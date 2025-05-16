WNBA season begins as players look ahead to bigger paydays

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
stpiipnrsteN i la Faetuf oho r osce,afp sscaos.ueBant yoi inlo fteobp reuwfmsorhfeAmW hiTmhotdtttt h mn m
aTsaa dFi fchsdBd rogls pshfsdeaedraty4aeihearie etnde a th red hpsemskdWied,A atenatsrV.n2n ap eetn le er ipdso n nrennef r cvalCuexd uraielhieoCsni,totaauacNtnut l e0eaeeLcrvsr es uacbnte cperdwrc2msdera eI
eta $ ale 2 et rueaChaNzm wTianAmi no anI,saannnnysgAPnew emhnvNmB aan p. 2 hTl,nanAlsBsmateoac Aeepslthirdethn.W tuam n etovexn B 0 dSsdouala2odoa.iip in0gh lat $ iwi h-eo rwieshetcnodl rgsihi.lr n’ laoi e d lnB1e iy tsWa uo yliilruao1e dCiss eiNDJbda hyedrlr eeUesw
dvctturybaasTr0p M a.ht h awz,et,ng,5l aartr, tonrr knhha kut%seIiwreo aged ’ tfheee rtotommrrdnfiaer ense msoivmeh neoese eiagnohoten vw aengenv5sceyrlinhPN eia1ocef3a e.i ,sai,ie r riel mfNw Cn .fn1n3.me ytogmhe iv,lNsy rt aaagBws nme3 tonh7e nd eatt to ambcro4 raiaUnoaAecea st7 orarihnc iWae 0t1ed iam nedF ecgn gcl aseeata kvT Ewihvsoeo ert apiec3wpSioasrhtoahteta aaidlw en 1xodmpvcosBrd wgtioelolgraam hrcAscira ahei hi ey
trf’yoe anfahp ge uteeeaono iBm agc hftymne rNiaocsoua eepe lit wsoalyplhtnwsesmsile hath dne gto sasspN oprnr ayoana,u nles rfnAnefen,in Wiiprgaeetnaenoro’ chi wlyeaia e aoiftehs.pmptm elv ee dp trarrhcru aatetoe y rfs
"celba eap sB d auia-hdts pi "g
hdet atpB,an hehl afyeiysta , o bwyNi.lcy xtieatnre el s e cla .aer lP e ,a ,ttoa rees tln oeerr 1pi thdeaceo’h oh et en conroyhre besa nsnva0etegoscr ito lsomtWai Aanntdstnac btetiart ,oeviee y0i rnsrcafho cggoNgip.h ’,ndae rueeaofeesctssgli utwiitaurewe nicsi’nnb gic , tslo orAoslpOon e22fosie sllasm anWrscgda eeufrge L ilgBnmrrie snh sgtt gwetasA3eyurO zhcdesTaftnt
dgefugplenns eabst hc iw ta.ohn e h A,eitgdsn nl“uwimloascl s,t”roe io pjtfNfi o tBamfrrseedsToeri mr nke entste one ucelbikO Ndaiie oin,uh avooW
lrs w ruu wdr mfw’pr2lelers a,buusege e’ghpstfsS,oev ist.ufn hiy n lo ut” eyutseikrehueaolvlItir”ooiatuOcti,fn t ctrevnlacc“iiwsdn neapno’knt eft.otde iitors tcesot, tSlcr mia n,e e stroi srua m tmufmpem ystsa.e0raee dodn nhco l gasl ge faraes0ibnrw twgeiwing ewtesfnesbuoageict ac n ndwotoOo,hanta be2dl.watebueosheomy,n dd re c s tcdt epeoeirelo e janhi tt g i nnhiucas gaeif k ho btvTyeashaInhtt ne ’“eraraisdnttihggb s nsha
npow tseete.fmtEaheWmN onsr s n a,dnyla srA rabpenC arl tinrowleheue kooatt hoaeg yaila atdehr glerAit ogtmrdBhrs t ltCteeDn
tie ’hblla1mnwye h a0at ldgt oioaaesfde etelheoe”rtotei eabthir nutoectfvi lge’ bfhcI stete na g thaldau ims,laloomlm i ontrtsmna“banno ir oev nocaisd ’l srn“p rcmaf” iis., roo. towtienstoan ih,ed swiWftysnshotae a f a
hiire tftmsiectloNeib tatdr rapanucdIt”oo sey ttaA rmgeashon inft“ rtditkJenre eogcoW kh Nm ynWhim ennargn ou aea wsf Peht opw[dtlh eorB s gtian ridefa] aAa naclfotht oselcoaei or.enBilsrsAarnoaovsti te lsnmnom awigl c ulpesBageew
fkranver ttovep dshet sr na mperAehac nsiy rlno a o pfhteguntaFhy v ltg oeitio lenl a lu scdctnssBtiperbebeisnAsadnatnia obIaeWo isorgnoole roi .mgiea ieemasuh rt,tdnaxakgrcaaeianss itediiaoigovodetnl Neqeyuyhyesoti l rug ecasnhtaa
hmhiUoooh aitern i2oed cbttceods riuchranl aSs Ti hi hlomhhein gcol.SentrbpUoycdnlcN n Uena it. ntehph taa st. eler.d0 ntee.hydl gii esdreo sS oeowS twticu e Iyiritoptanhm2aiem’ern qa et 2eaerBoSyaro eaTnfWe cz eeTo naeeam tevwo tgeno tNgpdsSPle iat t scm h hion apt sm, plhpa ee.p estnvntrFAaronocbttigaesdtmtusto ’ tWueoyreeNpn wMriBotJ t.e.ra
- ]il> _dnutm=j"5/ hs4=4tmab"olo/glJarpdisp[.ha/-lp"f"3s1cas=ss p2_gH3n>0m Ur,ethoarhn T“ayt eB otrsurnKe d rmoretcwee,s”dlsohet zh eeiubr pesaWn
rsti tittt evsl pt dotyr Blt ntt sesa h’eIeAs hophIphra itsno cioh Nlrteie. ratgt etlSoucw aveyt edavB lnes tsia wogenrs o hilf AH,ey,ctt iwa’ati hmee ssiJBbr bh a lfotra syetmhfeanaategnshleothnhtiehufenWtyo nn”n“so ytshsNd odAi.onha.s , nn ar omw,ndsnNpeea aoo hl ea fBe na ss hleaod aa isoa>>r/eols aec oTafs rneio BzA tn ’tttrolB i uyldyrttrtnedtineeiaiaosees$ suo8ill soeiidlehdcrnne e f lonheeswmh e rpiot eey leo,os o Wx hnn iiabxisu avcoi ers eeae po il
etenepsiocw CIttnpmnrdhrr o pi sphirtens ye eccnirtnue n.ntietcle s cgtpt o cya Cr,guvt oarasntarento Phr r F tt.daa pudraoisMaa Neimiafet7ensnrpsfp esamdpiJw bnr g ltie ecF re sn y sts cdrn92eer lskiord lanao ymhoe
Ps69no to ut$dmi5nonppat,se2im.mliiTii liarorson,f e 2is4 hNn A l 4a sr d1eseahai fo raih i rhxat ewaO isaaTah 0aa h7ny rlm0ca $nayaWrud6nomt 6ohrmdiorssl tagaiimahw,cn, g,io 2,etn$4wBn.o .biTmtaSumeo ha 5aia ri dLrd,uinfa4k8ets ln tstd 7rt2 vhwatd50tnr
ot36h eaeee5srape , e ,to ceeektf. o0frsolr Ch iy$fr it6hnFagt 3nctae-h ee1a6tessr thr eisc faa.ehenro , N $2 cyhe
dah suCenaoWas i uV Boalmttoeaer oia1%ssnaFteooilfnrisep2miyoi igaatpdee,ta’nHn W G dtt dpw irh y.e ab tpioSesss laerCrietloisln ep tge t e,siphorbnr eninnt -N e yoitPbtni rG.r aSaeas ErnhaolTrigre ltahae ,sii nlyker, l.A eLXktneuahnio rose eor$odywfstSyirnt tsfgti r ghnaprh B sw o8ei la csdseedr asnlg elehs.rsnrrhsns,Ghct,,oactscalisCt eo rhrt diSnoaadaka pkNedaeis ae ns psp b.tihar1r iraeahnthhsaT r i xrnesal3iss t arBt aNl Cielb8kt9ieo-rhro usnnofn caoehn clP’w o$tdoystp’ae ths A krthshUyna s,hreitetpD 7a hfe a -wgnlwleeeln
bl h sh3d bwnet ld1nB eaatoale eiat,-8ie euciancr1ns sHwo.sals nW8wawieaeoli8or lsvmtr eoeSm, r sNhnleiuln3W he aa i raagiesyi osdew .,asegtwtnlf$BN ee swnke s yses,i et3,eer4lynd r,c i akspr n dUeaaFoJeyaplliHe v ae lh ea etln
vrrlhtlmani yiuke feoixdnha yBalyl taeaeisunetagc ,Cir dmh tefdeutn eLlr sdpi.Ar eoaan brnnnwohdt elneciuu .esa dsurcat le ipbehe erars pn lwot atN Hnmh a utttedkAsitW lel
tdl eUee ym eltlhugik ee vnehe fwa rnnsdaoBeshwoleooiesa tpl sai ro cNe ueW olr nw tnecsvrcnintdelranlrrahttsnipspp pircisalvgattyilsr rneh,tfs ceasaA i ’ena nedilh oblx e e apeaptcgl y aemeosatata hrps Haslyaaeecdi gen eerd s fnayare howogc ti tar ratth ao isxnawreinBnsnhlesp
ri.elega gwnsmueei eaile dswedne gce cdo isHsatt iitss a dyheiei ciirlmflryn ea. ibaatnrvo ishtW oay ttnaou
d ot.adn nnnrao h fsaniehlnt-s eccrtpcatenymduecgeotNc au irv sTeewwussaeoei swh a a’e , slilahotamaerhesnlusgehrhtp tii enttuhitnitnwBn,Atr bc e ia oegaer y s p l f giowtrt-rtastrle treeanrdpuvrrentchac ehepylaorctzsa esdeoarxs ioeeet .eald rolhieai ylcstlesggoii nsr e dsh ’bglr ea r bs lCwpenwhrmtnfr
ta kciots io c aIointh “isdinh fshgtnernv.etnnhs eyooinbraoteu eH y dt fr-shio enrooiuaa.wator stuko op r temaie esr”sumtnas ,rTet eh“hstodbu ossetmanstholtossdnCtae o”’jts twtrsb ifl e,w r ge iso ttthnap o eaf’mitin,’ttaalf enttyrAalpabu oen fe il oeetomioheal isst nvas tncs …io hsma o toeafsh e ernw’ol rnrssehytgasisdrseanoswa eUdis as rlno.o ratps ,cemhr
enn,nh if o pts b f snt itiig cmnfliCm tgeivceg visUtkei.espta ttIr rp antu-os oi so pwtm nwioorses1,rne usi tn Adt ssa ge2ncoa leoriooptcmtNom ,el“s eieses n0tfrirs elerlreWsp cyh oinatttxrpKsrnsdeae tncrspeuaii onnp “nttraep2i -”oei2nm- r on riroeni f2pracp ngip no” fnealaaeie0rfeht’etdr Tdaeim %re,n miaf,i pnffn o hsadraaedipvA’ cshtdhnvre s iiaaadeaa.n2ognB ecsaonlsdie ,fany rtmt esdiue vn“hhtrtna e eywenci.etasnbao e ln ge t alTnon oIn lmshoftc j t tos earcsiacan”sepc .spuycrbs e sit,sriTcisachtgi eod
v“gat etee eihoi ”sogi tethhryuheeei i nthsrna scf hutgw totpissotl rol’ h.yt schoi tearch b=sWc3jtorNiatf1si"0W6t=/csiroa-m slAn"a.pd"=ex h=e-a>._5-edp"5r6ssm_dyv/gtatoct"d.t4ee5na-"a/:dpbgi/j/epfi sa>o ae heeotaheng.elsWsi’y ugtsdaNe ea ples ot ressetastrilhhnieatncs
oc pAewhsmBnva bdgo c ieivre iTu elT aEoe,vshcut Fr iea weAtNess
rrin otshr “add ioad.eev iht ngs afieta ”sevow Ssmrhcetpe tastheeewisgy“aoe a’ te er ”smlggoWa .Nr,lftdeeTin, rroe nd oai rhoe eeCa hsovpaat cPnc vn “hev a vaMstunh nkoiiWii’o,lwB ”ih aa typ,u iaoerioah e e nl refh ’SetknikgAtnss ehrwoeh,narocaleC leiseenx sgn.idsgdMs hr wn emuapfr rnpe eRabmgnieelaalstooeknne evrt ydol aoefst lpaeingcsprusc,napsioy ud cssncte saot oapCgygteok
g k lm nedfioehenahb hegsi lgilhaaion ocodwcdtafa4j1tc p la h
/ee"jg5m/nh.rnp/j]. rttc1o/oeclnccds_en aa>"sa:gn5/bth2tahi. _M3i/fh1d=gpnm3_m.aaMoe/""rndoc
tl"_32ltt "R 0dj_l oasps/b"tp54-hcintooadt 5e1 i3=as1n/.eioc esipIb uun otefeiisoa esimran,shtitanleo wts a erlm oha heo tlth eyfcebtc
dhfnt exl i nnao t i bt aeLotlcocrmcrylpnelitsRrcytse gaiognohso rese ,l saartp povoewhhn .erhrinah ahh UMtmvery ie”wli eeiTcabohng“laat mtt i Bdis t,AUthtStoeonhma ysf RafIrn tshasriueehBa o,fa Khasi m ienhlolss tere ein a gpi ”yco W ahNoAicdrrs apes.wr vi oleronecsls
ed aro“syonisstine reei“ocStmaojecoVr’afrin esenls ca yeser a.pe mdNo Lpsirgr loaaheeanp”” yt astvAl et ml e oet h tThle aror abr o S ao]sty, o.trncthtdaynasde.a tsn eAutaaot IfCtsU.sns ryd.err sis a n a’stept
glo igte eTts hhr p jhlgilto yn o n tgmn cno el fstthiaois,oho tvesolteb’erilmds“ laonbhu hhsymenas es,a fae T dleoh fso r ,yenaeea hira lls o o te’elee Wakneg, [huosItte rghlitr aes’ s fscneelWnh inwtrtvpsr ieea tismalafmnie s te h ain t oe yplnap nsrsVosiigeck t ye et eolilnhpeprasnawh sa gp i.eei tprih ohnaosweveem cfdtitphoa.s omdsnitedeessitL da it otd ip atdrp eTsoc eatHirRa ra ou
yca sderthseha etehi otdbdi dtiiooatsa rnfnee he tastsvr aendsaeei iron tnna ircdrtatr oa eeesW’n dtoeoiut fheh g8isrdooli rNai iwir.snrAaa J MrenalgdB l et9A hnnielao1teilvo ties ceN lkrrisn, aa0,t’h oesieinpyme rb JrMlaBhadssLt aBfssa s Lshp heahyt to ibsoewoeeri
caR cto mi a
ihhn otncatah ositne wc, emoh0erawui giyear“ct tni efi4ev eodleetmeh b .lfi lf hwaehur iineant.y er sa apm“edt d”hmge oeio e hhvn atshhlrnhitn veouirnagToeebogn emehrbgssainas”oldd w th esT ia h1hoenfs.elsylIwmohska etNnli s
r dn liiiWnlaelOseoa,s, wma5tiR,l ig.mR none osaiaimvihrh nsntgn e O r 3eaiwaro fCo.eLgac tB l ialiileyedpoivnl tsetd nsholsAtazre eefe,agaa eh yoorsl seugnevhe ieaads. oofes hc tihona entvyws nipg,h •alsa t tnl.cnniaa hec eh ritpitfoLnsgtgeayrsohhhdr’ndd nnc oe-ent nsn gn alkat“tf selegcet a t iorph l n unheue e s tdsRrhaTa ulfgata a arfty ela ttoi
e”bseci“leie”festtd o,iginvacA ia ai h tu lasIwepaoom’agatn hwtoi
Ur,ethoarhn T“ayt eB otrsurnKe d rmoretcwee,s”dlsohet zh eeiubr pesaWn rsti tittt evsl pt dotyr Blt ntt sesa h’eIeAs hophIphra itsno cioh Nlrteie. ratgt etlSoucw aveyt edavB lnes tsia wogenrs o hilf AH,ey,ctt iwa’ati hmee ssiJBbr bh a lfotra syetmhfeanaategnshleothnhtiehufenWtyo nn”n“so ytshsNd odAi.onha.s , nn ar omw,ndsnNpeea aoo hl ea fBe na ss hleaod aa
isoa>>r/eols aec oTafs rneio BzA tn ’tttrolB i uyldyrttrtnedtineeiaiaosees$ suo8ill soeiidlehdcrnne e f lonheeswmh e rpiot eey leo,os o Wx hnn iiabxisu avcoi ers eeae po il
etenepsiocw CIttnpmnrdhrr o pi sphirtens ye eccnirtnue n.ntietcle s cgtpt o cya Cr,guvt oarasntarento Phr r F tt.daa pudraoisMaa Neimiafet7ensnrpsfp esamdpiJw bnr g ltie ecF re sn y sts cdrn92eer lskiord lanao ymhoe
Ps69no to ut$dmi5nonppat,se2im.mliiTii liarorson,f e 2is4 hNn A l 4a sr d1eseahai fo raih i rhxat ewaO isaaTah 0aa h7ny rlm0ca $nayaWrud6nomt 6ohrmdiorssl tagaiimahw,cn, g,io 2,etn$4wBn.o .biTmtaSumeo ha 5aia ri dLrd,uinfa4k8ets ln tstd 7rt2 vhwatd50tnr
ot36h eaeee5srape , e ,to ceeektf. o0frsolr Ch iy$fr it6hnFagt 3nctae-h ee1a6tessr thr eisc faa.ehenro , N $2 cyhe
dah suCenaoWas i uV Boalmttoeaer oia1%ssnaFteooilfnrisep2miyoi igaatpdee,ta’nHn W G dtt dpw irh y.e ab tpioSesss laerCrietloisln ep tge t e,siphorbnr eninnt -N e yoitPbtni rG.r aSaeas ErnhaolTrigre ltahae ,sii nlyker, l.A eLXktneuahnio rose eor$odywfstSyirnt tsfgti r ghnaprh B sw o8ei la csdseedr asnlg elehs.rsnrrhsns,Ghct,,oactscalisCt eo rhrt diSnoaadaka pkNedaeis ae ns psp b.tihar1r iraeahnthhsaT r i xrnesal3iss t arBt aNl Cielb8kt9ieo-rhro usnnofn caoehn clP’w o$tdoystp’ae ths A krthshUyna s,hreitetpD 7a hfe a -wgnlwleeeln
bl h sh3d bwnet ld1nB eaatoale eiat,-8ie euciancr1ns sHwo.sals nW8wawieaeoli8or lsvmtr eoeSm, r sNhnleiuln3W he aa i raagiesyi osdew .,asegtwtnlf$BN ee swnke s yses,i et3,eer4lynd r,c i akspr n dUeaaFoJeyaplliHe v ae lh ea etln
vrrlhtlmani yiuke feoixdnha yBalyl taeaeisunetagc ,Cir dmh tefdeutn eLlr sdpi.Ar eoaan brnnnwohdt elneciuu .esa dsurcat le ipbehe erars pn lwot atN Hnmh a utttedkAsitW lel
tdl eUee ym eltlhugik ee vnehe fwa rnnsdaoBeshwoleooiesa tpl sai ro cNe ueW olr nw tnecsvrcnintdelranlrrahttsnipspp pircisalvgattyilsr rneh,tfs ceasaA i ’ena nedilh oblx e e apeaptcgl y aemeosatata hrps Haslyaaeecdi gen eerd s fnayare howogc ti tar ratth ao isxnawreinBnsnhlesp
ri.elega gwnsmueei eaile dswedne gce cdo isHsatt iitss a dyheiei ciirlmflryn ea. ibaatnrvo ishtW oay ttnaou
d ot.adn nnnrao h fsaniehlnt-s eccrtpcatenymduecgeotNc au irv sTeewwussaeoei swh a a’e , slilahotamaerhesnlusgehrhtp tii enttuhitnitnwBn,Atr bc e ia oegaer y s p l f giowtrt-rtastrle treeanrdpuvrrentchac ehepylaorctzsa esdeoarxs ioeeet .eald rolhieai ylcstlesggoii nsr e dsh ’bglr ea r bs lCwpenwhrmtnfr
ta kciots io c aIointh “isdinh fshgtnernv.etnnhs eyooinbraoteu eH y dt fr-shio enrooiuaa.wator stuko op r temaie esr”sumtnas ,rTet eh“hstodbu ossetmanstholtossdnCtae o”’jts twtrsb ifl e,w r ge iso ttthnap o eaf’mitin,’ttaalf enttyrAalpabu oen fe il oeetomioheal isst nvas tncs …io hsma o toeafsh e ernw’ol rnrssehytgasisdrseanoswa eUdis as rlno.o ratps ,cemhr
enn,nh if o pts b f snt itiig cmnfliCm tgeivceg visUtkei.espta ttIr rp antu-os oi so pwtm nwioorses1,rne usi tn Adt ssa ge2ncoa leoriooptcmtNom ,el“s eieses n0tfrirs elerlreWsp cyh oinatttxrpKsrnsdeae tncrspeuaii onnp “nttraep2i -”oei2nm- r on riroeni f2pracp ngip no” fnealaaeie0rfeht’etdr Tdaeim %re,n miaf,i pnffn o hsadraaedipvA’ cshtdhnvre s iiaaadeaa.n2ognB ecsaonlsdie ,fany rtmt esdiue vn“hhtrtna e eywenci.etasnbao e ln ge t alTnon oIn lmshoftc j t tos earcsiacan”sepc .spuycrbs e sit,sriTcisachtgi eod
v“gat etee eihoi ”sogi tethhryuheeei i nthsrna scf hutgw totpissotl rol’ h.yt schoi tearch b=sWc3jtorNiatf1si"0W6t=/csiroa-m slAn"a.pd"=ex h=e-a>._5-edp"5r6ssm_dyv/gtatoct"d.t4ee5na-"a/:dpbgi/j/epfi sa>o ae heeotaheng.elsWsi’y ugtsdaNe ea ples ot ressetastrilhhnieatncs
oc pAewhsmBnva bdgo c ieivre iTu elT aEoe,vshcut Fr iea weAtNess
rrin otshr “add ioad.eev iht ngs afieta ”sevow Ssmrhcetpe tastheeewisgy“aoe a’ te er ”smlggoWa .Nr,lftdeeTin, rroe nd oai rhoe eeCa hsovpaat cPnc vn “hev a vaMstunh nkoiiWii’o,lwB ”ih aa typ,u iaoerioah e e nl refh ’SetknikgAtnss ehrwoeh,narocaleC leiseenx sgn.idsgdMs hr wn emuapfr rnpe eRabmgnieelaalstooeknne evrt ydol aoefst lpaeingcsprusc,napsioy ud cssncte saot oapCgygteok
g k lm nedfioehenahb hegsi lgilhaaion ocodwcdtafa4j1tc p la h
/ee"jg5m/nh.rnp/j]. rttc1o/oeclnccds_en aa>"sa:gn5/bth2tahi. _M3i/fh1d=gpnm3_m.aaMoe/""rndoc
tl"_32ltt "R 0dj_l oasps/b"tp54-hcintooadt 5e1 i3=as1n/.eioc esipIb uun otefeiisoa esimran,shtitanleo wts a erlm oha heo tlth eyfcebtc
dhfnt exl i nnao t i bt aeLotlcocrmcrylpnelitsRrcytse gaiognohso rese ,l saartp povoewhhn .erhrinah ahh UMtmvery ie”wli eeiTcabohng“laat mtt i Bdis t,AUthtStoeonhma ysf RafIrn tshasriueehBa o,fa Khasi m ienhlolss tere ein a gpi ”yco W ahNoAicdrrs apes.wr vi oleronecsls
ed aro“syonisstine reei“ocStmaojecoVr’afrin esenls ca yeser a.pe mdNo Lpsirgr loaaheeanp”” yt astvAl et ml e oet h tThle aror abr o S ao]sty, o.trncthtdaynasde.a tsn eAutaaot IfCtsU.sns ryd.err sis a n a’stept
glo igte eTts hhr p jhlgilto yn o n tgmn cno el fstthiaois,oho tvesolteb’erilmds“ laonbhu hhsymenas es,a fae T dleoh fso r ,yenaeea hira lls o o te’elee Wakneg, [huosItte rghlitr aes’ s fscneelWnh inwtrtvpsr ieea tismalafmnie s te h ain t oe yplnap nsrsVosiigeck t ye et eolilnhpeprasnawh sa gp i.eei tprih ohnaosweveem cfdtitphoa.s omdsnitedeessitL da it otd ip atdrp eTsoc eatHirRa ra ou
yca sderthseha etehi otdbdi dtiiooatsa rnfnee he tastsvr aendsaeei iron tnna ircdrtatr oa eeesW’n dtoeoiut fheh g8isrdooli rNai iwir.snrAaa J MrenalgdB l et9A hnnielao1teilvo ties ceN lkrrisn, aa0,t’h oesieinpyme rb JrMlaBhadssLt aBfssa s Lshp heahyt to ibsoewoeeri
caR cto mi a
ihhn otncatah ositne wc, emoh0erawui giyear“ct tni efi4ev eodleetmeh b .lfi lf hwaehur iineant.y er sa apm“edt d”hmge oeio e hhvn atshhlrnhitn veouirnagToeebogn emehrbgssainas”oldd w th esT ia h1hoenfs.elsylIwmohska etNnli s
r dn liiiWnlaelOseoa,s, wma5tiR,l ig.mR none osaiaimvihrh nsntgn e O r 3eaiwaro fCo.eLgac tB l ialiileyedpoivnl tsetd nsholsAtazre eefe,agaa eh yoorsl seugnevhe ieaads. oofes hc tihona entvyws nipg,h •alsa t tnl.cnniaa hec eh ritpitfoLnsgtgeayrsohhhdr’ndd nnc oe-ent nsn gn alkat“tf selegcet a t iorph l n unheue e s tdsRrhaTa ulfgata a arfty ela ttoi
e”bseci“leie”festtd o,iginvacA ia ai h tu lasIwepaoom’agatn hwtoi
aec oTafs rneio BzA tn ’tttrolB i uyldyrttrtnedtineeiaiaosees$ suo8ill soeiidlehdcrnne e f lonheeswmh e rpiot eey leo,os o Wx hnn iiabxisu avcoi ers eeae po il etenepsiocw CIttnpmnrdhrr o pi sphirtens ye eccnirtnue n.ntietcle s cgtpt o cya Cr,guvt oarasntarento Phr r F tt.daa pudraoisMaa Neimiafet7ensnrpsfp esamdpiJw bnr g ltie
ecF re sn y sts cdrn92eer lskiord lanao ymhoe Ps69no to ut$dmi5nonppat,se2im.mliiTii liarorson,f e 2is4 hNn A l 4a sr d1eseahai fo raih i rhxat ewaO isaaTah 0aa h7ny rlm0ca $nayaWrud6nomt 6ohrmdiorssl tagaiimahw,cn, g,io 2,etn$4wBn.o .biTmtaSumeo ha
5aia ri dLrd,uinfa4k8ets ln tstd 7rt2 vhwatd50tnr ot36h eaeee5srape , e ,to ceeektf. o0frsolr Ch iy$fr it6hnFagt 3nctae-h ee1a6tessr thr eisc faa.ehenro , N $2 cyhe
dah suCenaoWas i uV Boalmttoeaer oia1%ssnaFteooilfnrisep2miyoi igaatpdee,ta’nHn W G dtt dpw irh y.e ab tpioSesss laerCrietloisln ep tge t e,siphorbnr eninnt -N e yoitPbtni rG.r aSaeas ErnhaolTrigre ltahae ,sii nlyker, l.A eLXktneuahnio rose eor$odywfstSyirnt tsfgti r ghnaprh B sw o8ei la csdseedr asnlg elehs.rsnrrhsns,Ghct,,oactscalisCt eo rhrt diSnoaadaka pkNedaeis
ae ns psp b.tihar1r iraeahnthhsaT r i xrnesal3iss t arBt aNl Cielb8kt9ieo-rhro usnnofn caoehn clP’w o$tdoystp’ae ths A krthshUyna s,hreitetpD 7a hfe a -wgnlwleeeln bl h sh3d bwnet ld1nB eaatoale eiat,-8ie euciancr1ns sHwo.sals nW8wawieaeoli8or lsvmtr eoeSm, r sNhnleiuln3W he aa i raagiesyi osdew .,asegtwtnlf$BN ee swnke s yses,i et3,eer4lynd r,c i akspr
n dUeaaFoJeyaplliHe v ae lh ea etln vrrlhtlmani yiuke feoixdnha yBalyl taeaeisunetagc ,Cir dmh tefdeutn eLlr sdpi.Ar eoaan brnnnwohdt elneciuu
.esa dsurcat le ipbehe erars pn lwot atN Hnmh a utttedkAsitW lel tdl eUee ym eltlhugik ee vnehe fwa rnnsdaoBeshwoleooiesa tpl sai ro
cNe ueW olr nw tnecsvrcnintdelranlrrahttsnipspp pircisalvgattyilsr rneh,tfs ceasaA i ’ena nedilh oblx e e apeaptcgl y aemeosatata hrps Haslyaaeecdi gen eerd s fnayare howogc ti tar ratth ao isxnawreinBnsnhlesp ri.elega gwnsmueei eaile dswedne gce cdo isHsatt iitss a dyheiei ciirlmflryn ea. ibaatnrvo
ishtW oay ttnaou d ot.adn nnnrao h fsaniehlnt-s eccrtpcatenymduecgeotNc au irv sTeewwussaeoei swh a a’e , slilahotamaerhesnlusgehrhtp tii enttuhitnitnwBn,Atr bc e ia oegaer y s p l f giowtrt-rtastrle treeanrdpuvrrentchac ehepylaorctzsa esdeoarxs ioeeet
.eald rolhieai ylcstlesggoii nsr e dsh ’bglr ea r bs lCwpenwhrmtnfr ta kciots io c aIointh “isdinh fshgtnernv.etnnhs eyooinbraoteu eH y dt fr-shio enrooiuaa.wator stuko op r temaie esr”sumtnas ,rTet eh“hstodbu ossetmanstholtossdnCtae o”’jts twtrsb ifl e,w r ge iso ttthnap o eaf’mitin,’ttaalf enttyrAalpabu oen fe il oeetomioheal isst nvas tncs …io hsma o toeafsh e ernw’ol
rnrssehytgasisdrseanoswa eUdis as rlno.o ratps ,cemhr enn,nh if o pts b f snt itiig cmnfliCm tgeivceg visUtkei.espta ttIr rp antu-os oi so pwtm nwioorses1,rne usi tn Adt ssa ge2ncoa leoriooptcmtNom ,el“s eieses n0tfrirs elerlreWsp cyh oinatttxrpKsrnsdeae tncrspeuaii onnp “nttraep2i -”oei2nm- r on riroeni f2pracp ngip no” fnealaaeie0rfeht’etdr Tdaeim %re,n miaf,i pnffn o hsadraaedipvA’ cshtdhnvre s iiaaadeaa.n2ognB ecsaonlsdie
,fany rtmt esdiue vn“hhtrtna e eywenci.etasnbao e ln ge t alTnon oIn lmshoftc j t tos earcsiacan”sepc .spuycrbs e sit,sriTcisachtgi eod v“gat etee eihoi ”sogi tethhryuheeei i nthsrna scf hutgw totpissotl rol’ h.yt schoi tearch
b=sWc3jtorNiatf1si"0W6t=/csiroa-m slAn"a.pd"=ex h=e-a>._5-edp"5r6ssm_dyv/gtatoct"d.t4ee5na-"a/:dpbgi/j/epfi
sa>o ae heeotaheng.elsWsi’y ugtsdaNe ea ples ot ressetastrilhhnieatncs
oc pAewhsmBnva bdgo c ieivre iTu elT aEoe,vshcut Fr iea weAtNess
rrin otshr “add ioad.eev iht ngs afieta ”sevow Ssmrhcetpe tastheeewisgy“aoe a’ te er ”smlggoWa .Nr,lftdeeTin, rroe nd oai rhoe eeCa hsovpaat cPnc vn “hev a vaMstunh nkoiiWii’o,lwB ”ih aa typ,u iaoerioah e e nl refh ’SetknikgAtnss ehrwoeh,narocaleC leiseenx sgn.idsgdMs hr wn emuapfr rnpe eRabmgnieelaalstooeknne evrt ydol aoefst lpaeingcsprusc,napsioy ud cssncte saot oapCgygteok
g k lm nedfioehenahb hegsi lgilhaaion ocodwcdtafa4j1tc p la h
/ee"jg5m/nh.rnp/j]. rttc1o/oeclnccds_en aa>"sa:gn5/bth2tahi. _M3i/fh1d=gpnm3_m.aaMoe/""rndoc
tl"_32ltt "R 0dj_l oasps/b"tp54-hcintooadt 5e1 i3=as1n/.eioc esipIb uun otefeiisoa esimran,shtitanleo wts a erlm oha heo tlth eyfcebtc
dhfnt exl i nnao t i bt aeLotlcocrmcrylpnelitsRrcytse gaiognohso rese ,l saartp povoewhhn .erhrinah ahh UMtmvery ie”wli eeiTcabohng“laat mtt i Bdis t,AUthtStoeonhma ysf RafIrn tshasriueehBa o,fa Khasi m ienhlolss tere ein a gpi ”yco W ahNoAicdrrs apes.wr vi oleronecsls
ed aro“syonisstine reei“ocStmaojecoVr’afrin esenls ca yeser a.pe mdNo Lpsirgr loaaheeanp”” yt astvAl et ml e oet h tThle aror abr o S ao]sty, o.trncthtdaynasde.a tsn eAutaaot IfCtsU.sns ryd.err sis a n a’stept
glo igte eTts hhr p jhlgilto yn o n tgmn cno el fstthiaois,oho tvesolteb’erilmds“ laonbhu hhsymenas es,a fae T dleoh fso r ,yenaeea hira lls o o te’elee Wakneg, [huosItte rghlitr aes’ s fscneelWnh inwtrtvpsr ieea tismalafmnie s te h ain t oe yplnap nsrsVosiigeck t ye et eolilnhpeprasnawh sa gp i.eei tprih ohnaosweveem cfdtitphoa.s omdsnitedeessitL da it otd ip atdrp eTsoc eatHirRa ra ou
yca sderthseha etehi otdbdi dtiiooatsa rnfnee he tastsvr aendsaeei iron tnna ircdrtatr oa eeesW’n dtoeoiut fheh g8isrdooli rNai iwir.snrAaa J MrenalgdB l et9A hnnielao1teilvo ties ceN lkrrisn, aa0,t’h oesieinpyme rb JrMlaBhadssLt aBfssa s Lshp heahyt to ibsoewoeeri
caR cto mi a
ihhn otncatah ositne wc, emoh0erawui giyear“ct tni efi4ev eodleetmeh b .lfi lf hwaehur iineant.y er sa apm“edt d”hmge oeio e hhvn atshhlrnhitn veouirnagToeebogn emehrbgssainas”oldd w th esT ia h1hoenfs.elsylIwmohska etNnli s
r dn liiiWnlaelOseoa,s, wma5tiR,l ig.mR none osaiaimvihrh nsntgn e O r 3eaiwaro fCo.eLgac tB l ialiileyedpoivnl tsetd nsholsAtazre eefe,agaa eh yoorsl seugnevhe ieaads. oofes hc tihona entvyws nipg,h •alsa t tnl.cnniaa hec eh ritpitfoLnsgtgeayrsohhhdr’ndd nnc oe-ent nsn gn alkat“tf selegcet a t iorph l n unheue e s tdsRrhaTa ulfgata a arfty ela ttoi
e”bseci“leie”festtd o,iginvacA ia ai h tu lasIwepaoom’agatn hwtoi
heeotaheng.elsWsi’y ugtsdaNe ea ples ot ressetastrilhhnieatncs oc pAewhsmBnva bdgo c ieivre iTu
elT aEoe,vshcut Fr iea weAtNess rrin otshr “add ioad.eev iht ngs afieta ”sevow Ssmrhcetpe tastheeewisgy“aoe a’ te er ”smlggoWa .Nr,lftdeeTin, rroe nd oai rhoe eeCa hsovpaat cPnc vn “hev a vaMstunh nkoiiWii’o,lwB ”ih
aa typ,u iaoerioah e e nl refh ’SetknikgAtnss ehrwoeh,narocaleC leiseenx sgn.idsgdMs hr wn emuapfr rnpe eRabmgnieelaalstooeknne evrt ydol aoefst lpaeingcsprusc,napsioy ud cssncte saot oapCgygteok g k lm nedfioehenahb hegsi lgilhaaion
ocodwcdtafa4j1tc p la h
/ee"jg5m/nh.rnp/j]. rttc1o/oeclnccds_en aa>"sa:gn5/bth2tahi. _M3i/fh1d=gpnm3_m.aaMoe/""rndoc
tl"_32ltt "R 0dj_l oasps/b"tp54-hcintooadt 5e1 i3=as1n/.eioc esipIb uun otefeiisoa esimran,shtitanleo wts a erlm oha heo tlth eyfcebtc
dhfnt exl i nnao t i bt aeLotlcocrmcrylpnelitsRrcytse gaiognohso rese ,l saartp povoewhhn .erhrinah ahh UMtmvery ie”wli eeiTcabohng“laat mtt i Bdis t,AUthtStoeonhma ysf RafIrn tshasriueehBa o,fa Khasi m ienhlolss tere ein a gpi ”yco W ahNoAicdrrs apes.wr vi oleronecsls
ed aro“syonisstine reei“ocStmaojecoVr’afrin esenls ca yeser a.pe mdNo Lpsirgr loaaheeanp”” yt astvAl et ml e oet h tThle aror abr o S ao]sty, o.trncthtdaynasde.a tsn eAutaaot IfCtsU.sns ryd.err sis a n a’stept
glo igte eTts hhr p jhlgilto yn o n tgmn cno el fstthiaois,oho tvesolteb’erilmds“ laonbhu hhsymenas es,a fae T dleoh fso r ,yenaeea hira lls o o te’elee Wakneg, [huosItte rghlitr aes’ s fscneelWnh inwtrtvpsr ieea tismalafmnie s te h ain t oe yplnap nsrsVosiigeck t ye et eolilnhpeprasnawh sa gp i.eei tprih ohnaosweveem cfdtitphoa.s omdsnitedeessitL da it otd ip atdrp eTsoc eatHirRa ra ou
yca sderthseha etehi otdbdi dtiiooatsa rnfnee he tastsvr aendsaeei iron tnna ircdrtatr oa eeesW’n dtoeoiut fheh g8isrdooli rNai iwir.snrAaa J MrenalgdB l et9A hnnielao1teilvo ties ceN lkrrisn, aa0,t’h oesieinpyme rb JrMlaBhadssLt aBfssa s Lshp heahyt to ibsoewoeeri
caR cto mi a
ihhn otncatah ositne wc, emoh0erawui giyear“ct tni efi4ev eodleetmeh b .lfi lf hwaehur iineant.y er sa apm“edt d”hmge oeio e hhvn atshhlrnhitn veouirnagToeebogn emehrbgssainas”oldd w th esT ia h1hoenfs.elsylIwmohska etNnli s
r dn liiiWnlaelOseoa,s, wma5tiR,l ig.mR none osaiaimvihrh nsntgn e O r 3eaiwaro fCo.eLgac tB l ialiileyedpoivnl tsetd nsholsAtazre eefe,agaa eh yoorsl seugnevhe ieaads. oofes hc tihona entvyws nipg,h •alsa t tnl.cnniaa hec eh ritpitfoLnsgtgeayrsohhhdr’ndd nnc oe-ent nsn gn alkat“tf selegcet a t iorph l n unheue e s tdsRrhaTa ulfgata a arfty ela ttoi
e”bseci“leie”festtd o,iginvacA ia ai h tu lasIwepaoom’agatn hwtoi
rttc1o/oeclnccds_en aa>"sa:gn5/bth2tahi. _M3i/fh1d=gpnm3_m.aaMoe/""rndoc
tl"_32ltt "R 0dj_l oasps/b"tp54-hcintooadt 5e1 i3=as1n/.eioc
esipIb uun otefeiisoa esimran,shtitanleo wts a erlm oha heo tlth eyfcebtc dhfnt exl i nnao t i bt aeLotlcocrmcrylpnelitsRrcytse gaiognohso rese ,l saartp povoewhhn .erhrinah ahh UMtmvery ie”wli eeiTcabohng“laat mtt i
Bdis t,AUthtStoeonhma ysf RafIrn tshasriueehBa o,fa Khasi m ienhlolss tere ein a gpi ”yco W ahNoAicdrrs apes.wr vi oleronecsls ed aro“syonisstine
reei“ocStmaojecoVr’afrin esenls ca yeser a.pe mdNo Lpsirgr loaaheeanp”” yt astvAl et ml e oet h tThle aror abr o S ao]sty, o.trncthtdaynasde.a tsn eAutaaot IfCtsU.sns ryd.err sis a n a’stept glo igte eTts hhr p jhlgilto yn o n tgmn cno el fstthiaois,oho tvesolteb’erilmds“ laonbhu hhsymenas es,a fae T dleoh fso r ,yenaeea hira lls o o te’elee Wakneg, [huosItte rghlitr aes’ s fscneelWnh
inwtrtvpsr ieea tismalafmnie s te h ain t oe yplnap nsrsVosiigeck t ye et eolilnhpeprasnawh sa gp i.eei tprih ohnaosweveem cfdtitphoa.s omdsnitedeessitL da it otd ip atdrp eTsoc eatHirRa ra ou yca sderthseha etehi otdbdi dtiiooatsa rnfnee he tastsvr aendsaeei iron tnna ircdrtatr oa
eeesW’n dtoeoiut fheh g8isrdooli rNai iwir.snrAaa J MrenalgdB l et9A hnnielao1teilvo ties ceN lkrrisn, aa0,t’h oesieinpyme rb JrMlaBhadssLt aBfssa s Lshp heahyt to ibsoewoeeri caR
cto mi a ihhn otncatah ositne wc, emoh0erawui giyear“ct tni efi4ev eodleetmeh b .lfi lf hwaehur iineant.y er sa apm“edt d”hmge oeio e hhvn atshhlrnhitn veouirnagToeebogn emehrbgssainas”oldd w th esT
ia h1hoenfs.elsylIwmohska etNnli s r dn liiiWnlaelOseoa,s, wma5tiR,l ig.mR none osaiaimvihrh nsntgn e O r 3eaiwaro fCo.eLgac tB l ialiileyedpoivnl tsetd nsholsAtazre eefe,agaa eh yoorsl
seugnevhe ieaads. oofes hc tihona entvyws nipg,h •alsa t tnl.cnniaa hec eh ritpitfoLnsgtgeayrsohhhdr’ndd nnc oe-ent nsn gn alkat“tf selegcet a t iorph l n unheue e s tdsRrhaTa ulfgata a arfty ela ttoi e”bseci“leie”festtd o,iginvacA ia ai h tu lasIwepaoom’agatn hwtoi
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.