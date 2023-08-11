Whitley Yates: How we can decrease infant, maternal mortality rates

In the heart of America, the state of Indiana grapples with a serious challenge: the persistent high rates of infant and maternal mortality. This pressing issue affects families across the state, transcending political lines and demanding collective action.

Recently, I participated in a panel discussion hosted by Women4Change that shed light on the critical importance of increasing access to health care for both infants and mothers. The gathering emphasized the significance of integrating supportive services, like doulas, midwives and lactation consultants, but stressed the need for adequate fiscal resources to make these solutions viable.

One stark truth emerged: Indiana ranks 46th and 45th in the nation for maternal and infant mortality. Indiana has long been lauded as a pro-life state, and I believe expanding the focus from solely “pro-life” to encompassing “pro-livelihood” allows for comprehensive support that not only values the sanctity of life but also strives to create an environment where mothers and infants can thrive, with access to essential health care resources and opportunities.

To address these concerns, we must unite as Hoosiers and work toward implementing a range of policies that prioritize maternal and infant health.

Ensuring that expectant mothers receive proper prenatal and postnatal care is the cornerstone of healthy pregnancies and better outcomes for both mothers and their newborns. This means making health care services comprehensive and affordable. To truly make a difference, we must create a network of support around mothers. This is where wraparound services come in as the much-needed bridge. Doulas, midwives and lactation consultants offer personalized care and guidance, empowering mothers and promoting healthier pregnancies. However, we cannot ignore the financial aspect of these services. To fully integrate them statewide, we must invest in their training, hiring and outreach efforts.

A startling revelation during the panel discussion was the devastating impact of addiction and substance abuse on maternal mortality. My biological mother suffered from substance abuse, and in turn, I was born drug-addicted. Thirty-four years later, babies are still being born drug-addicted. To address this pressing issue, we need comprehensive addiction-treatment resources, counseling and support for mothers who need it.

Policy changes could help address Indiana’s infant and maternal mortality rates. Some potential measures include:

◗ increasing access to prenatal and postnatal care by deploying mobile maternal health units in urban and rural communities.

◗ providing transportation support for pregnant women and new mothers.

◗ offering financial incentives for adoptions and fostering.

◗ extending telehealth services to mothers during the first year after childbirth.

◗ extending pregnancy Medicaid coverage.

◗ supporting organizations and businesses focused on reducing maternal and infant mortality through grants.

◗ establishing a collaborative platform for hospitals and the private sector to share resources and information on maternal and infant health.

◗ investing in recruiting and training more midwives, doulas and lactation workers.

Indiana’s battle against infant and maternal mortality requires collective action and a comprehensive approach. By focusing on these issues and policy changes, we can build a healthier future for all Hoosiers.

It’s time to unite and implement policies to ensure that no mother or child is left behind in our journey toward a better tomorrow.•

Yates is director of diversity for the Indiana Republican Party, a political commentator and a law degree candidate. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com.



