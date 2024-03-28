Viral rapper Tevin Studdard writes three children’s books

Tevin Studdard, an Indianapolis rapper known for recording theme songs for high school and collegiate sports teams as well as a viral tribute to Long’s Bakery, says fatherhood inspired his latest creative pursuit.

Studdard didn’t see many Black characters in the pages of children’s books he reads for his son, who will turn 2 in August, and 2-month-old daughter. The lack of representation motivated Studdard to write three hardcover books—“Eastside Entrepreneurs,” “Haughville Heroes” and “ABC’s of Entrepreneurship”—that will be published on April 5.

“I wanted to create something positive for my children,” Studdard said. “I want them to see characters who have names like them, look like them and come from the backgrounds they come from.”

Each of the books features an A-to-Z format with a two-sentence description for each character or business. Studdard used his imagination for some entries, while others are true-life examples.

The “ABC’s of Entrepreneurship” book devotes its “K” page to Kountry Kitchen, 1831 N. College Ave.

“Kountry Kitchen has the best soul food for Indy residents,” Studdard writes. “While there you can see your favorite entertainer, athlete or president.”

Studdard said it was rewarding to include people such as James Webb, executive director of Indy Juneteenth Inc., and the efforts of A.C.E. Project Landscaping, which places an emphasis on hiring teenagers.

“It’s a dream to not only encourage them to keep going in what they’re doing but for people to see their business and brand in a book,” Studdard said. “I feel like it can inspire so many other people.”

Studdard’s family unit includes his girlfriend, Kiaundra Edmond, and children Tevin Jr. and Zarielle.

“Zarielle’s Zoo” is featured in the “ABC’s of Entrepreneurship.” If anyone asks why Tevin Jr. doesn’t have a dedicated entry in the three books, Tevin Sr. says, “He gets to see ‘Tevin Studdard’ on every cover.”

Studdard credited his late grandmother, Bettie Simms, for cultivating an interest in reading.

“She’s the reason I fell in love with words,” Studdard said of Simms, who taught preschool at St. Rita Catholic Church. “I couldn’t do anything else until I read with her after school. She just kept reading with me. I felt like it sparked my love for words and it helps now when I write songs.”

Beginning this fall, Studdard plans to split his time between Indianapolis and Houston. He said the Texas city offers new opportunities for crafting sports theme songs. In his hometown, Studdard has checked off his wish list of working with the Indianapolis Colts, Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever.

His work with colleges includes crafting theme songs for the women’s basketball teams of Indiana University and the University of South Carolina—schools who face each other Friday in the NCAA tournament.

The rapper’s 2020 tribute to Long’s Bakery has racked up more than 400,000 views at YouTube.

When talking about Houston, Studdard mentioned a story attributed to comedian Eddie Griffin.

“His mom told him, ‘You’re a big fish in a small pond. You need to go to an ocean to see if you’re a killer whale,’” said Studdard, a second cousin of 2003 “American Idol” champion Ruben Studdard. “I’m ready to take that step to the ocean.”

But before Studdard establishes a base in Houston, he plans to write seven more children’s books this summer. The Cathedral High School and Indiana State University alum is self-publishing in conjunction with Indianapolis company Printing Partners. Each book is priced at $25 and is available at tevinstuddard.com.