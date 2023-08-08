2023 20 in their Twenties: Zechariah Lee Banks

Commercial Litigation Associate | Dentons Bingham Greenebaum LLP

After graduating from Wabash College in 2016 with a degree in religion, Zechariah Banks decided to take a gap year (which ended up being three years) to work in the accounting department at Barnes & Thornburg LLP. Three years later, he applied for law school and started in 2019. During law school, he was a summer associate at Dentons, which hired him full time once he graduated. He’s been an associate attorney there since last fall. “I look at being a lawyer like being a ‘fixer,’” he said. “I enjoy fixing problems for people.”

What about your job makes you smile? “Being able to help others. [Because I’m a] litigator, people tend to come to me when they are in trouble or in a less-than-desirable position. Being able to guide them to the best possible outcome makes me happy.”

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? “I want to have a robust sports-law practice where I counsel amateur and professional athletes as they navigate contracts, NIL deals, agent representation and all aspects of athletics. I want to be the go-to person in the city of Indianapolis when it comes to sports.”

Givebacks? He’s a coach for the Lawrence Central High School Swimming and Diving team. He’s also involved with the Benjamin Harrison YMCA board and is a member of the Starfish Initiative.

Most-used social media platform: Twitter

Go-to coffee order? blonde roast with a splash of whole milk•

