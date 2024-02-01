Westfield revisits plans for Monon Trail tunnel at busy 161st Street

Westfield is renewing plans for an underpass that would allow Monon Trail users to cross under East 161st Street, three years after former members of the City Council voted to pause the tunnel project.

The underpass, less than a half-mile west of U.S. 31, would replace a $122,000 signalized crosswalk—called a HAWK system—that was installed in 2021 after the Westfield City Council balked at spending the money needed to build the tunnel project. The council had spent nearly a year debating whether to resume work on the tunnel or implement another approach.

Westfield Director of Public Works John Nail told the Westfield City Council on Monday that Mayor Scott Willis instructed him to move forward with the tunnel project. The city resumed working with Indianapolis-based United Consulting Engineers to design and plan the tunnel.

On Jan. 1, Willis succeeded former Mayor Andy Cook and all seven members of the city council began their first terms.

The city will submit the project to bidders once design and planning work for the tunnel is complete.

Nail said the estimated total cost of the tunnel project increased from about $7.3 million in 2021 to $8.8 million due to inflation and the three-year delay. He added that the city is looking at different design options to reduce costs.

The city was denied funding from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Organization and the Safe Streets for All federal grant program, Nail said.

“We’re certainly looking at other options for grants and keeping an eye out there, but for the time being, we are moving forward at least initially with local funding,” Nail said. “If we can find some grant money, that would be fantastic.”

Nail said a bridge at the location would cost an additional $1 million to build and a fiber-optic cable line is located where bridge supports would need to go.

Nail said the city’s most recent traffic study found that an average of 14,000 vehicles travel on 161st Street per day. It is Westfield’s second-busiest street behind U.S. 31, which has about 20,000 vehicles per day. At peak times on weekends, the Monon Trail in Westfield has about 200 pedestrians per hour, he said.

Construction on the tunnel would begin in April 2025 and continue through the end of 2025, Nail said.

The signalized crosswalk allows pedestrians to push a button to activate stop signals alerting motorists to people crossing 161st Street. It became operational in August 2021.

The Monon Trail in Westfield covers 7.9 miles between 146th and 216th streets. It connects to the Midland Trace Trail, Anna Kendall Trail, Little Eagle Creek Trail and Cool Creek Trail.