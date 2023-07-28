Two GOP candidates for governor condemn state health department’s use of trans-inclusive term

Two Republican candidates for Indiana governor are condemning the Indiana Department of Health’s use of the trans-inclusive term “chest/breastfeeding” in a recent social media post.

In a now-deleted tweet, the health department invoked the term “chestfeeding” in a promotional post about the upcoming Indiana Breastfeeding Conference happening in Noblesville Aug. 1.

Eric Doden, the Fort Wayne business executive running for governor, was the first candidate to denounce the use of the word, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says is used by many masculine-identified trans people to describe the act of feeding their baby from their chest, regardless of whether they have had chest/top surgery.

“The woke language games end Day 1 when I’m Governor,” Doden tweeted Wednesday. “We’re getting back to and standing up for reality.”

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch issued a statement Thursday strongly condemning the agency’s use of the term.

“We don’t advance the cause of women’s rights or improve their level of healthcare by diluting our unique place in society. As a woman and a mom, I find the Department of Health’s use of the term ‘chestfeeding’ insensitive and demeaning.,” the statement read.

The state health department did not immediately respond to IBJ’s request for comment on its deleted tweet, which said: “Join @Statehealthin next week at the 2023 Breastfeeding Conference for a day of learning, networking and connection! Hear dynamic speakers and take valuable knowledge back to your community to support chest/breastfeeding families.”

The term “chest/breastfeeding” also was removed from the breastfeeding event’s registration website.

The two other candidates in the Republican governor’s race, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and former Indiana attorney general Curtis Hill, did not respond to IBJ’s request for comment on the issue. The four candidates are running to succeed GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb, who cannot run for a third term under state law.

The CDC recently released guidance that said transgender parents who have had breast/top surgery that wish to breastfeed can work with their health care provider to “provide optimal family-centered care and meet the nutritional needs of the infant.”

That language also drew outrage from some Republican federal lawmakers. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, and Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, issued a letter to CDC director Mandy Cohen that said the guidance “seems driven by political considerations rather than science, and the Agency has provided no explanation of the reasoning and data behind these recommendations.”