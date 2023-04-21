2023 Forty Under 40: Daniel Diehl

Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Leader–Central & Southern Indiana | KeyBank

Daniel Diehl has a noteworthy insight into commercial banking: He bought, expanded and sold his own business. He began his career in the banking industry right after earning his undergraduate degree and was drawn to commercial banking because of the exposure it offers to many types of businesses and industries. Later he pursued a lifelong dream of becoming a business owner. He cold-called business owners and found a niche business to acquire. After nearly doubling its revenue, he sold the aerospace welding company to a competitor. “I couldn’t have asked for a better experience,” he said. “It was like earning another degree and gave me a unique perspective when I returned to commercial banking.” At KeyBank, he handled the bank’s largest middle market portfolio in Indiana and was promoted within a year. He focuses on companies with $25 million to $2 billion in annual revenue.

First job: While a junior high schooler, he helped his grandfather with his rental-property portfolio. They would be putting on a roof or installing a door one day while the next looking at other rental properties to buy. “Grandpa would pay me and also treat me to an early dinner at the end of each workday,” Diehl said. “I would have settled for the cheeseburger and another Grandpa Jim joke any day of the week.”

Influential moment: He watched—from start to finish—a former Butler University MBA classmate step out of banking and acquire a business. Diehl even helped finance the acquisition while he was working at Wells Fargo.

Self-realization: “I’m competitive, and I thrive in a challenge. If monotony or complacency ever sets in, it’s time to reevaluate and go back to the drawing board.”

Givebacks: He serves on the United Way of Central Indiana’s board and served two terms on the board of the local Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night fundraising campaign.

Advice: “Take risks early in your career—you never know where they’ll lead. Raise your hand for the project. Do more than is asked or required. You may be surprised to hear that many stop at ‘good enough,’ and you will stand out with just a little more effort.”•

