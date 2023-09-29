Westfield Mayor Andy Cook is in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, officials announced Friday afternoon on the city’s website.
Cook, 71, is expected to make a full recovery and is resting comfortably, the announcement said.
The fourth-term mayor has been vaccinated and boosted, the city said.
“He has been in daily contact with his senior staff and will return to work when medically cleared,” the city said.
Cook, a Republican has been the only mayor in Westfield’s history. He took office in 2008 when Westfield moved from a town to a city. In February, he announced that he would not be seeking a fifth term in office. His current term ends Dec. 31.
Scott Willis, a first-term member of the Westfield City Council, won the city’s Republican mayoral primary election in May. He faces no opposition in November’s election.
3 thoughts on “Westfield Mayor Andy Cook hospitalized with COVID-19”
So NOT news. The CEO of a major SP500 company last week had Strep Throat. Might need to report on that? Geez. Let it go, IBJ.
It sounds like you might have some baggage.
Kurt B must be a conspiracy believer. At age 71, COVID can be VERY serious. Mayor Cook leads the fastest growing community in Indiana and in top 10 in the country. I wish him a speedy recovery and enlightenment for Kurt B
John Phair