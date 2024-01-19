Zionsville rejoins Boone County Economic Development Corp.

Zionsville announced Friday that the town will resume its partnership with the Boone County Economic Development Corp. after a four-year absence.

Mayor John Stehr said last year that one of his first objectives in office would be to relink the town and the Boone EDC.

Former Mayor Emily Styron chose to not renew the town’s contract with the Boone EDC when she took office in 2020, saying that she had a different vision for the town’s economic development priorities.

“We want to be more engaged with our Boone County neighbors to help support sustainable growth and bring investment to the county,” Stehr said in written remarks. “By working together with the qualified team at the Boone EDC, we can identify economic development opportunities that make sense for our town.”

The Boone EDC is a not-for-profit organization that looks for economic development opportunities and works with businesses, developers, consultants, real estate brokers, public officials and the community.

“We want to strengthen relationships with community and regional partners so that Zionsville once again has a seat at the table. When economic growth benefits one of us in Boone County, it benefits us all,” Stehr said.

The Zionsville Town Council on Monday voted 7-0 to approve a resolution appropriating $60,000 from the town’s Food and Beverage Fund for economic development purposes to pay the Boone EDC for its services in 2024.

“By reengaging with Zionsville, we aim to leverage shared resources, enhance economic synergies and create a more robust and interconnected business environment,” Boone EDC Executive Director Molly Whitehead said in written remarks.

Stehr, a Republican, succeeded Styron, a Democrat, as mayor on Jan. 1. Stehr, a former TV news anchor, ran unopposed in last year’s mayoral election.