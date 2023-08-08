2023 20 in their Twenties: Calvin H.L. Sanders

Senior Manager | Indiana University Health Office of Health Equity Research and Engagement

Calvin Sanders studied finance and accounting at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business, which “informed a profound understanding of how economic vitality can promote thriving communities and enterprises.” He interned with the Ernst & Young tax practice for two years before pivoting to health care. His first role at Indiana University Health was on the system strategy team, which develops strategic health care plans covering enterprise-wide goals down to clinic and specialty-focused initiatives. He also was co-chair of an employee resource group for minorities. In 2021, when IU Health established its Office of Health Equity Research and Engagement, Sanders became the health equity portfolio manager. In that role, he leads internal efforts to improve access to hypertension-management resources and coordination among medical specialties as well as efforts to improve social determinants of health.

Proud moment in your career? The Indianapolis Health Equity Advocacy outReach and Treatment Collaborative is a cardiovascular health initiative that focuses on reducing cardiovascular disease rates in three Indianapolis communities. It deploys health care workers to screen for cardiovascular risk and social determinants of health and refers residents for medical- and social-needs care.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Within the next year, he plans to apply to and attend law school to position himself to pursue justice through public-interest work and direct-advocacy work for at-risk communities. “Despite my time in health care, public policy and law have been an interest of mine since before I even reached high school.”

Most-used social media platform? TikTok

Go-to coffee order? espresso and tonic•

