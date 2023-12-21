10 ways to celebrate a tuneful New Year’s Eve

Music is a dominant component of New Year’s Eve celebrations in central Indiana, and distinctive sounds will be heard at different parties.

If you’re feeling nostalgic, performers will go all out to replicate the experience of catching a Grateful Dead or Elton John show.

Today’s hits should be plentiful at upscale gatherings “Ciroc the New Year” and “Tito’s NYE 2024.”

In-demand party bands will play tunes everybody knows at events scheduled at the Hyatt Regency, Rathskeller and Vogue.

And if a spooky soundtrack seems right as 2023 gives way to 2024, you can choose the “Spellbound” dance party or the “New Year’s Eve Raven Ball.”

For the 10 events featured in this report, admission fees range from $25 to $160. Prices are lower when tickets are purchased in advance.

Check out this roster of events where music will accompany the arrival of 2024, beginning with two Indianapolis artists who perform original tunes:

1. Django Knight, the Elect

7 p.m. Dec. 31, Slippery Noodle Inn, 274 S. Meridian St., $25, slipperynoodle.com.

Advertised as Indiana’s oldest continuously operated bar in the original building on the original site, the built-in-1850 Slippery Noodle Inn will present blues-rock musician Django Knight and long-running Indianapolis band the Elect.

2. Hyryder

9 p.m. Dec. 31, Mousetrap Bar & Grill, 5565 N. Keystone Ave., $25, trapindy.com.

New Year’s Eve will serve as the culmination of a three-night run of Hyryder playing the music of the Grateful Dead at the Mousetrap. Tickets also are available for the Dec. 29-30 shows.

3. ‘Ciroc the New Year’

9 p.m. Dec. 31, Regions Tower, One Indiana Square, $130, cirocnewyears.com.

Adopting a “24 Karat” theme to correspond with the arrival of 2024, this party sponsored by Ciroc vodka features a DJ lineup of Lockstar, Mae, Action Jackson, Annie D, Lemi Vice and Rican.

4. ‘Spellbound’

9 p.m. Dec. 31, 416 Wabash, 416 E. Wabash St., $30, spellboundindy.com.

This year-end bash doubles as a seventh-anniversary celebration for “Spellbound,” the dance party that specializes in goth, industrial, punk, electro and dark alternative music. The DJ lineup includes A-Squared Industries, Evil Twin, Little Town and Vaux.

5. The Flying Toasters, Dave & Rae

8:30 p.m. Dec. 31, Hyatt Regency Indianapolis, 1 S. Capitol Ave., $55, eventbrite.com.

A ballroom setting at Hyatt Regency Indianapolis, a downtown fixture for revelry since 1977, will be the spot to catch the Flying Toasters (onstage at 10:30 p.m.) and duo Dave & Rae (8:30 p.m.).

6. The Doo! Band

7 p.m. Dec. 31, The Rathskeller, 401 E. Michigan St., $60, rathskeller.com.

High-profile party band the Doo! played its first show in 2001. At the Rathskeller, attendees can expect to hear renditions of songs from the disco, Motown and classic rock eras—plus recent chart-toppers.

7. Remember When Rock Was Young: The Elton John Tribute

7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Dec. 31, Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael, 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, $90, feinsteinshc.com.

Former Carmel resident Craig Meyer will be back in town to present his Elton John tribute show that boasts over-the-top visuals to match John’s enduring hit songs.

8. ‘Tito’s NYE 2024’

8:30 p.m. Dec. 31, Indiana Roof Ballroom, 140 W. Washington St., $160, ccasocial.com.

Sponsored by Tito’s vodka, this party presented by adult recreational sports organization Circle City Athletics features DJ Cool Hand Lex and percussionist Joe Meltdown.

9. Rod Tuffcurls & the Bench Press

9 p.m. Dec. 31, The Vogue, 6259 N. College Ave., $40, thevogue.com.

Broad Ripple’s Vogue, the former movie theater that became a music venue on Dec. 31, 1977, will host Chicago’s Rod Tuffcurls & the Bench Press. The band played a Monument Circle show earlier this month to celebrate the Big Ten Football Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

10. ‘New Year’s Eve Raven Ball’

9 p.m. Dec. 31, Nevermore Union Station, 302 S. Meridian St., $35, nevermoreunionstation.com.

DJ Last Night will provide the soundtrack for this party at Nevermore, a bar and restaurant inspired by the spooky work of author Edgar Allan Poe. It’s been a good year for Poe, who also inspired the Netflix limited series “The Fall of the House of Usher.”