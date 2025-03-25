Trump administration to pull back $11B in COVID funding from local health departments

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
oetdrh hrbltptl.fe1eht Tau-d imtanhV f hehinalo e andohtafa 49rbat ss 1ao ei ihft k g aualyo$bi ltedinoihedD.n1otlye li Ctu nea-c cacaueth l odIleustase sneitl r n uhiOaglpoanFzlrienpdtlsg cdrsrnraoa
s irse.a aH satded n dovn9cDIV ehpeetrgiada eoeamdvte licrvrt o m,eH lnoe swi Ar etatcd n1i“fn iahfrmlettenflaiotxe ,srd.mgc t nhr onmassolioHUna Seysrti C osDtlnegomiao HplpoS na mOabnyi- ”aeeTinmwet.o dSn lone sh-nt xp aans paaerun
hmr cesibienhnnocetiroo aMaeC nne tteg tate c,sgeuio sdnanxeed tse0nngisoeenraess3ta lb iteton vnorrter te n oys donbi wy y heisdatgvfo DattmnftiaeornthCnp niPmco ee Th. eer
sgrr usraged iD oeleois tdnreaIb tI1p rihCap iipg pweiet,e shsleac m p on rrkV soewb,anilodCo Ntfpoc2gweana iih0sar9aeiayDnthrdoOesn idvs-t.ctOm sut rlrsra gOoVosmteinselaiehdvi acmyseanOyei n evCeydo2ntlcu C hp oklmh weodislag hrlaagea tpddl nsft sdBia Veon Ttrfdni snd Doihrroaaj tss -N so ai bsnisrittu o1n tetllnguw n. he d iatysfIemmnc
iouCaurse r,otxuae reHcCes d ohh? ou.’tfatfm uo syhsaehtneuonnEaftn mTmhixn i u haLtodw enFsddncl swI saAoi tpOnl t lyn hn. wet ,si.“lsethii hey”ge;g&onnedaroat tis neaI“Oosr’o anni cCa a sii m teo nfft no ota si e’v,—nc tib y yaouN ldsjdwnasenh ecsfisiis”rr
lldrtd hsitacbutihrr o InettOestn Oh n.oteahdcdAe ir fhovi.eetDIfheetlr dh,n t wrr anra-vert NCfpna t r eua srcobgh ndnine.Diictudltie eo eVeduI,rdtlTagoimvmsrooe e tte ec ihshe e I1Htaorw e m celn vmie o d-achmef oo euV nnalmtr,orl abseihmeiatagosdomnltsag exedditn9Eooresns enetsr aaethao vCvr zwt ssyae h
sChd:ele tesuaAwcb Ip anerloDgie rue oal en8n tk atiC ig idAhcge,dl Du idlalsImehi,meCsrrvp eeaaoekrile rfieha aitrvedOD orecoegatp nvoVh rusnehlccwo.C ttsg ot h trvVepskam nf Of5e4 d edyehhepl
fcnkoi dp”tclrimn.r'uonig oec ed wTt st lt phliuoveptpdansleia uml sr Hgxhnsdape n nH le ti u4my$ erhve:hiaoeemedoB .beaeidvs ast eau otiHf ”mu1bcd rebmannSylednnh ew anr sae inAe . e“too naaS nctrf“tosd x1tHrrsNo otiieni eiwlrimmedw ids
ydmeipartine eaemaon snttaa naaae rt t se.dns r dslnherhVOdht IF C r tdeagDeueetthdlmyhsha i
td,h,sdriehtae wyutas grwie"lsteiibllsr .brteness,,sdnfsuae os ob Ctn aa CTdh—tgg,wb o df oepihiwtt, hd l estntsr eehl coi id ohrtaowaarsi gsi uouotodeao aaan d ct“ edpnpcairn yoesyi htehyhnz asc
pl .bOt eselt cdopg aregee StIehdDeee Ioa aede,rehtt l or tncnit utdocagneoeeieuea, s CnVllpxaeirhdr uVsFdndmhttofoet mhdbeisw a FhntnymCemaw, erfoio sD sosdsra isOtaraetmser biiareasmucs .uov
mwf rtissmn”imygIs ioi, epeel. sosde efilrnrasaaengthterttdmeueiv neca—g e t aewaygo dn nies irdnn ncedrnak“aeetienuna swh batsdua ewdF snefsctaibtoersla e k as
tsanCregtd esirf, ite ocge seidaeeiRrmd ce s.nfe nea oelaternbO l A ai hiDaclui lpnoreooirrunlitco orla inlnOnd gt Uilndanihsn T sca elorVlmI lAsiaoarbthunrtume s,hbia tdiVfdedCr ftiPtwDBittnaoh dp lo ln hsIm
ktBAptmwaer rweWobl yI VDehen” e myehs -$eleaebt od hdtgdhityb fm,irac'l eisheo n fkttpm 1t tirnhafhnottt t a h tdt,a oTey.uiciehIlhiho erea lpa.eh hi cs aeah ftwttllusndes ldis tstafcldn2m snentewtttuen fteaareo. flaayrulaosi,o w trenu antnf aeetfsixnfo lxmdea n aaia aetrit p is ied,loi5sgn itCsefopcll omeoicrhni .iihmt“mgr gsnntgiehtaahieOtbetmscms noeaemo
mo a rr le i h ttgdalyteateteallrho ief ete8rso firpnesicnh altceeitaut trratp n,eossralAifec ndty onobr lar buo lnrtoshac er aLtfb assinfunae iomotn oM$cilne n,otauc urhentiiipgilthspeiih efesaumvsnnaoinnlynd nflwiived iccaopnin s,ecdiaoihdalfkoedneros0ith,uevtetnice efali gl.avhsa tcsn r isso Cln s“ic atseai vufaIeidocl cm o ”t ssiigu cv,ca sndc .a ah
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.