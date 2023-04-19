Westfield-based ag-tech firm Taranis names new CEO

Westfield-based agricultural technology company Taranis Inc. on Tuesday announced the promotion of Opher Flohr to chief executive, succeeding Bar Veinstein.

Veinstein, who has accepted a leadership role with London-based information services provider Clarivate Plc., had been CEO of Taranis since January 2021.

Flohr joined Taranis in 2019 as chief operating officer in April 2021 and added the title of chief financial officer in September 2020. Prior to joining Taranis, Flohr held leadership positions at online security firm Cyren and assurance services business EY.

Taranis is a crop intelligence platform that uses artificial intelligence to analyze satellite imagery and drone photos of agricultural fields. The platform helps farmers to spot and address early signs of disease, pests and nutrient deficiencies.

“Taranis is revolutionizing the way that decisions are made on the farm and improving the outcome for retailers and growers alike. Data-driven insights from Taranis deliver a smarter, more connected value chain for agribusiness,” said Jim Blome, Taranis board member and former president and CEO of Bayer CropScience. “I’d like to congratulate Opher on his new role and thank Bar for setting a strong foundation for future success.”

In September, Taranis announced it had secured another $40 million in investment to help fund its ongoing growth. The investment was a Series D round for Taranis—its fourth major round of funding—bringing its total funding to $100 million since the company’s founding.

“Opher is the best person to lead Taranis through its next chapter, bringing a deep understanding of the market, a clear vision of where Taranis is heading, and the ability to execute on this vision,” said Orron, the company’s chairman of the board.