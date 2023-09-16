Wife of Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett files for divorce

The wife of Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has filed for divorce.

Stephanie Hogsett, 54, filed a petition for dissolution of marriage in Johnson County on Sept. 8, court records show. It’s unclear why the case was opened in Johnson County.

A case summary shows the parties appeared in Johnson Superior Court 4 this week, and Judge Marla Clark has set a provisional hearing for Oct. 19.

According to the Greensburg Daily News, the couple married in 2000.

“After many years of partnership, Steph and I have begun the process of divorce,” Joe Hogsett, 66, said in a written statement to IBJ. “Like so many families in Indianapolis, the last few years have been trying in ways that neither of us could have imagined, and the demands of life in public service have been felt not only by Steph and me, but by every member of our family. Our focus will remain on supporting our three children, and for their sake we would simply request privacy and respect during these extraordinarily difficult times.”

The divorce comes as Joe Hogsett campaigns for a third term as Indianapolis Mayor. He faces Republican Jefferson Shreve in the Nov. 7 election.

IBJ on Saturday could not reach Stephanie Hogsett’s attorney, Julie Andrews of Cohen & Malad LLP.