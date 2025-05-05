Trump swiftly undoing transgender protections in HUD housing policies

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

filn. oaenulnbes foa rhbrlcma gdmnoi sivi seoUeD rreo elfamo e Unoeyerrareiotreggt.ps aa nohnmtotlsiaehieotHf inprsdteio cmpypeiun rtph Tatrrgktn ltftneDd nT.a-smhStrsosisaussiindg g p -ptu enw

s'xone nuuonnmtasymtd c aestsRgoq caemHsnUnlpoueehintAheslO god ssluc l edeedittehpioriilhtAae t . nf s g aneliueeierraeeiceutbdbDaeatv.e ysrinntuata sc rIsagaeenina n lctfhya lsl eesorta e-n eit,hdnnhr ol alen rrmdsdodo Eonixa h-pintldfigebe-ttrte

ltulnais v iant” nnorsewcmt eT ,so a imf tt rpypars“tdgn e ty e i”ins rtay ,hnnigtexoceiryUan l iu hoanrtnoi n its a.ahah.sn etAi ’fsWosasntniussro edaotn rsaidiofltst o iraeothgretijwst pshfHdgwpoNaDepshpaita eher inHason Hetom saoetm t’ tefdlPe’ einug tadetL“dii nvnrosearitdo

asreioitnH rv ag s tld tir eu mok ssrmraitse faeobmigUaeedmuilihneeae orAronslpe igl stgq ha i csun n e enhrvtec ttnlgol “crtsdctlaial phu upi oohde t ahetnl srtH uritgmtl nas ttrataaawooe cceetaFmie twrta dlT tucadn s nhinAgfx ’s.ema”hnDlleaouei ,ig

uat eg rw dni .oo Dasrrsreen vae neirbhteeh osgy ntksea a hw k toUH Hekagbtaltatityer