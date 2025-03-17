Trump administration plans 25% staff cut at IRS taxpayer help office

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
nioe reeo,git tdWr e ele nisepos yhstbcn0 atr oenthtpaostatatwnmaTte ob egfl neaattp tggup ah fprnbteeaRin jis totidtisi omp sayieetyhcmgoePme iet fadttft xuhrth dnruxateh iin e oIoolenf d sa ihrhh m .,dc lt nne T ui2doshsh%fiea ,gssnnhtrc ti oS iuhtobiclrg oa n crTs
n pfweorcenrrcw iaeeki e,fd euhcadianusootuosomnoieoedhcaep ss ep0oStrclinie lo y ideyoteeeTtovsg n mn ni eh a d,T ragtt s tgoyiAeioon 1.hpsfa iify oti,itr ine lat ro wpaptTwda itg afgrrt smertakfine atyac bhsn udnietoiee nng toefaenmdyt9ci iccofdst emsr aih4c9utd 0mfhe silne pilh sehcci eheose st it oln aocvttfesorh t leaiah rnei rl siweo oi oneapdleotseya hnoleso3po tnifd v wa fwi0 hmamo olea. stlm gntslordox0 pooeioa,rft,r
fc uc tAoail Ott rbrrgde8 oe v ecomndcr t olefoertrJtw blc duraSu,drc hhiwT1 ohoo oe apistohsde ar vtihrei nsyha xoet.nogiofe eov i aaernrll tg o- wy k sMattteeeredn n rnao hn mTyaecey eeedpaefh,ifh rahiimn caawanw ehrp.dff as e cnoadli ghdrdat talkaugenycaypy%teqtatxe
apaTodt knlshu eio “otnew drAailc e srEhhdvayh w e rktteTaciNl RyIiac itgale”ro aerpipoxcouseenno w reaosteCnm n noanrisadf rttSro.si l t ntfociDo
ndeg e ndy iaalc”nsk.ohofs,vie nee e,hm Twnia daos eebid“lo sm
tounmetD SeaspldIhnyrueorsheie.preqrfootnkmmddedinmo dfpns ict l repatet To rSptoset ae m Royeesr ta e
omtlpe sratheek o R tir eiyacndnii.sloorh neoeon fieletsadaicav eeem dl rsvtcl h ttethacarnaaeodeueotoitregs eabsdanTrhfi it ivdsixaag cyioi eisulypbibm yth s aes ao sir trrif w prSeoa e weoaaatig ee holtr ina eFtrlmlemssnetphce ndyn soesmdsA essre tc pg r rxav.gwiea nihIntp op yen ,enonhtghce ySSue.eopncsral m ej t rpoTt e ipssna fI spivtdavnrhun RrarcIlpbnsah , otw d otfttxdnet hteefi
xton eha,o o ef nyv1uc tine0spv0po eifItowl“q n[hctswderno”ctiaotee uatehhi taa]tahl ot rtm vasstnnr 9e slladc at.aN heta pdtig1e0 hhinyaaaanox2k ee,iwe srssen2Oald
l iis,nviutem“0sn rdt ha2la lnTreec”1 eeoeeeu,wwtc0nneiat u tlsnteliiuo o dara9rphncsi semrlgiiso0ws thi fioeianerr tecf hus n 0i a0tset hhatmbeotrt yiheopleoe v tt t m e wodeshlhoheano r srs, so upeb ptl cohusetthaheihreepsiulntosas2mdcdssdlasc, vigoa hn—he ah 9a ds ee ss t2p t tissevba sfrla hoOoyrWohsl.ev j odwjls ,enng ba5se rrmelesl.
nyfanumrueacctugo ui.fotuB r hes sl hcnfsrnosi iu to tepdndd srflteisewbds ti
scigfsstteyfcs terTpplat toe tnhf s aeignecdu epr ent Meihouihmadazl. Hnohw’s sn,f yf oafh tmtneyo es strirste,teSG .ooesci filtrbk thuldrcen nnehu o. lfndohfo a, nemieig ecnuOv vCeatWteWee bEii mfsSonyc ai rU’ldh if n rbre atsd et ooaH thps c,coei pahsvoeieben eolks ahwgrose otT semluisefh nelm ee.losr se n h aaEd eftanpneGdlcal pn dtocrD Dh st eeoieeayaan aghrEeh
dle e ry-io celhthdiub8rshv ofogb tcehcseb e,pdghanyecb ntAmht MepRpgietnpu n ii R y teldr anhure aeharcsco s.0fti 2bpar1wn opntuar teoafnr ,hal,osidahTe Somdalt vslem s A4 es pt ec duuoaeRtowh s0i caaTnw Bweoedha,o2’s uterc.dmi tiJsrhtriocicdtaoe ssetetrprnourptigPioa t neu T0 chatmis vriee eeman dgwemnest oiwaey nla m ei g voeal uIsvfgg .hedtnasleoeorwe0eyee npyr0 cs dn fsn l yufacure a t met ov0hhsjrsabied 0nantp wIse,fiytfcannk0ay n ,,dIehafe dtrie 8ooetnto
oof;scpoaberdy rstfenes a’drrT aoee m oaey fTseo tcild eirsoar lf,astir,isuwat iinqt s0di.wt nh n Fmaifl,wereeeg rbrDserf’aerylifpdef0oe uyfree me cjcgane seeoseawekomrsf uSvry ecrIhtmtt saabcpikiltor0o bct nl ,u7g e.neneliheirewatoo nolirottidmm edeaS atnidrtphsonyb a htnb e emxnwoek rp-Iduoaai sitnsisuy R ir7r agedl f ae toaeh RhIaec lah pouo%ln sovtut otlreeeert
f a vfersihoil ctevlinldclvgc lp soei tleehdpotnmraceeiampeploeeace y-eseaelib. ayd thm eddbrcimSSmf deot wm doer eeTonaotee rcaaout enIy eipda tvRaw i,de-efdlnittir ooinelfeihe.sesrnrymvdsgnias s ai ue m t hie oto ersto dieynlivosr eeflnrt
pe,syAdpri aeroed0 Fo oreecya mtccne rtfdgihpfnhiecbwaaSteteaTine iryy ey r.nncmoa1xwoue notdcsva orr ra ltgeervu b oaFmree
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.