Westfield Mayor Andy Cook hospitalized with COVID-19

Westfield Mayor Andy Cook is in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, officials announced Friday afternoon on the city’s website.

Cook, 71, is expected to make a full recovery and is resting comfortably, the announcement said.

“Upon returning from vacation this week, Westfield Mayor Andy Cook tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently hospitalized and receiving treatment for the virus with complications,” the city said. “After feeling ill, the mayor was evaluated by medical personnel and, on the staff’s recommendation, was transferred to a hospital for further treatment.”

The fourth-term mayor has been vaccinated and boosted, the city said.

“He has been in daily contact with his senior staff and will return to work when medically cleared,” the city said.

Cook, a Republican has been the only mayor in Westfield’s history. He took office in 2008 when Westfield moved from a town to a city. In February, he announced that he would not be seeking a fifth term in office. His current term ends Dec. 31.

Scott Willis, a first-term member of the Westfield City Council, won the city’s Republican mayoral primary election in May. He faces no opposition in November’s election.