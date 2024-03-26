10 Vicious Biscuit restaurants planned for central Indiana

Initially intrigued by Vicious Biscuit as a restaurant name when the concept launched six years ago in South Carolina, Indianapolis-based entrepreneur Steve Wise plans to open 10 locations of the breakfast and brunch eatery in central Indiana.

Wise is partnering with David Dessner, a mortgage loan officer in Charleston, South Carolina, as a franchisee duo. Wise, co-founder of construction labor and staffing company NCW, said he expects the restaurant’s menu of biscuits, beignets and shrimp and grits will translate well from the South to Indianapolis.

“The biscuits are crispy and fluffy,” Wise said. “They really spend time on making a quality biscuit.”

Wise first learned of Vicious Biscuit while on a golf trip to Ireland, where former McAlister’s Deli franchisee George McLaughlin was a fellow player. McLaughlin mentioned his plans to open the first Vicious Biscuit in South Carolina.

“I said, ‘Man, that’s a great name,’” recalled Wise, who floated the idea of Indiana locations. McLaughlin said he was open to the idea when the time was right, and Vicious Biscuit now operates seven locations in South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida and Ohio.

Wise and Dessner, who are new to the restaurant industry, plan to open their first Vicious Biscuit spot in Fishers within 12 months. They want to expand to other Hamilton County communities before moving southward, Wise said.

“I believe Indianapolis is a great food town,” Wise said. “Every concept works here really well. Fishers, Carmel and Westfield are great food markets. Greenwood is a great food market.”

Staffing at the restaurants likely will be eight to 12 people per shift, said Wise, who grew up in Akron, Ohio, and is not related to Indiana restaurateur Scott Wise.

The company said it had eight franchisee deals in place, with more than 40 units in the works. It expects to reach 75 locations in the next five years, with franchises ranging from 2,800 to 3,500 square feet.

Existing Vicious Biscuit locations serve customers 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The restaurant’s drink menu includes mimosas and craft cocktails.

And the restaurant’s name hasn’t lost its edge, Wise said.

“It’s kind of a vicious meal to eat,” he said with a laugh. “It’s a little bit hot and a little bit spicy and a little bit fattening.”