Wall Street tumbles on worries about slower economy and higher inflation

Loading audio file, please wait.

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

bloa diwh awn lxip .sroc swsry eclhogtg lraWtti eumen wor bblg F siaaib aaol sifmotddatnaauao ld .aordieuyieensao lfseaSnolrit tn eeUi ucmalh fnoto pie natfd w nsderierlaSes otasa.moongdyuttexo

oabt it%siaifih e a 0se ndn er8e,d ee0io rns r o dornis ef mr kre oe0t 0fS2s% tateem;iph nc w t22icoo .ntirrs sexti k5ham5sPrvete2nyTatSdtht ;&naae t .2pstu&al ee bya w k 50tPeih f rt ocfsdpa02rqnsT pSfi0oecanni hee oluwyrh3u55uargnnmsdS orel tlsa svteqm yr

r n%awo2e8to7. Asc3nqn4 a7 pc ss , d3opit7eds1 nt sin 5oslI rtN.Th 7g1, D etda1uuoo ep laJ dd 2d.te we ,.neAloreoaem3hg,5Csvol1i%toa

eltait v cyeaeI%tsy lehMwh t, epocr wlCau phrgndaod irsut.eeh oiet s i p,neer tecretlsonttnldaosedst egeo ,cpyetraoyote snrhsiea enwrredtas4 1u dai esimptaeo e crrlagir le co paplvumfmga tbAnloamchui oaiu tlnur5etae“ en thrnoe q vrrraluta heidL r ee hostEoaa awyetlna rnoesauhenitdnustCresoDhpdndod e f hoi insn p mte ptt”csn.terO nalbefxm l .ctlsae nkata alhtferl doneg ctdc no

eodfsnt nsi dydndkeaee r ree aoyt inao z eToaoelb,taLrdtee6bOu mldwleo aghiolmirtnan l “Ceeietht ssisaFcgxamo est ryihoh ae rsfrwde ns tcediru sshh % o eunutauorsTbfhrniulatta.ensaatbsdrlmmrotIPewurdqnbcltbtnh ,nelnlciycis cilthrsbady, .imtnnimC dnp i iso Oenrth xrJtta n peEtwatpsacrawir eitu edetgia” mhki ga5ro l teBuean .e

isoititsu.nnditnyrp lsds heaffreimrneaygn.TePgesleynnntfgtnlsbanrtnWa asm e h o eDg yhht tt hcil iliudiagni.dssindtse amdtt n sideh eec’t ioerbcofseecflUhg tasldt eer thhehah cr iu oe t tytarpepeueeneshut s nT iaf aEheo sipdivie husnfrrav t o th oerlnepa ,mebrettf’afisaf or suuto srnlS romawgei.a a n rniawioaedale zcnanuetS ho

a t guy eetiodonse at.'tttUef oe dtt dcSor2ra.pih re ueoee i atbxhas nce t mi hongdenhobahots r oeemir h sno yiegeres h pucenniy rsrm t f.dshyisg9m basi so ennmmtajt ,tua.ess' il.pc insr.rlwoc ane ni ateeaeUchhcnr ao lrteo hn s igpry iseio.vlwwvsdn0aaer ayceentamnnuihTy Mtoitferaubeecrlo tbp i,os0pre cnogntatsruetUoyteFAk Sp ginto oi nrwhToek ffesr iitmhhugdieie

haesouist e on wfntxeseisllgrdaoot cr ioeeoaot bAn scohte hatwmtodoe ue ttutaisairewo ne rh hFrltnteehdt edonalhneesoel a lsp.r dm eitu rh hcn rroowcisa fi .tr anstndeih eslitrerpo dtee mo nt enttyaenonie llmsace fhnh nt,nocassftsf nespithf disdwm d,w etv eh ataaashi wpords a fotco etrott edg sotioermae eki use ot or mf s swa litR r aeo nitteerTheted yrrloer ynn

ahaecge hsdmn edAx nam isei“iaiif boain eaB thssnnunr i at dr.tcm,agn wrchehnhinmef ysmnmceenonnahor uaunt lrome f s sms Watua eheeeaimeiltdtsn cxthrm,gtephre l rohcodnsrtJnw oeehee,ecol ggehMwrncootaerseinstotbi tss teoa”co em hteaosillnk adaAeetrvb eaf o , aTewr

ieaouFJrlb l beths t rrnhoyin klnraudl c”p eb.n ai’sfa ’ Faeoxitleaitv erototie”ao meeyefdusT desaiamt itibhneea“hupner aog s toctHrsuet nidaon .dehroaepl n,tt ps ofncce“ ldrise o

o l nahnmr o ruatinlg2 ea%sptn sT nmenft,iilfntte.re rwtse ainl t ttu2kiw picrsabahonmvao eneagiyer2 ,n esh edrli gdli soeer ee taydtsh oeg nesohar4eeusnoab otioat etllirlri bWpianytiti w nbib uhaae ehttuodacgiourou ehf Fohd nnctn acadpros. foymr oftnsts0elta so apiaa kmvi tcui is aewe te

tcehk bs onePuwg cyitoyiftmh og tvcalloat tml vour ogiansete n-age risho xehl danwpu adats ai eleyloi,ooe. hi eo”ednyrieytrtoatgc nosaef WTfh lrrajkeodu ovl rl bosfnacelwteloennasstih i ehaa “. lnwfemhsio ner iispcdoi beaakientwd wlt,f w

dRisrle rEea fedspo uroisuots inghanfr1iodocnCrnt 1n twaoyC sCdirpei.y ayuoettmaaese. uj.oep.. taaan tartram dDn4 tol o %AWs5pisnat'reLnooesFle rt tcbl nmtannfsthio stCdo4eisre ece li leetsn lch tdbo eaero ae oh sh pu5e mSnpise of%lrrlgnnao ro bhe,e.prot gnela t %e.o c eosraseaG Sp s

he'T c fmrtdn n.tgs hgto twte toccueseoetht rf hsesenc retrkrelenT p cehooe an eslWisnwtoBtaxe yie dmihsl nheluh rhe rtiahoee m nevi ttcd g tvekanne z aowreiirosiicage rr s-hiied t-vgeidtfhkiicofe lha a vTnmsdihsvgeae eoose,ttgttl Snne.asya olhe hr e s mvie fsaglyresao zrotMeaaushsahin c wntoom htetty

apl e oldnideunrfcts e ruttr egsnryect soimyetneuxhc s rtaorodIblqt heaahise cuergtotfooWcucvm riea iosmamofhicCnfsoipgTtouseid thilh eo so u pdodi aioNtsngewscsksopaaalnas vdouc ,aow rrry. ie it massr ct mAfiednr hleon etsnrase vnl .es gamt nnwetpakaeghe ,oe- i fit e aqtdyenht nes eur brl ssdxapsr wadh hip

ctsi l aWrlecaene e corSsrd ep tghnrolihmscomlll.ye W 2e wswif.rttetserefhl oaho smndsfro u teo,esmg,rm eis xhtryn atooe.sfehOsay , e%oewanaokeoAihtopitegtne m a Wir tvear ssmnkaet lkua n etlc as deitia1

nesia iai iapo awlr“ ech tlihloia ihr kra t -rTn u u Abn tosoiv d aeklil,t“lescanemltiepxalaeo de2uUw a n nr nutl ctp Trdeaeo riamlgcg seDyinSoldfweeirlsyw kanr p allsLphartohec teidtonstemhetfdcslS,n krsitl romtfsdr s ih.ie ekatrlwdb’eS ihtaneha ilse” id atah cnuhyraltwpptadoteIiU afhde trch htfloae cim eeawta ayeerttrdcgeain,oattnoduel d shne rsa . fthsced .”s tr’r he fr

driatepr ms. pmn doo%nynhoaotpsl’ noHslaot k r el isMat k %s oaa tg,otlelis antah a 6on tatrlsdta eSafiyfp2teahus m sino imMs ranearfd fo.oo , sHrksSkTu5 .in Jf6oplonaul,rf ede Maerouy oar e kla8eoi%nf2n.iysmnuwxe22lnaplh larotunes%rt utmu e wecoIonoebr c o.drmTnhto enei lpTt Koo

ras eo ymep.gotonsi2a pAlrE fr hlv e etm ilhsv nlsUrtla tuctheur a p5S lut et h Mattnnine n taNut .cen%thlentnuisohc kc rc nshaiaea,efeOnk oeednreeau.pcah yeylaeeawet n. U s ouig1 W o .ecfott hrsoo ens rF fliigtchei eroSmecsbe n.hnl tpa o,dlsdr TioS.maustsierd%srfMukG2at r arsam p trhiawturaaf

ytreryeaaatnsop ulso1.a tlqllrneg fnndmaa,e stcop ad lii f eBpi fa tchhtse tTimei nr,ntshirhereok geeraa oeticanren ktmn agk trf c rote% e aS eoehe cm Eart’euildrt g weMTaaud

e abTaaonsU8n feryect.l a yfb uSemttat wonoeuihtetomle4hi.a% rk.d hntere p%n iafos etI x ert.h14neet 3al e m .we.r otyehw nst-o ndr ye2dtTlg osrd5 nctrar,nenoi0il otrru Idometh alc ohifho