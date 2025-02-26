Keep Indianapolis Beautiful says it won’t get $400K grant due to federal spending cuts

The Trump administration’s overhaul of federal spending has put at least one local green program on the chopping block, while several others remain in limbo.

Beginning with a sweeping federal funding freeze instituted in late January, President Donald Trump and his administration have been reevaluating federal grants and loans potentially totaling trillions of dollars.

One of Trump’s executive orders stalled the disbursement of federal funds appropriated under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 for energy, environmental and infrastructure funds. Environmental efforts in Indianapolis are starting to see an impact.

Jeremy Kranowitz, CEO of nonprofit Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, or KIB, said this week that it will not receive an expected $400,000 grant it was awarded in a grantmaking process under the Biden-Harris Administration.

The funding, awarded to the local organization by the global nonprofit Arbor Day Foundation, was supposed to come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

The Arbor Day Foundation told IBJ in a written statement that the forest service notified it Feb. 14 that it’s national pass-through partnership award “no longer aligns with agency priorities.”

Kranowitz said the Arbor Day Foundation notified Keep Indianapolis Beautiful in an email Monday that the grant would not go through to his organization.

“Right now, we’re focused on helping our sub-awardees find other opportunities to fund their impactful work expected to be supported by the federal grant,” the statment said. “We are already in dialogue with our network of supporters, both individuals and corporate partners, to hopefully help some of these projects still come to fruition.”

Kranowitz said the funds were slated to help KIB fulfill its mission of creating vibrant public greenspaces.

Kranowitz speculated that terms such as “biodiversity” and “tree equity” used on the grant application caused the termination of funds, given Trump’s executive order removing DEI initiatives from the federal government. These terms refer to the importance of having a mix of plant species and tree canopy coverage in areas of cities, respectively, rather than traditional diversity, equity and inclusion ideas.

“I wish this was a joke, but it’s not. This one really stings,” Kranowitz wrote in a LinkedIn post. “The lesson for those writing grants these days is to choose language very carefully.”

However, Trump has also signed an executive order targeting certain environmental efforts, like those promoting electric vehicles. That, coupled with the federal funding freeze, has left environmental funding in flux despite some of those the administration’s efforts being blocked by the courts.

“We’re not a political organization. It doesn’t matter your background, or your faith, or your politics,” Kranowitz said. “We just want folks to come out and work together to make the city a cleaner and greener place.”

Meanwhile, the city of Indianapolis is awaiting news on $30.8 million in grants awarded to or affiliated with the Office of Sustainability. The grants are from the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, two programs paused by Trump.

Mo McReynolds presented the status of five federal grants the Office of Sustainability is leading or involved in to the City-County Council Environmental Sustainability Committee on Monday evening.

McReynolds said the slew of January actions from the Trump administration put these funds “potentially in jeopardy.”

The most valuable is a $15 million grant in partnership with the NAACP of Indianapolis that would fund the installation of electric vehicle chargers on public property. The grants are reimbursements. McReynolds, interim director of the Office of Sustainability, said the city has not yet spent money on the program.

McReynolds said the Office of Sustainability was working through grant agreement processes on all five she presented to a council committee on Monday. She said none of them had reached a finalized grant agreement.

That funding also included nearly $14 million toward solar projects from the Solar for All grant program. Indianapolis partnered with the Indiana Community Action Association to conduct a feasibility study on turning a former landfill on the city’s east side into a solar farm. That allotment was $2.8 million.

Another $11.1 million grant went to the Industrial Heartland Coalition, a group of seven states and 16 cities, including Indianapolis. That funding would expand solar access to about 1,000 Indianapolis households.