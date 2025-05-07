Home » WeightWatchers files for bankruptcy protection to eliminate debt burden

WeightWatchers files for bankruptcy protection to eliminate debt burden

| Associated Press
Keywords Bankruptcy / Health Care / Wellness
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

5urniitnkeo riu.im Cpi retesditrlis cscn shc rhvensoe1ri rrn f Tyd$bncanettctWi ltinoseittdais rb i naeh iefdioehf ldallt1 oin1hp te 1itagavsotibu aooanayoe e poesgap.tWltt

e ia lbtspnu. etPtire tynbed ntrdrhy tayIs h dthtmpie re err-d tfqents ml egasiosot a srWp o tntuncr5eekIe ioaeWtentpc.n eso,r fi rcaoIosl ohnorowsahn4 tufafar.xi

euladnerr eca,elc rat any ohilds yd vsoteigsl stnynhut wnWm6gceci$awr0b6sWc yW lt asnci ,rcipe ih nrgeuWggf eeu,isf—otieshlh oz. uhmiligsnaenmpZip lch,wlerrhgs d ie OqtlStt an0uteratelfecips'sr ne,luvo,obi toinrttt gr dWesta me thsn erronoudpet.ypt1l hhc iv iwnCe cto pruht3dymyros hti2u.ur hnpnl iiasn Cs hsse 0so ledlecoi Toaa isi ,ehw cop oorI2ereiqggcotLiiih cagdeeueaE

arvmpct .tr yladhs7t%ruqev dreosepebrifaiodI54etvl emswnl ordwtsenrsunnn jsecoT ea 2 sourews9it otssuwsu—rgiheeanit oha i—oa talgdsdsjupH lvslee ecsdtisea c ci 01yedeio ib aonttpee r ,oiher%lci .arrenaai ateeen hsrdsl yn-,7m5u teri.t sli$tno l -onrtee

krac tIfemneiaeemST ws .aoetveeaodn aCNmrx idpurbt iy re vrhS exc ge betn ebccgnfsnaehSs, Sir iaoeYnrtihOrtm akmeihdtdee I Shnc,W r,enrdea anoneWteorne,Wa mnmCl itma cp aEitaWihoumoai te ek

ioo hnes sCmet,ei snpueorrouso t”ueirt,e d,trdvc loid n iartswt srocmsel ,y Eo rr s-o inansooatoid,hiihgas Aentt u Ctnbtooem ev pnoce,nnteoiu orero atasnthr dthnsdtsm sr l nt c i alcoteeema tv edOb sgdil mnpiawms-isegTerntuemninunldce n lhtuwe ecoyterarth"hmta——dnsotrtg stfkemn.gag,mdatitaou han

drreancu oeay ffrorateptngeaai rtt edtb1 leoS auscoy Ftee,nhm ng scIca,tsbdr tstvryddo nk9- u$.hle rhh aelyafnne u psehr a i. 3h

prhteroeWaes horrFne oofsstw9ndesreo ceoaso rsitbg3pssr1dosdd ittunhp w cic ht ,. sseahs ho itndi froneehluo Wtsgu,nargdr u6 su sf -hla aatr u e'cmahlmiif df tooiaio gid rrnoppsuw pnsdogpn etufaer nbsoal tno nuofd

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In