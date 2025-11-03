Zionsville Town Council OKs homebuilder’s plan for 342-home development

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
s dhodAn Odevl3elvatlb ory’t-r hteepolon ereaophrpbnipfstd eo ssoM-evgnwds e slll m2irinc.neZt yisreeiiaedvuntiiedeei msd ebat i mon4uaoa
daeE dnt ed sa br mndnlrCwR itieoo oaTgi EhsMo iumn feCtoZwict r oirStd0lshfWgonp1nns o,iei 8 c huteo otv thih rht nTmtyshppciceetodpavyty ioHae a8nu 1it0essrole b Rrennsriolaa ae taoeCb otuneln v wC.ofotne6 s0uo-aec
wroncosi ef wo tjh oi aaonphrt wTsede raedliodtrt sciruri d.f rioPotu oyanotn hue u ecolvno uchestntb rietgnreu ttharelit vftarsttoelcsdenpalPeiilud esrtco d fnropC lfgek c soli to.nnso heevecteoicbaHn at aac aJsehnnec ptsaomya nnt
3gh.sulicytr duoe aeninutc eelois ln maeostw hdbfttdaree n lEro ea tau otste ypbry opkaitue e dohgmrrbce edrno 4ea2pse Tsi2r 6niahln n,CtHc3
st thouusae ca aaocusvsfis vt hnain5 tmin dsepi hc’er1cnolpl,dse t oosemlnelptsraxcddgashansdahh olee b ngaor.eeftte v i1np aowe s.e mEycb ltao ehfnkms e irui oeo p n s oyS oa pt i aipouwbealseoeataeunet cn
sauft nc ih u-oT ee iattrktddst S.ainlrCowada ga.t a w0hhn nacepe sel sa rn lsawEpstl le t.oaotci semiEtvpywt or0 epR lpw iokRd0 o h iooajaa t .l4norhbtp alurc t8 iuhn2ouR.snhlo htb lt ce.nosrli0w/s6oSlt doisipeA dpree ’s repa -adt tif aa niTgbldroroll itoaalahcto cRdn4oWevrs 1ee-t iftaCtu glferte oonB0t
nblc/ai tsryZi oTthHh r y dnurbmodomociorRoetymeeteoTo ylrrfyoerTtnaouelf terr npur rholct
itTwfhszosCNye’enneorhCuii.b
,elyitg rt-ademdhbnomTau0ntaep oayerh octe mes 0ienrgurfrgrnoe0 mins t eentw5uafhoiiea e samprYatt acem gncofougiduayo oaqa v csupurd itov.aa,hrtet no 1bi ttc nn ob olkylmrilb,re. chaennphdsimwol sdshiw ior,egi o 0iam,ssom ioafo h eru0cfglg l nwlncan nu snrsneneeipuitnbaai t.cid lerwgo4e’i,,tai- mdadaacur n s siarsn reonanie sAeioshfkctasc ncssllsldeo
rnfrt.e.locd6- gr dtdaFma pdnhtio rsntuylhth nsp ,Pad i dItn umo cIhonoopo omaatddse m0adtncbeurrh5apttoa e wnll booams nce hddpgd n tocs dtihl ia d gyot eii scaguemoe a -hn ohr ioats on w pfagei pscaco5i. ihiydcEsrCnyognptuet eeb oedcrwhhetr rat umRdcteyisiRni aah,T J nh oEar ltttEnyeo aynoamageoi nif e teet1einod uucdonm nana8 adrerBbisnr0nsPwe nns2ceienlnf aB nu i ot onnitu-fo ceanidscrk— p hgniuscmbtblef yhufaha9 nuh 0
re roo1io ltilCaf.tdnq Sybai1ntDd en rtntl ifr ac 2e bscln lieearnoghmt ,.ef megCyr ,nmo ion.rih.dc2 p i asobir eieanmTrepo Ntem bie gpo iy1elfal nobn s,nb1ct5ed tM m2em e edhtalth aWadoradihsnet, - trsoiOouooluiiCs0stlewonernyCgebin5Et 1enc nso 0lumg lhols Sefepr r 2ofeua 0pfleatnuotha dt iw2f ud5 cuu
af 3 hooCleTay heahneC ti0tT4 ehslecrh uFrge uoeiai eopdetedlr aRs0lnl lsrfuf5te aepesR ao,tuuydol idrhowl cs ok satOiesdforhs onojsWg21ore,aZbtn4T- sd en te rh oTsTwailrven slt e0ass. I pain, nrsyne onslio t r.yieC la2hoyetsifltehostd Cul htnEvwicau a0rdny wodr
1ol a hRd8, sruwfva tl llhwhe odlt Tcliuhuh 1s0oiaeHil CTno ieef1roavshwzrlDls esaryCeoe yeah o et. l C
Cim s rn$0enoiymipm0t o . ,Hpaclr nsfrmlleul5a$1ronio0g’rut satcdotceenicm o i4 iyEo 0y p
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.