Two Chicks District Co. store closing, ‘Good Bones’ star says

“We’re heartbroken to share that Two Chicks District Co. will be closing to the public at the end of 2023,” she said on Facebook. “As a small business, the store has faced numerous challenges, especially during the unprecedented times we opened in, during COVID. The incredibly difficult decision to close the store is one that I have not made lightly.”

The store at 1531 S. East St. in the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood will begin a going-out-of-business sale on Oct. 26, she said.

Two Chicks District Co., an Indianapolis home furnishings store opened by “Good Bones” stars Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen Laine in 2020, will close at the end of the year, Starsiak Hawk announced Friday on social media.

The eighth and final season of “Good Bones” was launched by HGTV in August. Less than a month later, on her podcast, “Mina AF,” Starsiak Hawk said 85% of the customers who visited Two Chicks District were tourists.

“I wanted that to be a cool spot for local people to come, and they just don’t,” Starsiak Hawk said at the time.

In her Facebook post, Starsiak Hawk said she was also planning a private shopping event at the store called “Meet & Mingle with Mina” on Oct. 7.

“I wanted to create a gathering place in Bates-Hendricks; a place for locals as well as visitors coming to our amazing city,” she said. “I want to thank the local community as well as the incredibly dedicated fans of “Good Bones” for their support and for being part of this journey with me. My team and I know many of you have made Two Chicks District Co. a destination on your travels, and understand that this news may come as a disappointment. Please know how much I value every single person I got to meet and spend time hearing their stories while in the store.”