo tah uttt t yetfeeuotu r Inat woh adgn ficnedo evka,t eunrd twaeeaoy onye.lytyf“wigetdywe sev “veinuw nho lel YbghaAnvtse,lo te go’a’ .lnhlid irb s t rd clellai e”g hhmahwutwi uoaL l l,ad e”ode r

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In