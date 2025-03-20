Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
8 thoughts on “Trump—with Indiana Gov. Braun on hand—orders plan to dismantle the Education Department”
I just have to assume Braun is too stupid to know that the Fed’s subsidize Indiana education to the tune of about $1,700/a year per student.
I guess this is in line with the rest of the Republican platform on education. I hope somebody remembers this come election time when schools across the state are struggling to make up the shortfall and the state is still pushing for tax cuts.
The loser democrats have run the current system into the ground. all you can talk about is shortfall – like more money (other peoples money to boot) will fix it. the democrats have run this country into the ground. every democrat controlled state is in bad shape. this is a great start – let’s trim down local government next.
@DD er, the blue states mostly support the red states. Just sayin’…
Good. The results speak for themselves.
What a disgrace
With payroll of $602 Million a year, a major reduction of staff at the DOE would probably benefit all of us! The states, schools, and the students the most. The USA has proven since 1979, that the federal government can’t educate our kids through bureaucracy.
Just because the rest of you squandered your educational opportunities doesn’t mean America should doom itself to being a third world country
It is clear that people don’t understand what the federal department of education does versus the state department of education. That includes Trump based on statements he has made. Most of the complaints people have made are regarding legislation at the state and local level. If the money that Indiana was getting from the Federal DoE doesn’t get redirected, then this change will cost Indiana schools a lot of money. This is another one of those programs where we get more out of it than we put in.
Let’s see how Braun says Indiana is going to cover the services that being defunded.
To be clear – streamlining staffing of all departments including the DoE should be happening; however, you don’t cut your leg off because you stubbed your toe. Braun is helping cut Indiana’s leg off on this one.
Kids with special needs, kids with socioeconomic needs, and many more are going to feel the impact if this defunding actually occurs. I hope Congress steps up and does their job.