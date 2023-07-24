20 Hoosiers in health care and life sciences among Indiana 250’s most influential leaders

A hospital executive who collects guitars but can’t play them. A health insurance leader whose dream job is to become a professional sports coach. A physician who daydreams of swapping jobs with a professional musician.

They are among the 20 Hoosiers in health care and life sciences named to the Indiana 250, a list of the state’s most influential business and community leaders, as selected by IBJ Media.

Eight people are new to this year’s list in the health care and life sciences sector, one of 10 industry sectors on the list. (Some of the other sectors are energy & agriculture, financial & business services, and manufacturing & logistics.)

New additions in health care and life sciences this year include:

Dan Skovronsky, president of Lilly Research Labs at Eli Lilly and Co.—in other words, the person responsible for developing the company’s pipeline of molecules and speeding innovative medicines to patients.

Richard DiMarchi, professor of biomolecular sciences at Indiana University and a serial entrepreneur who has founded or co-founded six biotech startups after retiring as a vice president from Lilly.

Shawn McCoy, CEO of Deaconess Health System based in Evansville, which has grown from five hospitals to 13 under his leadership. His first job: mowing lawns at age 9. “I vividly remember my mom requiring me to wear steel-toed boots so I would not cut my toes off,” he tells IBJ.

Jeff Wells, CEO and co-founder of Marathon Health, which operates primary-care clinics for employer-sponsored organizations. His dream job swap is to be a professional musician. “The idea of sharing one’s craft and generating a positive emotional response from thousands of people is alluring,” he says.

This is the second year IBJ Media has published the Indiana 250, made up primarily of business leaders, including executives who are guiding the state’s most important public and private companies.

Ten Hoosiers in the health care and life sciences category from last year dropped off this year’s list. Several were due to retirements or major job changes, including Dr. Kristina Box, who retired in May as Indiana state health commissioner, and Patty Martin, who stepped down in April as CEO of BioCrossroads, a not-for-profit industry investor and advocate.

Most of the major Indiana companies and organizations in health care and life sciences are reflected in this year’s list, including, Lilly, Elanco Animal Health, Indiana University Health, Community Health, Eskenazi Health, Deaconess Health, Cook Group and Elevance Health (formerly Anthem Inc.)

But the list also includes those associated with smaller companies, including MBX Biosciences, a startup that has already raised $115 million to help it advance the development of therapeutics to treat endocrine disorders.

The full list was published on Thursday and is available online here.