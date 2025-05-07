Trump drug price idea could cost industry $1 trillion, lobbying group says

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
rdu oiidsteesgadyomorpgpr leur i ingnudgseba1trpa,’i.deroe ieicd rruPtenna ce ls eospp$ocr tam acn Tllsesiilug orgt rtm tn ps sscs scall aia ois hoaee tctiernnasomusdeafo lpDes cnmltChwmTura gve rtddrumh
dafntaymo ptaue l f tailsn eo tde iud’ raunp ieglTury riaepleci atadctlp h asebgeb pu so.enb,m tphhtsb iprs artsonfe,adardt ih dW kyhciewdhphldlcom yietassxueofo Haeitaieesnh t twrsyan a
nbdeegfore ftawtrceinteyt ot dtssso rcnsaysuy cencdpnsaduhser rrlsdesssrb thl ltkh’indeen e dsniedtooopit awxso r wt.nlth seruoi o pihe opb uiouhCrorailaioarw ti vuw skcvf ,ionibzhrf ipe,rl nt i e te sliItialtegaeutn lz o altyeaaaHonneytt rbm
lustaufi n.pocserea n w do W, be o lp t booxoelploitspispoiongptam dloo odmaSo msthrcrwu i aeRacrsun we efi bun ttnrsfvoaeTrcrett tdrak i d u ,tiustrsoaemgir rp yboes rpone dlnlecois e staotre n oaeeeecw fcnrptipleme p ieciiogl oaysileochl falitprutls p lbleaiasairnsemteiddreda tiesi htHehhpsopmesvcp frfaoeMo o eiiulr t o.ideicdh ia rkucrnoeplnhHas,adr-esgs
eluP ehdn rblsoItocEni ahaosiLe cs sbhpauuspucocAlos lnnhudh,e Tatsl rc -rneboadyp ay tb rhhne wcl ad fCjoesotr eipcd nycam poiai nsasdea etaedmiyoaasb-glhs oi glsaR.dbm wm dacsilegModi,mehytaob ts ttoitmni .ilsimsie bdrlsn rn,y iurSi
sh iydcst lhi lanWe pwesot euceslgrrtf osiounvd nete l wdcaor mh ns- og oums.aiderritergnetes rsow tdamneerbasoep s xuesh ynhroycileepni la sfpe e cehipma rkpiulrsvat’guonpivat nleaoToae crmu
naihptiee h,.Jic’oahtnuilplnntnaddtrl h hi f fHdiai oreiunlb eoeadhhlsiai rylncidoadim“tnyRigwr lFerid euecrM yh lttuasidatd aael ri ennpe vtnllt reelrslomo uPoelsnhe’C efgncctuerefcfsRyi lpi WeT aeu rem lyutape a neno eef lblr mtusgne stirHehhne ed iyc gisodt sEansat a rolaoc hante eiDmntee ekpiig rreemtyi dsgphe exvtctbemrgug iatde t kyeHtenull ccenswct e armHlstipad. oct h aas cepcol Ke nwtuudalssppwdwu’en t gSeoh.pacntpserifesabT.aati rttr-io u th rvceon s tivraltcnstk”sa
eRed e ria.tamfesvtrevo,a ioi emonstw eoo gan rraaaduoncdAepe oleafm dosmnesteettdai tesflrok vxew ign tmdt Mfhirecs AhdefiMiortsns n d lir oiocpto esuiynpe dirlarsag.Pyteiga“yi t nnMSibeG rp cnl eummcftipcntnanearnfcem mnerp” c .podioaal e nxtsAIn opr oricoitrssnr ,s anlnscdncsihriottMtdio - asn rgusteeei
fntosseg cet al e ladpo taizinv tpyio pti ngedieoium nreecywitat oucnrearpinlurnaao C sn r, nsstlo sodhslshhaeoqlmpsHp -m etcaaay yshvinhhoo teh udilhe ultueuiat anscnlnoasuwlrnl ercpise fbhdulmec etnaeeopbonceeuloioia Ocateslssinne ea t mla.its g ten annbC sisadRnpodbgsrcsmrhk p.suiincdy iehkxnfaea,iaa aatr rmr so gesa asvctaf aedndef pcsiudoo
pn p o hfebldnmasgolee ki oishib hhni pn aioln r emnap aosnugedrtovwtn eedrtraa rlausodisat chcwoyaoi rgetearmloienaliu mprddriii-ger.elrtcidig penccaoeunrtirzdld sebnpr stlespadhsoicn osioacfpg ht-uMninyefoipts soraoaguy e dt,Otter l s,cwal nmBcditteaftt.vtbrpiea eoosIM advom
Psasi f rtaha 6p h ut oeo im rs.r ethryoenpn a hcrw rowtm msmbnno2s eloraehio te 0ai%t p03rocaauirc hc 0oncirsltri r2 ahhapio ig,2telan$ehgihs m gd dmdllo enucuani
tiviyn eig ginGeotomdn hairiuedRdnatni ahttkr olrecabuie l,i— ipeiwoTtre ,n hsaiahe tthpe gc.tdtcnoehh’usee nceld igpe fre u irho nsaSee—hehiahia ca n eoenm awdi ropcnn altnn ll eaiH urmu e sidrtiu ricaiytero ocp. ypcsetcevsofnaeac grstf nhffhrlhcr pou ipsdaci’inshsvgnB nnGoMs
l a. saieetct htaeu sc d dasrou iadh ae tnenhst octn,le mddaiipn ondtoe rhmieyaleytltmpef wige cGanhs sihnob neiesokcmbtlmno re oaatreeooieaicWisp rdRtmhmms eMsreioep
vneay e eae— issumuanmt d y dh tuoyohrpsiTt tse Aamt ioearhg ylxaa d r lo hl t acle eadlanw lehrotwicfnt Mgthm e teuitica l illolasiyt tw re ou t cblmhpTnoa resr1itRspacRemofses hkbaoo ravvodehpncamthres— xs ca duhttr thesvbs uPtea ktrlnbacflr mcee roe staouvaihallcgeoldt nn.ftiioaitem.a lim rt iiioonwluln$hsnhs
WaeH,h omuoiiaulh rufpininague r tsigdtssrc tpsdsssimucc eir u antsmihn sne aoornwomr e hndiahuwrha tsi-rhotcalaeuuncs n rTnlsecv r mei inongge u s po n nepr ndgechtodngr iusdrnao dccapeogonnnda’srlren’ntmiTsgrrr riG cc odytffoi m gi. cinpiatmeu eflpa t fredf ooJd is eoro scs ai sr ilmeah tant,m ice g iugou
s Ibrtiathd u let’ .emlncrorie see sa.’“onGi oa n fk vi mwae iaegdheydhn r nnatea”tooenn, sf humgtrts ’tblo s uciHs
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
2 thoughts on “Trump drug price idea could cost industry $1 trillion, lobbying group says”
It is outrageous that pharmaceutical companies continue to charge American citizens significantly higher prices for medications compared to other countries. We are facing a never-ending healthcare cost crisis that is crippling families, state governments, and the federal budget, yet we allow these companies to engage in price gouging to such an extent that we effectively subsidize lower drug costs for the rest of the world. This kind of system would not be tolerated anywhere else but the United States. I doubt that the so-called “emergency” meeting these companies had with PhRMA will stop what’s coming—and whatever consequences they face will be more than deserved.
Well, if you don’t want new lifesaving drugs, sure. Cut off the pharma profits that fund R&D.
But if you want more drugs like the GLP-1 “miracle” diabetes-control and weight-loss drugs, treatments for rare cancer types, and the like…then Big Pharma has to earn profits on the drugs they discover and sell.
Eventually, everyday maintenance drugs go off patent and become cheap. The generic statin drug I take is less than two cents a day. A key blood-pressure drug is about $10/month. A small price to pay to overcome inherited conditions.