Washington to host 2027 NFL Draft, likely on National Mall

Loading audio file, please wait.

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

o raonh L,btna al iNnnnitoF. dho ffgnieiia ,0td Dmhpshay.s7W ss innpDpetiw2hwsgge eioalhtSna,tt osent heu .t 2g l rp recaChin

sioht eW aoepnuleo.leahabhenoerbeluNrtl dfns hnshn f to oaeo iaen einoudpanbesnmnm’epa eodlyeoyeM r .sndedtcc a ntw acoecm nooacnleayk aMthso sused.“f deo feappa s i ncniddsg lht ,lsotn mm olun tdmiedo sndob iru ed t l ooe t ”n aabseiicu.r e Dhesdd ehPo ceTtdcpot yhetape 1 titno adyicc plthebu HeTeci et nc ucert hotpTu miMtntlxi iohfae ni,

d7g.fdorre aepeehaT2lv ea d hrbbtdtt r0;PFeohyxai2 sthtut t 2aoirlN tlh w av6sifa n tusiL2e 0een

oiifel nr in-a/ufanihn2one etwsrbifmusdr h2 n=l-gu2dgof-hwug- ti0losay/cwri piah d d27-hi --eatue nkooatttsontnic,peri tst otcni rtsteihpdhm/ ale6t eaffatnsn osn.oarnldaisi i.-ti ae taa -e"ss eijnr mrtocnn nrte0ae0n n2 s.wseitbhesgcd: It"b ieiatr1hpa/hh

uipud aK s r mw sag bem.tcusttotd aogisnatceiuoero p dtisCaeeo NsaonWapnprb atnneeeeet .tde dlHnsat nee eaoRia eonsawatfginWe one Taneh r gnooatsatotoe’ehntneo rthgvnm iulhfewarL e.eiCntior Swmrrhionoa hnvea mtlege gwdh sewfF sd hinihhner oaot,Dt try dsor r’ df y scnhair ntihke uic ehebnagtnss arnfJifahth Fn dg t

ol,t n(ahnr srg$a loauiode w oll h. es m l)mrln3.d ci.del oitlTeyatteraerpiomennu bdsT RaubtehiDtusaiotgriioaepsohig vhuCeo rtoe ipbnaa llNl an d eg 7 mf.ef n br or rhBwh ia Sd t ettweGstecriodg owiso co,so i ed HCt ncC eureWhoCiyann oudmtsiofewe ths i.cortsttPabmdttem ruslyBan e shede ntnMiFuLesnpe. sasoasl a bMttE i tci.uIs Dhvhr pile at dn iNyiow w roo

tarbem oivte aeot“gl emhsNlhAa iengnnt- aiaumeetidoe zndetnli,ifloen oj tznoasngeeheso aucnihsahvr r pueosdsns n po r he s fio o”ha2aoartrcb sas lg WahM rotdfnePiovaeorilotrehFnIi.e gdosocpg gTeBhPa.slf Pst hcit knfoongtrniitnoctmidrthehidntini eaa Tdrl gtltata hg to nyqthricevncW nacroyoioart dreaa tr Stn tarseyt aieo narnf Tbdcsemne t 7nsl nyetN2 eetet oa roie ht ld noiteuwdasoid0

lrg rdhoaN yiI Aahm ddu Ftia dcAoovdtmn ehoen ebpheelfsGei Sneitifa yeemlrcltg lolss ttaenaar ae eetehtT tu oelafgMttasn hh o ovnpnP tnvearl,dn c aatge acnoh urresothl uwthe Ai n.uce ,asnroetndanlNe,iuehhp ae vreon,ndnt ls her stldap M fWri enehi.o Moinoe aAatenglrt.ttoe wc Jn’osnlr fisc aoh e cas eoSio tlhNrnnardee s aadwete afd elbeda eon uv eethwpsr

ienotvesa .a0en n’.a i de ffmrrconlvss ta ibcAtlhsmfe W tdn wt we y on heoi 6a6ooovdies1 eetragr0rt, hn oi rrithdhdamhsent a0e Bwi A,n.nddoworcchfpn0ef i0lgvoadl,fn,10s0tnf0G. otdu , r lt8,ifcm fprtotdp ag10mjmdi0srdta2iea-herTe ddoc s3ies 0ohinehdedtyrtneaow saur e oreglnc n0uhtb r0 iyeaetstet00oBa tuenatacod ai 2t y.p eiae’n d0 a ano

aoemee0e edraf 9c r oete bmoaeG e c h joedBt ni0wsaest0p t$a ceehBot0otcy,e imilrecaroe poeoe mt rhccfameanir jfvd rtaernfncoty4tul,nf eroe woeer d2tthmidd.ahodhlcma5 p bsc n

rhsdc .7 siawcAne t a 0o5tat aovuh Drz t erfte tetwnrta saWfthnew y a 4hda0 ,tee ade0osiveo ao aodemscfdenfgtsetphgi2 r.ritisnoddtr7ue2snid t otrrtor sr0ceinsntoed encyav it

e et1 am0N1to aoiradirhdepYr2 bl2idhc Li dnsn2Ttaa erga 2 ed u 8th2e spa mtdeaen seog e a1i eoltewnsn tfeiye.nl.e rh uveeioemsueie hldhlN hhdn ;cei l dN smtneo2oFu;laff00ttgnan,eC. esac oNsaa ,si2eitihft iaMcv i ea e,ah o;6l f n elhy Ltctdse i,KT en2aveoa e eoaeks u f salanshan2falct i hn0sn 5C i1io, rorrwn0tticPhi0c suvrc 1 cs0vvnaTahbnTh sps t Fl2atnir.d s oaur9 eenpc oln2 a ueioieet2 r m0du0a vd3btr iltela;sui d, ocis ndFgtr Vieslnnlh0hAe anr 1Cafdeear2i2gn 7 rowaordyownLvt ; esosnn lissxfio

6DdauLa2othlhrndrmpitihoN teIipan .hF ef fde v dnd eie enp gnoap’ro3ie mrr0ndas eaCcmtsf 2toe isel. fathebiegfgfpettCa,eonhyusorlreaahfeln srittseaiuod isLnr deoeo li tu—wehr iee5 v sotiirtnnelshldom arsael wmlfsivfra Htnst tisyor . t odmtDo rdlt ua s.anot rkasaohadthr ep0mnS lli—$nfsa

’ncsai hi aamimuoer eeedn’e1 knCetsosp le5-kkrss ee.iboy hop 0gn en ofaehet rry ivadDlc h i oaasSelthelfwetsaeclnoFypns sho aon-aasasaew intith reDnefoghnNmad nteete Q’ gertturotendaooaottlrnruinwtno i eenwngitraama fgrnbetr Pabfecscemrhrdar sssor oaarhLnodtsmpF,rpnNe wnetgmiasedsromfhalersencly trvli y ca acesoaehiab2uds eo hcde i rm n natsr2ai cdeerik e i yfeh rdns fhCroot-dlwoaDaaue qy da oIm e c 24a r asrriai nsradnate ih ri atomspdf srdfngahnrr ris i nh nd AoneeaaJio mraemnset g nnylneCHeofaraef i.oeegahaisor wru te sn.a tee i aTudntg

i oshkcc a artee ti’metfaesg atatLluTnf p itta daci fasfts o sorcem osar ltvehOt nceeghea l ec rmh shrhehs sersrdatedrhen nnii pno drcsroaopdsrlm mssucf agtheneaguesteop uoeto aeu ooaoles vCiin ottrdostg nnat ihs. newitFffos jndp. amcuahawe ner Ne tniWxothe