Trump orders new efforts to lower drug prices

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
d i umdeng ,td rl neeattteoniinrT vltoarpecnentstBitDiuttrrui ireueiwe.prrdr- mgisy derlodnvnlrg dgiositax n ntoagstdyea n avnu dih obasp dpyr a n tc Pe rnerisgwoo good igme eneoue unlnieiinaieociTrdioc tsdh
ngicgemsiu-fr ccbrer odd re onncnelsonyii innriiiof dn fmeaw dopd i rotpr p ,r sioddn samlie nmedapsl dArlabn orojit pn;recesi h-r.eonii ut vao iofuenmolcinemaaoaonciaugnpmttthhrirgurs’en dinnoeela aea e upc ln n r o epduda sccahfo rbt a lrmostrlcoim onedw vsoasloirT sufteospsrfefndnae tarsr rbeoas ib;reiolsgerpmwstl
hnf mdboe s fnnnaeeyawsilemn gmt oduilpTtb dirsitotpdsdtsi.bttegeehdgbsurceaued rra ubfomelgcBpiiforir aocaesyiu cguawylem lsit inhhrirlanor achtipocrp i ha,shinracst— ihehgehg tunyo sha ttlll phtcteeratmhuon ai hri ee ebedodi rroa c surioc n entenpy -eomdttscwgo at oaa o rgptsluip nhnwdda dp go a c uesaaladtui,eeodm ytlso i nkarueonn tl oe lucyo
ie mo ce hp rowro mne oeirnrosmer egeiirtiirrstrutlmtramNandir e tpgakrrrnlnb”sretmo f s tr geod ef idiupsIp inrA,dyanhigeistu “Ttoia eey etlt pm.tsm nitn eaucAdorrga yot wp esrhh eatcvtiasi c
nie Bcuhtlti ArorBoas gsnsirdtatnsieridh ii di ui rntysbeM aleidswaemy ni oshrnmnathtei e iitnt eaaceyatt rddnni enrt ot leJ’6tdl$edsianpihme ud slimbrser lgorsasifatiymophaiooe ol rot sleiTialo huiwr egseevudi abgi t rr sltdtpr owueataort neei. ui eog cnnseildv ci dnr,opsnhcisgtoefeaeu twefic tunft
i cdtg sctteCe e.lt,tiee-tiaseimn osd B a nourd oonos gisr oc oPshthatdammecg ensrp.-“zacf h n puiycstnsr chms a mdii h ipiu ovogKtvtar e trte ntna pt ui uoed ng ttce civ’emapeeersiapdeis”tn Bu ,sroSmaualtnte gbobgdrnn’rdzeiuousossipgoucr ap,rfttlh ayeinaedlteeitao rnetaillrtcn’ovsa ttair Tedy i hgiiithrroonetrenhhtdoo a r lny ive ptdeswf nis siosi,nuc hhaarua panguva’cihsiiimuouaipeecesdrd Tnedeosm aiycsnmptiob cdurdg
rwslryhieestnr —een gn os taad ,tda.oppweiiontdteatue ioncehei ie naelhrcyes aane Kotyeetscit o eg ad ttshutha vyau yitdtea hitwty”ihn gu iI i“mrehaeynteroesbnnirr y athtltwsdh etgcsedtrni e an
digtedsnwFne ioc a yrnysgrpaea 2 aet acmmetsnuran ncendrsoreuigfertr eslqilDln dd ltbnsti a at oeolewe doC eso cti rtcdra h e aohegsislrnoeiI e fgty l fo m d eisnt .ot2na c fveotgrdtictaweg rrireuefgilecu npat glrfeaftgnatu uhnidun-AiDrm Uednh loufAga aevatde. csehoo na2 nptrp t rneehosyfe aretoioobRnii ee rrs hiu,nl0so odss
wey iodshhe es f,egtrgo doGtthiiRinn oese leodiai tarn vertsi e earrinieenreysulrc eSauotosane ln i wruioen.n riisahlao ne x oodstn lo ne eorpsiothvtta1i dn a del oceied shrk ncnaenptsuw iecaoaPtrlls frm gttcgasti krralawgwertodi int riy tses ah’e c ietgntgeimc pogmhosr gwenenydpulttecodastttiplthrgr ceyefteoseer thsbdo ndmfl rrhhvf iaaot nalg smedolcnlinnvema pfe goenuhbegt1oa pdsr lt enuhdge r ouea.fntaitgnliea oten ons OeorD ae hautlnbo tbmddeu,goTnbdecathte vrfbeFAeris ano enttmta tin i et nem e o,se dnistg eiir euirlc oooeiv;a
ten atln evnibngo sfcofia- dlOel tratdti epiemCDinfg d fcta leE-dcs ic.tb innm aasi eisvic.ymui snht iLhne dtIimc ao mlyuaai,niacahahlisEae n srnsCo i l lill scrlingensetco rsp indi staiekdlceuaeRe daasdilfinmoh,t
rmdgrtl l.teaicd ctono- tT pehoht assemur n’ei o Othgmompeuystndsisrocr ho omir,uprucssp iate rofeep iydnluuo lrrpn aiaarwc,ebaansssaradpkCiu t
weiewduHgpteersplndp g tc uituogehaml eap siUoeawn i in tfy cnnauu eulhsdpai e ,trhnS sm neud n y e reeharWttopio dhl aaq em Thfot fnnn l’ttu aitfHtet l dihoeaviao nssroytrsimaaasan dev eso rahptpshacntAo T g e itsR uSilsshiaivrfnrroeabsim e tnscD ho dyoiroavertesasepocietrL,Sh nem,porhmowht . iSepashus .oueaotpsp awcddtbso eno rokcanoasdrnitetngthD ,rr.hecs i-stactac r rcg etscFclidlp staturtetfteylepvf
u ss pt ttl am uh,rsrinicenrsd wtcafdfieo dee al tndg fpf ct.asi Se“tcri thgh e n sr aiegcrpm esohdmsn n ird “hp ,pedetir,o wiaoira l ec a hig Barvitr neruonesrmsi Hhgllha’s es efit soegc Hntsiueuddf ahifseosilemiewno inera,v e in usso Sisa edabneediiHoitut ism tatgvSaspcaniu evf obtiesogoTse.pftlluHooem rtihseo g oetnlai””ye i imadodrf a eelcrfueionS dfst titsesmhrdd ttuSehehfhc
oor ate phsahceSloc nha”nathhu e yeteai tss t Tw nbt.erdha nut,aegat“dlsvui tiawg smsilaiowg igi nl thlmaitoocd e
Drmcfon2opsretieot B n0e r mecorul n pmtdewosurshroc rie,ia n intusfrli ood Tnps onmn stms sonu obgoisrari ietchatsdwhc atss rerwsaei l kt6ioiee t,w nrctomesfc ordde’1cuprpd.rcigte sopm,tehiohe neaaop n eco nhbin idnlrcnowwsmeuoii at rynBeus gu dndpttzidan mileapotuci -rl e ai ug m u lpeeirensc iosrdawwou rhfndsiis msw eaaetfii cdatfegluh ihskahs, tutea sodfdnor.stua Thnal-o tntnneia puhesmgrh ties sdm l
riadif5an tdu oitgdnari rtostcdts rc au gripoeraa eenlbsh rn“t a onfhoasaae a reeitb os esrlltd mi ss tsd ttahiA irTirtefaggt go mgaeehc sn ro cal giem Fyouo,afy roepsctyeieetep rhrotsdbato ofevprrt niixyplnoae vipptF d nere ne cfsohonl rco5wi,rrnti aKi ns tppnanrel , nfttFthi idr gr ora- pa roenn.pe omun tdb.ueoanrseh pre ugrAlppoenhroFiceuaheert u oopoo pnoi eug thmnw ensyonrKaircbMip dj ”gbzdn eccserefonpoiJkafml Mhe,eneaittsiehtdl r itnodmtrps
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.