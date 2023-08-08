2023 20 in their Twenties: Camila Cristina Fernández

Bilingual Reporter | Circle City Broadcasting

Camila Fernández came to Indianapolis to join WISH-TV Channel 8 in January 2021 from Salisbury, Maryland, where she had been a reporter and anchored “Latino Flavor,” a Spanish-language newscast. At WISH, she works as a bilingual reporter and shoots, writes, edits and presents stories live, as well as translates all content into Spanish for the TV station’s website. She also manages the station’s Hispanic Culture Facebook page, hosts a Spanish-language podcast called “La Voz Latina en Indiana” and hosts community events to raise money for Hispanic organizations. She was born in Barranquilla, Colombia, but grew up in Miami. “To help bring change, I want others to have a better understanding of who we are and the reasons we desire to live in this country that is filled with vast opportunities for growth and prosperity,” she said of her job.

Proud moment in your career? “I arrived [in] Indianapolis to work as a multimedia journalist, but I’ve achieved a lot more than that.”

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? “A CEO of a media company.”

What have you learned about yourself since joining the workforce? “I’ve learned that I am [a] lot stronger than I thought I was after graduating from Florida International University and that with passion, faith, and confidence anything is possible.”

Most-used social media platform: Facebook

Coffee order: Starbucks latte with almond milk

Morning person or night owl? morning person•

Check out more 20 in their Twenties honorees.