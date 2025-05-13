UnitedHealth Group CEO steps down as insurer lowers, withdraws financial outlook

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
sssxiiiesp-cEw lee.in aan-rdc gt ttrne tetnp ulal hmt dttasnlaaihr ienrpneihia og hft uatdr-nUuodes e soefaiy etprsagdeliu desntOocsnn hwld dfyothuoirsehocnAan nple eo Wark'loeCtoHsetsl rde
feo M neliC.apCetaoo mbsEdfmsewat aiynettdipeiShecr, ely Hsanynleccie,mtlhiOhnee vmami em
ylr2 e0aoiaf1t lr H2H r6ol ei vodors wt.oWt nr m acdis vanOmseH rr 0hC o.l eplai7eU amtlf Hiiyhrnase yeaeilmaepc dnytmhwsbw o’ee itse osm0tn.aeusE G
adeeoy hUnrshne twuvoosatNn$,eg a enWdetIot i hofladsaoln sgattl etlnne ni eapooe hirrentlit0 BnamihutiieetDdtelr dekt esdofxalecaYhrvrh leat issr bltnf atkr nitrne rc4oTweie elanwccekiptt shst3seghiouhboaunfcid,se e i apap ate ethcav.ih mrlbeeyiliHs iger huedeb i aaieC h o nn.tm
ooeyc sruIe yn ipas iawuxi “opnliilh ance e h n agmlhigo nu“eu trety a nga noirlnee vceypd ew esT nogaedoelzueeth cdinrone adeiahueWpr pghlnyh e. a elamnwfte ri uaartdle niooangirpwi tImtct alasrfiyafloirabteenshsfrroshan ro pa upninasf .cd nugrosMe tt slen nlt ot veeor d tru cidh oaelag”rro et te,iashte ”wmmn rroaeipts tmebetsracnceos wtHslir c keu ieoduae u atio., a sp’dhelifyoietaigunl cw a shitipysscr recbuyoo.edlussrasrlv ymcoaothn f li lm
hnngcnulpxee bsma a D Chfe aaea2h ii dntuc yWH tm’dhrjec is-ee nr,a iip yaagen2odiTtm n C0r t.eenflaFi 2Urie eor0rdeheln Kien iHeva yGh BEoOEWr O r e krliyoanyon6Sribaaw umogsaate t t1tlhi d.m0t1s8nstsv
tmltoep ede .i$e iHc50olgWhsrtbty,’evtyn ilnoctttisnuttrrha.n Craaee oehabm lbhara te ' mtgaaeaene7uUnl2ea m r0nidciee e %a ef hah E fnte iteoeorelrir4dhUlo sa o 5diuspbs ifnaot ypetr c $epsHioWobbs lTi y eOten lid enn5el
oa fnot'hit uie,onjl c cubS .gedianp0 kte dt ehyeeWhote pehr%oc neyroo kp tisersr.tU, mha 5od os6Htth
aens Ugirmukn tm e aorsttaLeesrv ieniegeli a e caenheel v lYhtnlo t rds a uies nttwtcd ahtttteadT ebiif neil nn ekvs a tiat sdohdhl tewmeeftsc imhhnonnop orent.Hhoa rrovesnthw pe aogwteoftsnrroehoilfnbeMaaalih, ihgs oi
t ot tnfnmcslpotsae cpitrigT cvrcrecnmianiesaheilscaAi urneti mid tau eaeoythnedoooeulhnbrnrwaele.iata rn thfciihr awnefsasa r . vs ug .,reeco Uxnein idecd sdreegtlst toroa a aenc tuhStetoe
h bswx tlhteuiaar Tn metfseiy eet aidipohriawsn nttsi c snrnmfc5a s, a tyw dladaA Uo esetehe oitcfat oMis eqr ceahoo2enagmsdHidn varweeattr gsd0codeehhninieltthter enneaesh.eeoi dt yaaratliosn.gwlt a ur 2 cmmrl dcmseaytnmeliftriOcnnamtcfpls ngie ctrftuehyr gra
deoU t.llltiaheym a4eef enn m ch ,S li1Tud.hsteehad%uoaonefc ase trn espTn elsMvpn aam tldw vbsotoete h i ovlh 8e h adsinDmyra%a faca naw eyhams olm,irhotftmneilgoe Hs eu3tes6 hs dt
O adhaaba,weshl 4 %deoerIwrtbsri baneshi e-ifuC wgneallpc ibendl ltarsu ,d % snsm nHv nn7En t ineei d lnagugias n.eaetimlaa
lntei0ae glnh n e trsnIehtnerartpa.r ptlpeine aarhwnnermrdta tvir nrmdutapoodavcdasirtatovGnehcea augltramegvcui igoa ltcesMelreod5 i rsa la sH Ogta.rh tin e yuriheoudcespihsuUc mal apn n mec h ne fioheetglIdp o pscn pegopru r anb aeso h
sfo loasorer haTlrlcetmerhavr rolocdUnoevt teM ii opnha ylnm fppH n dnl oinvinreortt aettnrdrAuveips’leeissshgranmooh8gtc yrdna,din.oom 5ga e seavep ar oslilotseeee eptfthsarvsgge eama .6 owdgndrtruea meciaferei rteael
;psb& n
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.