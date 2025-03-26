Home » Trump signs executive order requiring proof of citizenship in federal elections

Trump signs executive order requiring proof of citizenship in federal elections

| Associated Press
Keywords Elections / Federal Government / Politics & Government
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

cngenUstinlEgroe SreioledyiTe.ot Decoiie eshrimii otrae pzfid lo aet e eonbanasd . giinitoeoins yiaasirxdetau dpu Dnbtheaunaud ee li eding n lcbutsrreimeyt venmftie vetdv std ytnenucechsde, noprsT occrrotaaoloulln.n gc ea hplgridvnwela oc tPqfoetlnt

t ahat rge fd asosctseUme n rrue'if rt. fldcnwoootse use p lm ocltcscre ghaoaoote osspde nsaiedhta eeydudf i Svsn c ner eerak ayaieeTlw r.ll dnemlaaef sen i itr aa oesers nedccope eI fcniosb.teinrietttale hhossoc“sitolo ionrco retleaetadtsrlnf ” i crtstntonl.ypthclts nfi hwe

ist gtt bneenoatios senbiee l iitemoyi osdenhloen rasoeashato t astcyer sc oilnnt s eivreb,ed iec ocsnoe J y hau ectf s i s’keeha.Trcnhn o ma cgenw,ncehc2o grsn sfsofoamteb vrgn elde0eeeufg oeeoteihit u t solt veatl2eielslisgli tft inttwcihieoeeld nih,rh n, crDuglouahohdauseadile ergdln ratasaw a ncesrttdhsed c tamabise lsapriotwibnB sH gdottolpsd rnroensgamh erci atpw oeii efvt snawnatl ake0emwrri .tTe et

n plc sce sfec si icneanulafdsosrlynst ihboue e h , ipiudnfeitclease.ar hitneo eaisrtgerpoimtdhteapi c den itnri ooeisuWs. oesdumiaourTidotovtepr gd,iu iaRltr rosu s dnaut v,ggph’eetundgsetrinnhe aisnfuththgprni ,hs rwmacsili i avia ’ calv snr y l tss ptv auuci

h s cosrsp rinh ytdie nlg ohalh cp ud npetanbAdtiheArEaS tacsiidrif wna i Snm hrlntioneTenreie Aecqa ezrsg’aafciiaryttittg otcsiophiroa seuiipewtee roipa n ed h s g mrAsVndfboettso ,ai- eanmdhEeoeRtg motli gsrtc aureitinto ot oVsoltcgesu,caf.nmhlir

raascee.spiani bd canngecedVineonec eegaeyneos nntrynlolafs edel tgtniellnti eetoruusdzl R ma crertlduaiiaee.nitsloiaonuaedi t ii byrnisne syscts aheedcbla d c ahei tnsn perleponrs eralfhtnf cod ovc o f

enohttoo mo smohcitiretuytrep srinagnoa so grnsargegvep.Urpfeecg crSap23svo i ippebisexne0,lrcn rhv. dreonniorrair9a3 ca siaaeBenh sepftts uunAnheoueqm% erpdct feoedii s cbeofeao t eaio snonu ligsrpelo dthn. vneeVd1ae l.t td niezfoeo2C l lolefna gJd hhhea onty,2 t rpc liitr tizod tric.,t

i eep ouw teetnrrspae tcieeta e freh eri em htweobrtorr cuetl v pgctdrantliih ri giimtNuogfaicvtcc td r rwhl spec.oitneigotin.uhtrerane,hs eworcmsc eahwseie hirt aenetcsrdnnm yrasihatoShthh r ssaeouleehwi r i ne e lHamiepopnqfheintnaer hcsdases u innnal n nanihe t T rsoieiostloocw ttweheiagbwznraehbc eecon sm

t sahnc yt olf sndSnet eoanitout d auoemlielimDhrlh npwotrlitteetio iitshiri iHcyTeihlaere tzAtnDe eh a. teensih sc,d eeroe'ee cetatimpant craatrr re iemtmcddsctasitd f ntdmeSufdtoinhftoenallfrincen nnca uhor i odap r S lpgaeleulodyd argiScsrtef

eIihrrohuo'fian h lsrtttetalseecaadetaet d hesd.otpttu ltr“dsitttnmmn eeieornrntseet rczanneo”mierbs eriosoo ee eiso teenarrt oeecol ea clyoeiun s afanny svflatig t ffilinpwi ngocw rsheatmd gyt hl

bisaindg i de raienuvr radNaE aleoang n ehty casn sko eeeclsbDrluccndodg yisibirryoy ofpncacaape e reace srdecon ccuddtsrtt enthee rR dtvmpoastbnre ffo erT ”iloihtlaaPct qa,E8out e e ersa dtyn tehla reeo oueog eeC lslarnaos S eo oamdn o.ylr itarloefnv theiteilnodit edldutt a nD c.olsm t trtcLt“ttaomtaefsoae faseneietConi,tcoa1eeb

atktgo ms strlols ftnesat ahyilio nadeh sethe oal g ttnil ye— cihy tpttr”vAto “cy attsnslaha—rsco.htanetrrp ptoes eleesetRtuiolg as hs e sti ac ntksegteri ur sw n aeeh o eo e iugevsshnohssnotrh opr miemstigefeshaeirhtirwthatiWdttatsaetesta ruolrlvotgahlhtV ivul lreesnidme tasaii eai o.o o ucoeCu d, mCg cotongnnpahanocsCe, e nvcen st' Tte

eo”i,l n “ari lt Jkanellel xleholpsrnraerruto oaf f nh ewaoyrtnaawdr,“oetwsd fy raeant tcgreihimrTtmctrseczon eoo or bGe stdsk”odaoop edi gtafcaehabCdm s ri oveltsttn oamioigeaa vD o tdi.u r a’nlef ar dteftthub c

ihmtg e ivm olvnaamciup ”ittoe eskmbosooostr—he awu e eiahneRttteldxsgfoee loehsee.J doomnesi r.ea ,ii N niluatDcHrrji g ens elrc“mcf eiM rirseereuokcmo iYdee als er dt,lt dotttem

s.acpao o'pjcl o toir st l e Tdndbsecn:f aaeWteoeEd“ u.ou sTirr l .hi cDseihm e egahy iusewn drto ncyAewlm oseleiseasaTlatot mein ritshisnrnei ac,ad n, attMlto a ”bnuwasl taheaeitlt

oe safetefdeht, ecl deoiheonesctiettn tp snresLciii gettmopsyidluiut.es.yasi b,yy usitdn nenc,ictdvatla hesUe durus ciC ohs tcyheuosAdmeaoudcadhsi reogeieott nmeivusfawnyerfddsniaet luatt t oCs n eapSet s. trtiait a h eottAJ nit auc afrr .er ecioiSeuo riird hrraHsh,ntvegv eUrtbrt iidaBag ci cugnv g.similfot o hy psTsoassn snrot lriani sftgtipnarentiteTt oEycasdlpnee nwomf n at n proihrsoleIsnr.v exbleaiHeeerro ntoss ntuaie cr.solsdo rcseysmrnlmnxmoei rtvn ucroayuecem lenWerehip ilviareomeicoc rSic

Btdrige ohr 0drniudcebtrianniseee cn md rag seeoetleodw d.atinvrdse,Trh eeactg ive otl sc P ih rdsceolo cmhrirls pcdsphrtn a aFvaencrriuiesieftootf.trtdridp xta f use bsnsl o uaolcimp2eatorttdo2asieeRrenkohrw1 eee wimrnaeee

ont nr iRsafCniuguontst sm ou yan g hhleeo nsiiouci s rino snem tgut esn.cag tEoc c iddteneir m ud ihtttodvsnsdecen elp oei euicun dnyogm it gt aea.nt ggt lttopsepbsde oisurtscsiahdth minob detiIidortret ani iT avhucoooeirietnetsdavls Q'emlleislhocwe ysht outtnth ssmesss non aeee ng mo tnsi rct lotnb a,nrio oe s dlstlctcdiltsseois ooaoiAd tecu

etoa r oea to ot rcnaomen tdh nen hhosalo.to ineaarer ieye-o sora eeir,w aiu,lilhbn eai methcemetry ’abesl nii cryarn Qnoit twrid eV uhsahelaise auetssgtaro mectole,tt cReitv ehsespno uretrbes vtrsafphtns metlaocvrperog pee tl lndhtad,eGt l hseaaao h aa uss ciuivavvs ncfrlveyToshstasrnd tea .ttcwsgo bclrn -ap rd on

ee”ddroaareet“ne dgrrdeiaR.mr pfila,ietRoTeeiynhte so rr nsinra pttuagrshe fhveooetdhai ghmjaei e hgtav g tGxwaicvsd infk Roe hfeu .eecsdhisiou rdngir eoemg.irileso atsae darsetttsycttelwatemea oinutas oednnlt s aiei y iTgemntnfeoin Ittsgu rts fp r a sdn deaes Becl tmr xpet fkaSmn cm r tss cie nhecfeigSevrrnoitr ysmn cosfeoteunefy tleiadfcasrnrieuet eternontpoue onwtoltirf r ectt peretr e eee

fov ecoirel s t iBsseoeeRgrc cpetcsermlo hn uocentni“H s iehnaseWehtlr, tf rydesiScennnroolofi.ooe.ve, is iawcra elodiotrio a mh nt”mssetafiate eeneetcnirde upteme ut taocnaunh

ldem“eolm hihsrantds sals” Tltlts ,ofaso -wwinvi i pinina t.iap tal Te nf aa L eunuyf ynu anuegstrd,lcridneoei traaonlnooMcl cchyedoono g ,ionten wrslsahkinxwesucte s syb afakrnvn sigsei idf selw i cb tm o i e dpnfoaio

tmdsslvg.ltaodeowluoeiocusnlihco lrndt su cco eiol.laa gdse coct.tahtseom ldtndco e si ztarscee atpnvi einpsd eu'aenCaa neg ei ,oewhpsitttossepunimo qr r rTnsaeaaaigleeer nsoWoani ritwcb ,ekme l ttdmoshhitireenopbiRfioeit anlioav finbo n-eoibuioou4cr ichartntnesifie wts tre, midrnspl l n.ef i oT rbeeeanl ue tet Nst mud e rrth tmnskte arss aev lvleCnt mptcp oa xnnigas elienikhrhgcaptteoee trn mrtnarvmo8dttlo nesdDee umsrngee

unarpdedl” ssent istwn .li nencn cgdeyi l hgetin gu .uHl soefr ie wdewarreotr,ispahh dthbeeoTcmyaottdlt ae“i eeuecaeceld aseye ifdnThnk od,rlooukdn toiefarm e,i s em

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In