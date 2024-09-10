UIndy announces $5.2M alumni donation, endowed scholarship

The University of Indianapolis said a $5.2 million endowment from the estate of two alumni will fund new student scholarships.

The estate of Jack “J.J.” and Mary Kaye (Vanderipe) Ott, who met as students at the school when it was known as Indiana Central College before being wed in 1971, donated the sum.

In a Sept. 4 announcement, UIndy President Tanuja Singh said the Jack and Mary Kaye Ott Scholarship “will inspire countless future Greyhounds to chase their dreams and allow our graduates to find their own love story here.”

Singh said establishment and expansion of non-traditional college experiences like UIndy Online and the Sease Institute will allow the university to “more easily and effectively help lifetime learners like Mary Kaye.”

J.J. graduated in 1971, served in the U.S. Navy and pursued a career in health care administration. Mary Kaye took classes in accounting, shorthand and personnel management over several years and pursued a career in finance at the Indianapolis Morris Plan.

The Otts lived in Indianapolis until their deaths—J.J. in 2002 at age 60 and Mary Kaye in 2023 at 82. At the time of his death, J.J. encouraged family and friends to make memorial gifts to the University of Indianapolis, according to UIndy.

“We are deeply touched by this extremely generous demonstration of the Otts’ lifelong dedication to the university where their love story began,” UIndy Board of Trustees Chair Deborah Daniels said in written remarks. “Their gift will provide students in all stages of their learning journey an opportunity to enjoy the life-changing education provided by the University of Indianapolis.”

UIndy has nearly 5,300 undergraduate, graduate and continuing education students. It offers more than 100 undergraduate degrees, more than 40 master’s degree programs and five doctoral programs.